Why Hollywood Production Could Come To A Screeching Halt On Monday

Most of Hollywood's TV and movie production could come to a screeching halt as soon as Monday.

Members of IATSE, the union that represents 60,000 below-the-line TV and film workers in Hollywood, is set to start striking just after midnight Monday.

The union is in the midst of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. They have focused on issues such as worker safety, turnaround time and making sure workers are paid a living wage.

At 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, IATSE President Matthew D. Loeb posted a defiant tweet about the planned start of a potential strike.

I am announcing that unless an agreement is reached, 60,000 @IATSE film and tv workers will begin a nationwide strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Monday, October 18 at 12:01 a.m., PDT. #IASolidarity — Matthew D. Loeb (@matthewloeb) October 13, 2021

Negotiations are continuing and a strike could still be averted.