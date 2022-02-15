Hollywood Bowl Releases 2022 Summer Lineup And Promises Epic Season To Celebrate 100 Years At 101

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

The line-up is now out for the Hollywood Bowl’s 2022 summer season. The iconic venue is also celebrating a tape-delayed 100th anniversary, after the pandemic curtailed last summer’s season.

Chad Smith, CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, said when it was clear they’d only be able to do half the season in 2021, it just made sense to wait.

“We decided that the Hollywood Bowl deserved such an extraordinary celebration of its history and what it means to the community of Los Angeles and the community of music lovers around the world,” he said in a conversation with Larry Mantle, who hosts our newsroom’s public affairs show AirTalk.

“It's an epic season,” Smith said.

Some History

A picnic in the Daisy Dell circa 1910s. (Courtesy Los Angeles Philharmonic Archives)

At the turn of the 20th Century, what’s now known as the Hollywood Bowl was called the Daisy Dell. Smith described it as a "canyon that happened to have some extraordinary acoustic principles.”

“In the early part of the 20th century there were a group of really civic-minded, important women in L.A. who wanted to create a space, a democratic space within our community to put on performances,” Smith said, naming Christine Wetherill Stevenson and Artie Mason Carter. “They believed that Los Angeles needed a place where artists from many different backgrounds could come and perform and where audiences from across L. A. could gather.”

Instead of the landmark bandshell, the first shows were held on a makeshift wooden stage with the audience on benches or even rugs on the canyon floor.

Hollywood Bowl in 1924. (Courtesy Los Angeles Philharmonic Archives) The 1927 Hollywood Bowl was designed by Lloyd Wright. (Courtesy Los Angeles Philharmonic Archives)

The Los Angeles WPA Symphony plays the Hollywood Bowl in 1937. (Courtesy National Archives) Hollywood Bowl in the 1980s. (Courtesy Los Angeles Philharmonic Archives)

The current bandshell, built in 2004, is actually the fifth to house performances. Four previous shells were designed by notable architects, including Lloyd Wright (son of Frank Lloyd Wright).

The current shell at the Hollywood Bowl, photgraphed here in 2014, has been in place since 2004. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

10 Nights Of Dudamel Conducting

L.A. Phil maestro Gustavo Dudamel will conduct 10 concerts this season, including a run of five nights in July that features the third act of Wagner's Valkyrie and the Paris Opera Ballet.

“For Gustavo, the Hollywood Bowl represents everything that he loves about performing and being a performing musician,” Smith said. “It is a venue that celebrates all sorts of genres.”



Traditions Return

Yes, Sound of Music and Star Wars are happening again.

“In 1977, when Star Wars came out, the L.A. Phil presented six months after the launch of the film, the first ever Star Wars concert with an orchestra,” Smith said, noting John Williams, who turns 90 this year, will be back again to conduct. “And there were lasers that were shooting all over the Hollywood Bowl and now of course we know that Star Wars concerts have become fixtures around the world, but it happened first at the Hollywood Bowl in 1977.”

“So we really think about how we can use this venue to continue to shine a light on the extraordinary music-making that the film industry puts out year after year,” he said.

Smith said this year’s schedule, with a wide-range of genres, reflects those early goals for the venue to “democratize music and culture in our city.”

From the earliest days, Smith said the Bowl presented artists and musicians from across many backgrounds.

“It was an early platform for Mariachi music within our community in the 1920s and 30s,” he said. “There was a very, very famous and important gathering of nearly 50 tribal nations performers who did a four-day pageant of their music and traditions on the Bowl stage. And that was in the mid 1920s.”

FULL SCHEDULE

June

101 Festival

Saturday, June 11 |5 p.m.

101 Festival

Sunday, June 12 |5 p.m.

Andrea Bocelli – In Concert

Thursday, June 16 | 8 p.m.

Halsey (Wolf Alice, Abby Roberts)

Tuesday, June 21 | 7 p.m.

Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

Saturday, June 25| 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 | 3:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 1 In Concert

Thursday, June 30 | 8 p.m.



July

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Steve Martin & Martin Short

Saturday, July 2 | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3 | 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4 | 7:30 p.m.

Kinky Boots

Friday, July 8 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 9 | 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 10 | 7:30 p.m.

The Music of Leonard Bernstein

Tuesday, July 12 | 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 14 | 8 p.m.

Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina — Sittin’ In 2022

Friday, July 15 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 16 | 8 p.m.

