Arts and Entertainment

Hollywood Bowl Drops Limitations On Capacity — Will Allow 100% Of Seats To Be Sold

By  Megan Nguyen
Published May 28, 2021 3:15 PM
The glow of lights from the iconic half-shell Hollywood Bowl stage shows concertgoers crowded into seats.
A crowd packs in the seats at the Hollywood Bowl pre-pandemic.
(martysalgs via the LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Big post-pandemic news: The Hollywood Bowl is switching to 100% capacity for its reopening in July. Previously, the Bowl planned to open at two-thirds capacity.

It's also removing vaccination requirements. The state only recommends — but isn't requiring — proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for large outdoor venues once California fully reopens on June 15.

For those not feeling enthusiastic about the tight seating at the iconic location, you can opt out. Anyone who bought a ticket under the previous guidelines and isn't comfortable with the new ones can ask for a full refund.

Those first concerts open to the general public are for the Bowl's annual Fireworks Spectacular on July 3-4. This year the featured act is Kool & The Gang.

