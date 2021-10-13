Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

Why Hollywood Production Could Come To A Screeching Halt On Monday

By  Monica Bushman
Published Oct 13, 2021 8:38 AM
The rear windshield of a white car reads "stronger together" "vote yes" "IATSE" "local 705" and "local 892"
A driver in L.A. displays support for IATSE last week. The union represents many people who work behind the cameras on film and television productions.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Most of Hollywood's TV and movie production could come to a screeching halt as soon as Monday.

Members of IATSE, the union that represents 60,000 below-the-line TV and film workers in Hollywood, is set to start striking just after midnight Monday.

The union is in the midst of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. They have focused on issues such as worker safety, turnaround time and making sure workers are paid a living wage.

At 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, IATSE President Matthew D. Loeb posted a defiant tweet about the planned start of a potential strike.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Negotiations are continuing and a strike could still be averted.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories