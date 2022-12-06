Tell Us The Album That Changed Your Life

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

What’s the album that changed your life? That’s the question KPCC’s AirTalk asked listeners and NPR music critic Ann Powers last month. You can share your own answer below.

One of Powers' picks: Kate Bush’s The Dreaming, which she calls “wild and experimental.”

“For me, it showed what a woman could do as an artist,” Powers said. “You could defy every stereotype, every limit. And that just changed my life, and opened up my own work … as well as my listening practices.”

Powers discovered this album when she was right on the cusp of adulthood, she said — similar to the many young fans of Stranger Things. The show introduced Bush to a new generation this past season after it featured her song “Running Up That Hill” as a key plot point.

Other albums Powers chose include:



1999 by Prince

by Prince Achtung Baby by U2

by U2 The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill

by Lauryn Hill Bryter Layter by Nick Drake

by Nick Drake Sound & Color by Alabama Shakes

Two songs that particularly struck her: “If I Die Young” by the Band Perry and “Sprained Ankle” by Julien Baker.

Musician Don Henley (3rd from R) of the Eagles accepts the band's 1977 Record of the Year award for "Hotel California" onstage from National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences President Neil Portnow (2nd from R) and broadcast producer Ken Ehrlich (R) during the 58th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 15, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for NARAS)

We heard from listeners on AirTalk; here are some of the comments they shared with us:

Eamon in Inglewood: “I’m from the West of Ireland. It rains there a lot, it doesn’t rain here. Hotel California [by the Eagles], even the album cover is spellbinding. The last line of the last song on the album says, ‘Call someplace Paradise, kiss it Goodbye.’ As you know, Paradise, California was involved in that awful fire a couple years ago. I always think about that line.”

Evelyn in Beverly Hills: “If you look past some of the language and examine the narrative message. I think [Tupac Shakur] was the greatest hip-hop artist of all time — far, far above Eminem. Better Dayz, the two-part album, is my personal favorite. It hits on not only the struggle of the Black community, but on the hopes of the future. Tupac delved into the real message and meaning of the hip-hop subculture. All Eyez On Me is another one. 2Pacalypse Now. … It’s hard for me to place which [of his albums] is my most life-changing. I was very much touched by his identification with his mother. I also admired how he addressed the issues of the youth at that time. He looked at the younger generations, and how things were affecting them, and spoke to that.”

Simon and Garfunkel (L-R) singer, Art Garfunkel and singer-songwriter, Paul Simon, performing on ITV's "Ready, Steady, Go!," July 8, 1966. (Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

Here at LAist/KPCC, we asked our own staff about the albums that affected them. Some of the picks by folks around here:



Black Celebration by Depeche Mode

by Depeche Mode Continuum by John Mayer

by John Mayer Live Through This by Hole

by Hole In the Court of the Crimson King by King Crimson — Nicolas Perez, former AirTalk apprentice : "Listened to it in high school and it was the first time I heard music that sounded like its primary intention wasn’t as a commercial product."

by King Crimson — : "Listened to it in high school and it was the first time I heard music that sounded like its primary intention wasn’t as a commercial product." Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too by New Radicals — Mike Roe, LAist Associate Editor

by New Radicals — Sounds of Silence by Simon & Garfunkel — Daniel Martinez, AirTalk Associate Producer : “When I was around 14–15, I would sit in my room for hours listening to Simon and Garfunkel’s Sounds of Silence endlessly. I repeatedly cycled through their discography for an entire year listening to little else, a short blip in my musical taste considering I don’t listen to them much at all anymore. But at the time, their moody light folk rock was perfect for my small sad teenage emofolk soul.”

by Simon & Garfunkel — : “When I was around 14–15, I would sit in my room for hours listening to Simon and Garfunkel’s endlessly. I repeatedly cycled through their discography for an entire year listening to little else, a short blip in my musical taste considering I don’t listen to them much at all anymore. But at the time, their moody light folk rock was perfect for my small sad teenage emofolk soul.” Whitney: The Greatest Hits by Whitney Houston

