Sundance Institute Receives $4M To Support Indigenous Filmmakers In California
The Federated Indians of Granton Rancheria has gifted the Sundance Indigenous Program $4 million to empower Indigenous filmmakers from California tribes. The gift will help fund a fellowship, workshops and grants for Indigenous creators in the state.
Why it matters
Greg Sarris, tribal chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, says that even though the largest population of Indigenous people live in California, many of their stories get overlooked.
Although there has been an Indigenous presence in films and TV like Reservation Dogs and Rutherford Falls, many of these productions concentrate on Southwest and Plains Indians. He says in an age where Indigenous people are reduced to stereotypes, this initiative will help bring to light more multi-dimensional narratives from his community.
Why now
Although 60% of Indigenous people live in metropolitan areas, they're often not acknowledged in that space or, if they are, end up reduced to harmful tropes. Adam Piron, the director of the Sundance Indigenous Program, says the program is a step forward in an industry that has used Indigenous land without consent — but has failed to honor the community's presence.
Sarris said he worked with his tribe to raise money to fund this gift to Sundance's Indigenous Institute.
The backstory
Sarris previously had worked with the Sundance Institute to create the 1996 HBO miniseries Grand Avenue. It was based on urban Indigenous experiences and Robert Redford, who founded Sundance, acted as executive producer. Sarris says the experience made him want to give back to other filmmakers like him.
What's next
The grant will fund a $25,000 fellowship, 13 scholarships as well as workshops and classes. Interested indigenous filmmakers in California can check out the Sundance Institute’s website for more information.
