Modernism Week Returns To Palm Springs

Modernism Week is underway in Palm Springs and, for the record, it's actually more than a week. The 11-day festival celebrates the mid-century era through lectures, home tours and themed parties.

The event runs through Feb. 27, drawing architectural purists, people who love to party and, well, randoms.

And this year, ticket sales and attendance have already surpassed 2020's modern week. Due to the pandemic, that's the last time the event was held at its full capacity , says Modernism Week spokesperson Bob Bogard.

"It feels like you're stepping back in time" when you walk around the city," he said.

The mid-century modern architecture Palm Springs is know for came out of the post-war era of the 1950s and 1960s, when people were experimenting with newly developed technologies during World War II.

Bogard says suddenly, sloped ceilings and entire glass walls were architectural features.

His favorite part of modernism week? The enthusiasm it generates with attendees. At an opening party called "Love Modernism Style," based on the classic TV show "Love American Style" from the late 60s and 70s, Bogard says guests dressed in period attire. Flowers and glasses circulated. People looked like "hippies" with wild jackets and beautiful gowns.

"Everybody who attends these modernism week events just doesn't attend; they also participate in them, both with their attitude, but also with attire that they choose," Bogard said. "It just makes for a really fun event for basically 11 days of people getting together and celebrating the thing that they love most, which is mid-century modern design."

Most of the events are free, but some do require tickets. According to Bogard, a portion of the sales support preservation groups and fund scholarships for Coachella Valley students pursuing architecture.