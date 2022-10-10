Legendary LA Disc Jockey Art Laboe Has Died At 97. For Decades He Showed No Signs Of Slowing Down

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Art Laboe has died at the age of 97, just days after producing what would be his final show, his production company confirmed to the Associated Press.



Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe’s production company, Dart Entertainment told AP that Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia.



We look back at his extraordinary life and career with a story our newsroom ran in 2012, not long after he was inducted inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

On the corner of Sunset and Alvarado — above the Burrito King — is a billboard dedicated to the king of dedications.

Art Laboe's face may not be instantly recognizable, but his warm voice is. For more than half a century, Laboe’s been a conduit for lovers dedicating love songs to each other.

He’s a purveyor of rhythm & blues since the time when L.A.’s airwaves were segregated. An Armenian DJ without a drop of Latino blood, who’s now the adopted godfather to L.A.’s Chicano youth. He also coined the phrase “oldies but goodies."

They were oldies and definitely goodies in 1955 when Laboe started broadcasting live from Scrivener’s Drive-In burger joint in Hollywood.

"It just blew up. I mean, kids, only music they were hearing were these schmaltzy love songs and all of a sudden, here’s this afternoon program and the microphone is live, you hear girls giggling, horns honking, 'Hey Joe!' You hear all this background going on," said Laboe. "It sounds like a party. They’d never heard anything like that on the air. Neither had I."

It was fresh and spontaneous and teenagers couldn’t get enough. He even let them pick the records.

"Then comes rock and roll. I was at the right place at the right time, and rock and roll came like a tidal wave," said Laboe. "I was like a surfer that caught this giant wave and it just pulled me along with it."

Political scientist and civil rights activist Jaime Regalado grew up in Boyle Heights. Mention Art Laboe, and he perks up.

Jerry Lee Lewis, left, with Art Laboe. Laboe is known for producing “Oldies But Goodies,” the first album featuring hits from different artists. (Courtesy of Original Sound)

"He was the Dick Clark for Chicanos and for many young whites who liked the original R&B sound as it became rock and roll, and African-Americans as well," said Regalado. "You know, thousands of kids over the years just worshiped him because he basically integrated rock and roll and rhythm and blues music for a very diverse and a very hungry audience. Especially of Chicanos."

While anyone in radio today would pay good money to cultivate Laboe’s loyal Latino audience, it happened quite by accident.

Art Laboe with Little Richard. Laboe is now heard on two radio shows, The Art Laboe Sunday Special, and The Art Laboe Connection. (Courtesy of Original Sound)

Art Laboe, left, with Chuck Berry. Laboe was the first disc jockey to play both black and white artists on the air. (Courtesy of Original Sound) Art Laboe, left, and Bob Hope in the 1970's. Laboe, 87, is an American disc jockey, songwriter, producer, and radio station owner. (Courtesy of Original Sound)

At the time, L.A. teens could dance only at school or church. So Laboe booked bands like Handsome Jim Balcom, The Jaguars and The Penguins and headed to the Long Beach Municipal Auditorium and El Monte Legion Stadium.

"Well, a lot of my friends had the cool-looking cars and the cool-looking girlfriends. Of course we used to go in groups," said Regalado. "One of my friends, Denny, had a tuck-and-rolled lowered Mercury and I used to love it. We used to identify with it and that was part of the emblem, the symbolism."

Art Laboe, 87, broadcasts live from his studio in Hollywood every night on Hot 92.3 The Beat. (Mae Ryan/KPCC) Laboe plays a mix of rock and roll and rhythm and blues on his nightly show. (Mae Ryan/KPCC)

Laboe still dazzles concert fans with his gold lame suits, and getting on the air with him is still a right of passage for East side kids.

Marie Torres was a lovestruck 14-year-old in El Monte in the early 90's. She remembers calling Laboe and dedicating songs to her former love.

"My boyfriend was a year older than me and I called to dedicate 'Always and Forever' to my old man," said Torres. "No joke. My old man which was 15. And I said in East Los [Angeles]. I don’t know what I was thinking. I grew up in the suburbs and I said in 'East Los.'"

Art Laboe keeps notes and reminders on his DJ booth. Laboe has been broadcasting out of Hollywood since 1955. (Mae Ryan/KPCC)

The dedications are memorable for Laboe, too. Sitting in his dimly lit studio about an hour before his show, he recalled a moving request from a woman whose husband was an avid listener in prison.

"She says, 'You think I could have my daughter say something to her daddy?' Carrissa, I think was her name," said Laboe. "And she says, 'I love you daddy.' And he had never heard his daughter’s voice. Here he is in jail and he just broke up, you know?"

He knows this because when the guy got out, he called to thank him.