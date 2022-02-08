Here Are All The Nominees For The 2022 Academy Awards

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Nominees in 23 Academy Award categories were announced Tuesday morning before dawn in Los Angeles. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Here are the nominees:

Best Picture

Belfast (Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik And Tamar Thomas, producers)

(Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik And Tamar Thomas, producers) Coda (Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi And Patrick Wachsberger, producers)

(Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi And Patrick Wachsberger, producers) Don't Look Up (Adam Mckay And Kevin Messick, producers)

(Adam Mckay And Kevin Messick, producers) Drive My Car (Teruhisa Yamamoto, producer)

(Teruhisa Yamamoto, producer) Dune (Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve And Cale Boyter, producers)

(Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve And Cale Boyter, producers) King Richard (Tim White, Trevor White And Will Smith, producers)

(Tim White, Trevor White And Will Smith, producers) Licorice Pizza (Sara Murphy, Adam Somner And Paul Thomas Anderson, producers)

(Sara Murphy, Adam Somner And Paul Thomas Anderson, producers) Nightmare Alley (Guillermo Del Toro, J. Miles Dale And Bradley Cooper, producers)

(Guillermo Del Toro, J. Miles Dale And Bradley Cooper, producers) The Power Of The Dog (Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning And Roger Frappier, producers)

(Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning And Roger Frappier, producers) West Side Story (Steven Spielberg And Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers)

Directing

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

(Kenneth Branagh) Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

(Ryusuke Hamaguchi) Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

(Paul Thomas Anderson) The Power Of The Dog (Jane Campion)

(Jane Campion) West Side Story (Steven Spielberg)

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ( The Eyes Of Tammy Faye )

) Olivia Colman ( The Lost Daughter )

) Penélope Cruz ( Parallel Mothers )

) Nicole Kidman ( Being The Ricardos )

) Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ( Being The Ricardos )

) Benedict Cumberbatch ( The Power Of The Dog )

) Andrew Garfield ( Tick, Tick...Boom!)

Will Smith ( King Richard )

) Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds ( Belfast )

) Troy Kotsur ( CODA )

) Jesse Plemons ( The Power of the Dog )

) J.K. Simmons ( Being the Ricardos )

) Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley ( The Lost Daughter )

) Ariana DeBose ( West Side Story )

) Judy Dench ( Belfast )

) Kirsten Dunst ( The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art (Joanna Quinn and Les Mills)

(Joanna Quinn and Les Mills) Bestia (Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz)

(Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz) Boxballet (Anton Dyakov)

(Anton Dyakov) Robin Robin (Dan Ojari and Mikey Please)

(Dan Ojari and Mikey Please) The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez)

Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

(Jenny Beavan) Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jaqueline Durran)

(Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jaqueline Durran) Dune (Jaqueline West and Robert Morgan)

(Jaqueline West and Robert Morgan) Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

(Luis Sequeira) West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take And Run (Maria Brendle And Nadine Lüchinger)

(Maria Brendle And Nadine Lüchinger) The Dress (Tadeusz Łysiak And Maciej Ślesicki)

(Tadeusz Łysiak And Maciej Ślesicki) The Long Goodbye (Aneil Karia And Riz Ahmed)

(Aneil Karia And Riz Ahmed) On My Mind (Martin Strange-hansen And Kim Magnusson)

(Martin Strange-hansen And Kim Magnusson) Please Hold (K.D. Dávila And Levin Menekse)

Music (Original Score)

Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

(Nicholas Britell) Dune ( Hans Zimmer)

Hans Zimmer) Encanto (Germaine Franco)

(Germaine Franco) Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

(Alberto Iglesias) The Power Of The Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Music (Original Song)

Be Alive ( From King Richard; Music And Lyric By Dixson And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter)

From King Richard; Music And Lyric By Dixson And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter) Dos Oruguitas ( From Encanto; Music And Lyric By Lin-Manuel Miranda)

From Encanto; Music And Lyric By Lin-Manuel Miranda) Down To Joy ( From Belfast; Music And Lyric By Van Morrison)

From Belfast; Music And Lyric By Van Morrison) No Time To Die ( From No Time To Die; Music And Lyric By Billie Eilish And Finneas O'Connell)

