RuPaul's DragCon Is Back. Mrs. Kasha Davis Gives Us The Scoop On That 'Golden Girls' Tribute And More

A bevy of fierce Queens is heading to the Los Angeles Convention Center for RuPaul's DragCon, back and in person for the first time since 2019.

It's three days of drag glitter and parties. There will be dozens of Queens, including Mrs. Kasha Davis from Drag Race season seven.

I talked to Mrs. Davis about what to expect (edited for clarity).

For someone who has never been to DragCon, paint a scene for us. What's it like? What can people expect to see?

Oh, goodness. It is wonderful. It is of course at the Los Angeles Convention Center, so it's a large open area where there's so much color and positivity and what I like to tell everyone is that it is [for] children of all ages. Many people come, from the babies on up to the elderly, and people get together because we say: "Everyone say love." And it's about kindness [and] positivity — and just laughter and smiles.

How do you feel about getting together now with all these other queens and fans again in person?

Oh my gosh, it's like a big family reunion! It's not just the other contestants and performers that I have gotten to know over the years. Myself and Mr. Davis have been at all 10 DragCons since the beginning. So we know the people that are putting it on as well as the people that come to see us — they come back every year.

Tell us about this Golden Girls tribute and how you and some of the other queens will be bringing these iconic ladies and the kitchen back to life — and will there be cheesecake?

About DragCon RuPaul's DragCon runs May 13 to 15 at the L.A. Convention Center. Check out the full schedule of events.



Absolutely, there must be cheesecake! Everybody loves the Golden Girls and so many people love drag queens, and my sisters Kennedy Davenport, Pandora Box, Tempest DuJour and myself were asked to do this Golden Girls tribute. I saw the [kitchen] set yesterday and it is an exact replica of the kitchen. Whatever hair is left that I haven't shaved off my arms stood straight up.

Hey, speaking of hair, I notice that you fancy big hair. Tell me about how you feel when the wig goes on and is that the first step or is it the last?

It's the last step for me. Now, if you saw me right now, you'd see that all of my wigs are on styrofoam heads, which means I'm bald. So it's kind of exciting. I love the nod to the 1960s housewife, the retro looks, and so I like those larger-than-life big hairstyles like my mother and grandmother had back in the day.

And speaking of some of those back of the day favorites, as you'd like to say there's always time for a cocktail. So before you go, I would love for you to tell us what's your favorite?

Oh goodness, well, right now my favorite is coffee because there's always time for sobriety. I'm celebrating seven years this summer. I'm very excited about that. But there's always time for a cocktail. We do encourage people to loosen up and have a good time and enjoy themselves. So myself, I like a good, strong cup of joe.

You can always go with the mocktail. I hear that that's growing in popularity.

They actually are! They're fun.

What are some of the costumes you'll be rocking this weekend at the RuPaul Drag Con?

Oh my gosh, well, you would not believe this morning, we have a pink carpet runway where all of the kings and queens will be showing off their looks. Myself and Mr. Davis, we love to match. So we look like we're headed out to Palm Springs for a round of golf. Matching circle skirt, housewife dress with a wonderful Hawaiian shirt look. So we match the entire weekend together.

Mr. Davis and Mrs. Kasha Davis attend the UK RuPaul's DragCon in 2020. (Lia Toby / Getty Images)

Oh lovely. You mentioned Mr. Davis earlier in our conversation. What is his look?

Oh goodness, his look is the supportive husband. It's very Lucy/Ricky or if you think back to the Happy Days, Mr. and Mrs. C. We are very proud to be — to individuals that have been here for a while — to be there as parental figures for a lot of the Queens. We've been together now — our anniversaries coming up — 19 years.

Oh, congratulations! So you do do some mentoring?

Yes. I really like to be there for a lot of the younger Queens. When you get cast on Ru Paul's Drag Race, you're seen all over the world. And so why not be there to help one another, to share some of the experiences that we've gone through that can help one another? And honestly, the same with some of the fans. We're all trying to find our way, aren't we? So if we can be there to help each other to the next step, isn't that great?