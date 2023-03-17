Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

Robert Smith Of The Cure Convinces Ticketmaster To Give Partial Refunds, Lower Fees

By Kaitlyn Radde | NPR
Published Mar 17, 2023 4:54 PM
Robert Smith stands on stage with a purple backdrop. He is dressed in black and has frizzy hair, and his dark eye shadow and red lipstick pop against his pale skin. A black and white guitar is slung over his shoulder, a microphone is positioned in front of him, and he is smiling.
Robert Smith of The Cure performs in Glastonbury, England, in 2019. This week, he shared his frustrations with Ticketmaster, and announced Thursday that the company would lower fees and offer partial refunds to The Cure's ticket purchasers.
(Ian Gavan
/
Getty Images)
We need to hear from you.
Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

One cure — or a treatment, at least — for high Ticketmaster fees turns out to be The Cure frontman Robert Smith, who said he was "sickened" by the charges and announced Thursday that Ticketmaster will offer partial refunds and lower fees for The Cure tickets moving forward.

"After further conversation, Ticketmaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high," Smith tweeted. Smith said the company agreed to offer a $5-10 refund per ticket for verified fan accounts "as a gesture of goodwill."

Cure fans who already bought tickets for shows on the band's May-July tour will get their refunds automatically, Smith said, and all future ticket purchases will incur lower fees.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

The announcement came a day after Smith shared his frustration on Twitter, saying he was "as sickened as you all are by today's Ticketmaster 'fees' debacle. To be very clear: the artist has no way to limit them."

The Brief


In some cases, fans say the fees more than doubled their ticket price, with one social media user sharing that they paid over $90 in fees for a $80 ticket.

Ticketmaster has been in a harsh spotlight in recent months. Last November, Taylor Swift fans waited hours , paid high fees and weathered outages on the Ticketmaster website to try to score tickets to her Eras Tour. A day before the tickets were set to open to the general public, the company canceled the sale due to "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."

In a statement on Instagram, Swift said it was "excruciating for me to watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

In January, following that debacle, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing looking at Live Nation — the company that owns Ticketmaster — and the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. Meanwhile, attorneys general across many states initiated consumer protection investigations, Swift's fans sued the company for fraud and antitrust violations and some lawmakers called for Ticketmaster to be broken up.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

  • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org .


Most Read
Best of LAist