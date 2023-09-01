Strike Against Video Game Industry Could Be Next For SAG-AFTRA

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

The national board of the SAG-AFTRA union has voted to send a strike authorization vote to members in regards to the Interactive (Video Game) Media Agreement. The union is asking for protections around artificial intelligence, wage increases and informed consent for use of digital replicas, among other demands.



Aren't actors already on strike? They are. This would expand the strike to work included under the Interactive (Video Game) Media Agreement, which is a separate contract. Today’s move doesn’t ensure a strike, but allows the union to have “a member-approved strike authorization in hand when bargaining resumes on Sept. 26.”

The companies: Game companies facing a possible strike include major developers like Activision, Electronic Arts and Epic Games.

What’s next: Voting information will be mailed to eligible members on Sept 5. and voting will close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 25.