The Valkyries

Sunday, July 17 | 7:30 p.m.

Dudamel and Paris Opera Ballet

Wednesday, July 20 | 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 21 | 8 p.m.

Ricky Martin with the LA Phil

Friday, July 22 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 | 8 p.m

A.R. Rahman

Sunday, July 24 | 7 p.m.

Beethoven's Fifths

Tuesday, July 26 | 8 p.m.

Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra

(with special guests Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Dianne Reeves, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more)

Wednesday, July 27 | 8 p.m.

Carmina Burana with Dudamel

Thursday, July 28 | 8 p.m.

Boyz II Men and TLC

Friday, FRI, July 29 | 8 p.m.

John Fogerty

Saturday, July 30 | 8 p.m.

a-ha with Orchestra

Sunday, July 31 | 7:30 p.m.

August

Musical Encounters

Tuesday, Aug. 2 | 8 p.m.

Sheryl Crow and Keb' Mo'

Wednesday, Aug. 3 | 8 p.m.

The Splendor of Saint-Saëns

Thursday, Aug. 4 | 8 p.m.

Back to the Future with the LA Phil

Friday, Aug. 5 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6 | 8 p.m.

Polo and Pan and Parcels

Sunday, Aug. 7 | 7 p.m.

New World Symphony

Tuesday, Aug. 9 | 8 p.m.

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown

(Trombone Shorty, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk, The Soul Rebels)

Wednesday, Aug. 10 | 8 p.m.

Scheherazade

Thursday, Aug. 11 | 8 p.m.

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks

Friday, Aug. 12 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13 | 8 p.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

(Durand Jones & the Indications, Celisse)

Sunday. Aug. 14 | 7 p.m.

An Evening of Rachmaninoff

Tuesday, Aug. 16 | 8 p.m.

All-American

Thursday, Aug. 18 | 8 p.m.

The Gipsy Kings

(Featuring Nicolas Reyes)

Friday, Aug. 19 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20 | 8 p.m

Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with Orchestra

Sunday, Aug. 21 | 7 p.m.

Amadeus LIVE in Concert

Tu2sday, Aug. 23 | 8 p.m.

Black Movie Soundtrack IV with Orchestra

Wednesday, Aug. 24 | 8 p.m.

Clara Schumann and Dvořák

Thursday, Aug. 25 | 8 p.m.

Diana Ross

Friday. Aug. 26 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27 | 8 p.m.

Smooth Summer Jazz

(George Benson • Boney James, Lalah Hathaway)

Sunday, Aug. 28 | 6:30 p.m.

Beethoven's Ninth

Tuesday, Aug. 30 | 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1 | 8 p.m.



September

Beethoven's Ninth

Thursday, Sept. 1 | 8 p.m. T

Maestro of the Movies

Celebrating John Williams at 90

Friday, Sept. 2 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3 | 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4 | 7:30 p.m.

Mozart Under the Stars

Tuesday, Sept. 6 | 8 p.m.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Wednesday, Sept. 7 | 8 p.m.

Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with the LA Phil

Thursday, Sept. 8 | 8 p.m.

Duran Duran: FUTURE PAST WEEKEND

Friday, Sept. 9 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10 | 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11 | 7:30 p.m.

(Rescheduled) Ben Platt

Monday, Sept. 12 | 7:30 p.m.

Itzhak Perlman leads Tchaikovsky

Tuesday, Sept. 13 | 8 p.m.

Pink Martini

Wednesday, Sept. 14 | 8 p.m.

Lang Lang – the Animated Piano

Thursday, Sept. 15 | 8 p.m.

Sing-A-Long Sound of Music

Saturday, Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m.

Reggae Night XX

UB40 • The Original Wailers feat Al Anderson • Maxi Priest • Big Mountain

Sunday, Sept. 18 | 7 p.m.

Dave Matthews Band

Monday, Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 | 7:30 p.m.

Chucho Valdés “The Creation”

(with the Yoruban Orchestra, Hilario Durán & John Beasley, Musical Directors Cimafunk)

Wednesday, Sept. 21 | 8 p.m.

ABBA The Concert

Saturday, Sept. 14 | 8 p.m.

Grace Jones • CHVRCHES

Sunday, Sept. 15 | 7 p.m.

Herbie Hancock

Wednesday, Sept. 28 | 8 p.m.

Pentatonix

Thursday, Sept. 29 | 8 p.m. T