From No Time To Die; Music And Lyric By Billie Eilish And Finneas O'Connell) Somehow You Do (From Four Good Days; Music And Lyric By Diane Warren)

Sound

Belfast (Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri)

(Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri) Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett)

(Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett) No Time To Die (Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor)

(Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor) The Power of the Dog (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb)

(Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb) West Side Story (Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy)



Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Coda (Screenplay by Siân Heder)

(Screenplay by Siân Heder) Drive My Car (Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

(Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe) Dune (Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth)

(Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth) The Lost Daughter (Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal)

(Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal) The Power of the Dog (Written by Jane Campion)



Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast (Written by Kenneth Branagh)

(Written by Kenneth Branagh) Don't Look Up (Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota)

(Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota) King Richard (Written by Zach Baylin)

(Written by Zach Baylin) Licorice Pizza (Written by Paul Thomas Anderson)

(Written by Paul Thomas Anderson) The Worst Person In The World (Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Animated Feature Film

Encanto (Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino And Clark Spencer)

(Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino And Clark Spencer) Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen And Charlotte De La Gournerie)

(Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen And Charlotte De La Gournerie) Luca (Enrico Casarosa And Andrea Warren)

(Enrico Casarosa And Andrea Warren) The Mitchells Vs. The Machines (Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller And Kurt Albrecht)

(Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller And Kurt Albrecht) Raya And The Last Dragon (Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer And Peter Del Vecho)

Cinematography

Dune (Greig Fraser)

(Greig Fraser) Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

(Dan Laustsen) The Power Of The Dog (Ari Wegner)

(Ari Wegner) The Tragedy Of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

(Bruno Delbonnel) West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Documentary Feature

Ascension (Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy And Nathan Truesdell)

(Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy And Nathan Truesdell) Attica (Stanley Nelson And Traci A. Curry)

(Stanley Nelson And Traci A. Curry) Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen And Charlotte De La Gournerie)

(Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen And Charlotte De La Gournerie) Summer Of Soul (...or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent And David Dinerstein)

(Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent And David Dinerstein) Writing With Fire (Rintu Thomas And Sushmit Ghosh)

Documentary Short Subject

Audible (Matt Ogens And Geoff McLean)

(Matt Ogens And Geoff McLean) Lead Me Home (Pedro Kos And Jon Shenk)

(Pedro Kos And Jon Shenk) The Queen Of Basketball (Ben Proudfoot)

(Ben Proudfoot) Three Songs For Benazir (Elizabeth Mirzaei And Gulistan Mirzaei)

(Elizabeth Mirzaei And Gulistan Mirzaei) When We Were Bullies (Jay Rosenblatt)

Film Editing

Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin)

(Hank Corwin) Dune (Joe Walker)

(Joe Walker) King Richard (Pamela Martin)

(Pamela Martin) The Power Of The Dog (Peter Sciberras)

(Peter Sciberras) Tick, Tick...Boom! (Myron Kerstein And Andrew Weisblum)

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

(Japan) Flee (Denmark)

(Denmark) The Hand Of God (Italy)

(Italy) Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)

(Bhutan) The Worst Person In The World (Norway)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America (Mike Marino, Stacey Morris And Carla Farmer)

(Mike Marino, Stacey Morris And Carla Farmer) Cruella (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne And Julia Vernon)

(Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne And Julia Vernon) Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson And Eva Von Bahr)

(Donald Mowat, Love Larson And Eva Von Bahr) The Eyes Of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram And Justin Raleigh)

(Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram And Justin Raleigh) House Of Gucci (Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock And Frederic Aspiras)

Production Design

Dune (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos)

(Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos) Nightmare Alley (Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

(Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau) The Power Of The Dog (Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards)

(Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards) The Tragedy Of Macbeth (Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh)

(Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh) West Side Story (Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena Deangelo)

Visual Effects

Dune (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor And Gerd Nefzer)

(Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor And Gerd Nefzer) Free Guy (Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis And Dan Sudick)

(Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis And Dan Sudick) No Time To Die (Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner And Chris Corbould)

(Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner And Chris Corbould) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker And Dan Oliver)

(Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker And Dan Oliver) Spider-Man: No Way Home (Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein And Dan Sudick)