We Explain L.A.
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Arts and Entertainment

Strike Against Video Game Industry Could Be Next For SAG-AFTRA

By  Robert Garrova
Published Sep 1, 2023 4:40 PM
The left image is a headshot of actor Erik Passoja. The right image is of Passoja's digital likeness in a video game. He wears black and white body armor.
On the left: Erik Passoja's headshot; On the right: an image of Passoja's digital likeness in a video game
(Headshot courtesy Erik Passoja )
Topline:

The national board of the SAG-AFTRA union has voted to send a strike authorization vote to members in regards to the Interactive (Video Game) Media Agreement. The union is asking for protections around artificial intelligence, wage increases and informed consent for use of digital replicas, among other demands.

Aren't actors already on strike?  They are. This would expand the strike to work included under the Interactive (Video Game) Media Agreement, which is a separate contract. Today’s move doesn’t ensure a strike, but allows the union to have “a member-approved strike authorization in hand when bargaining resumes on Sept. 26.”

The companies: Game companies facing a possible strike include major developers like Activision, Electronic Arts and Epic Games.

What’s next: Voting information will be mailed to eligible members on Sept 5. and voting will close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 25.

