Governor Newsom Voices Support For Bill To Extend California Film And TV Tax Credits

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced his support for legislation that would extend California's Film and TV Tax Credit Program through 2030 — a move that would provide $330 million per year in tax credits for the industry.

The announcement comes amid a call by showrunners demanding production companies offer safety protocols for pregnant employees who are working in states where abortion is illegal.

Some entities, including Netflix, SAG-AFTRA, and the Director's Guild Foundation have approved policies to provide financial travel assistance to members who need to travel out of state for abortion services.

State Senator Anthony Portantino co-authored the bill and said extending the program isn't just about luring production companies that have left for other states with bigger tax incentives; it's also about keeping L.A.'s entertainment industry inclusive:

"California is competitive, so bring your projects here because we embrace women's health care — including reproductive freedom — and we embrace the industry so you can accomplish both goals."

A study from the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, released earlier this year, analyzed the economic impacts of the previous generation of the tax credit program and found it generated $24 in economic activity for every $1 spent through the program. In total, that program created $21.9 billion in economic output, plus $961.5 million in state and local tax revenue over five years.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has also voiced his support for the bill, which is set to go before the Assembly Appropriations Committee Wednesday.