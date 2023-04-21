Our TV Picks This Week From 'Somebody Somewhere' to 'Baby J.' What You Should Know About The Shows To Watch For April 21

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Are you looking for television picks and trying to avoid the judgment that comes with asking for recommendations? Are you trying to branch out from your usual television tastes, just to see what more is out there? Want to get a better picture of what streaming services might have the best collection of shows you'll like?

Maybe you just want to be in the loop with what's "hip" and "hot." Well, wait no further — we got you.

Each week on LAist's AirTalk, we talk to television critics to see what they have to recommend, doing you a solid during this era of peak television. This week's guest stars were Inkoo Kang, television critic for The New Yorker, and Kathryn VanArendonk, television critic for Vulture.

Along with our critics' picks and quotes to pair, I'll also give you a helpful primer on each show. I'll be pulling together some notable facts and sharing my thoughts whenever I've got something to add. This all comes from a member of Gen Z who was so glued to the TV growing up that it shows up on my trips to the optometrist, went to school to learn some of the bare essentials of television production, and understands just how disappointing it is to scroll through a streaming service's homepage for dozens of minutes.



Listen here

19:38 TV-Talk: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4, ‘Mrs. Davis,’ ‘Dead Ringers’ & More

Somebody Somewhere [Season 2]

Streaming on HBO Max

"This is a show that is in the vain of some of the loosely, autobiographical comedies we've seen over the past couple of years." — Kathryn VanArendonk, Vulture

"[Bridget Everett's character] really finds herself, finding her voice. If you spent Season 1 waiting for Bridget Everett to sing ... boy, you're going to get it here." — Inkoo Kang, The New Yorker

The basics: Sam and Joel’s bond together has shown how helpful having community and a strong platonic relationship can be for someone. Season 2 throws a wrench into things as new issues arise for them.

What it might remind you of: Life. The show is sincere about digging into interpersonal relationships and finding community. Although not everyone is born in Kansas and has grappled with the loss of a sister the way Sam does at the show's start, there is a lot to take from watching the first two seasons.

Who's behind it: The creators of this show are Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, both of whom have spent most of their time as writers and actors. A project you may know them for is the 2019 film Driveways, which they both co-wrote. It also starred Academy Award nominee Hong Chau. Bos and Thureen are also known for their work in theater, being two of the creative minds behind the Brooklyn-based theater company called The Debate Society.

When and where: You'll be able to stream the first episode Sunday, April 23 on HBO Max.



Mrs. Davis

Streaming on Peacock

“[It’s] wrestling with these bong-rip ideas about faith, artificial intelligence, and the nature of why believe what we believe.” — Kathryn VanArendonk, Vulture



The basics: A nun partners up with her ex-boyfriend and a group of rebels in an effort to destroy an ancient, powerful A.I. known as “Mrs. Davis."

What it might remind you of: Are you a fan of goofy-but-entertaining action? If so, this may be for you. The show isn't meant to be historically accurate or some a piece of tightly-written science fiction. What I can say is that it does its best to make viewers laugh, succeeding more often than not.

Who's behind it: The creators of this offbeat show are Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. Hernandez wrote for a couple of shows you might have heard of: The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. Lindelof's writing and producing credits include Watchmen, The Leftovers and a little show called Lost.

When and where: The first four episodes are now streaming Peacock.



Dead Ringers

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

"This is a fantastically imaginative show that takes on the perverseness, but not the pervertedness, of [Cronenberg's film]." — Inkoo Kang, The New Yorker

The basics: Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins that both chose to become gynecologists, share a desire to push the medical profession, even if that means breaking medical ethics.

What it might remind you of: My best guess would be the 1988 David Cronenberg film of the same name starring Jeremy Irons as a male version of the two twins. The other thing this may remind you of is the book that both of these adapt — the 1977 book Twins by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland.

Who's behind it: The show creator is Alice Birch, who won a Primetime Emmy for her work on the Hulu show Normal People, having been the one who adapted Sally Rooney's book to the dismay of all the lovesick individuals watching it. Needless to say, Birch is a person you can trust when it comes to adapting some great literature.

When and where: All six episodes are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

John Mulaney: Baby J

Streaming on Netflix

"He has every bit of the same skill he had before [the last couple of years], it is weird and a bit unnerving watching him put on the same persona he had without fully integrating it with where he's been." — Kathryn VanArendonk, Vulture

The basics: In his latest stand-up comedy special, the comedian offers his signature wit as well as anecdotes from his life since becoming a father — and also having spent time in rehab.

What it might remind you of: Any of Mulaney's previous work — whether it's his three stand-up specials or his other Netflix projects like John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch and Oh, Hello on Broadway — should give you an understanding of his quirks as a comedian.

Who's behind it: The director for this special is Alex Timbers, who has also worked with Mulaney on his stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City and Oh, Hello on Broadway. He also served as one of the co-creatos for the Amazon Prime Video show Mozart in the Jungle, starring Gael García Bernal and Lola Kirke.

When and where: You can find it on Netflix on Tuesday, April 25.

Rain Dogs

Airing on HBO & Streaming on HBO Max

"This is my favorite show of the year so far." — Inkoo Kang, The New Yorker

The basics: Follows the life of a struggling, working-class mom as she takes care of her young daughter with the help of a wealthy, destructive man.

What it might remind you of: It's a powerful show that brings to mind other stories that have a single parent/child dynamic, like the 2006's The Pursuit of Happyness.

Who's behind it: The show was created by Cash Carraway, an acclaimed writer who doesn't have many credits in the world of television but has written books and plays. Her best-known book is Skint Estate: A Memoir of Poverty, Motherhood and Survival, which. was published in 2019 and hits on similar themes as "Rain Dogs."

When and where: There are seven episodes out now on HBO Max and the eight and final episode releases Monday, April 24 at 10 p.m. PST on HBO and HBO Max.