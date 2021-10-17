Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

Palm Springs Pride Festival Returns In-Person

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Oct 17, 2021 1:08 PM
Two people are shown holding a rainbow pride flag overhead during the Pride Festival event during the day. They smile and are surrounded by a crowd also dressed in bright colors.
A parade participant at the LA Pride Parade on June 9, 2019 in West Hollywood.
(Sarah Morris
/
Getty Images)
Palms Springs Pride will return in-person during the first week of November. The event was canceled last year because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival President Ron deHarte said this year's celebration will be a moment to remember for those who attend.

“This is a great opportunity for our California community to be able to come together and celebrate who they are, and be themselves in the fun and friendly environment of Palm Springs,” he said.

Activists and allies will be honored on Sunday, Nov. 7. Honorees will include Race Bannon, a longtime contributor to the Bay Area Reporter, a newspaper serving the Northern California LGBTQ community.

This year's Grand Marshall is Street Bar, a local gay bar credited with helping grow Palm Springs Pride and supporting the city's LGBTQ center. Dozens of Gay Straight Alliance high school groups will march in the event’s parade.

The festival’s headliners include Third Eye Blind; Flock of Seagulls; and The Robyn Party, a group of DJs that spin songs from the Swedish pop star Robyn.

