Game Of Thrones Spinoff ‘House Of The Dragon’ Offers A Gateway Into LA's Natural History Museum

HBO launches their new Game of Thrones prequel spinoff TV series House of the Dragon on Aug. 21. Now they’re promoting it with the help of a distinguished partner: L.A. County’s Natural History Museum.

When people think of the museum, Hollywood’s not usually the first thing to come to mind.

“Our interest in working on an exhibit like this is … to remind people that NHM is not just a collector of dinosaurs and insects, but really has some of the earliest Hollywood memorabilia,” the museum’s Suzi Hofrichter said.

The institution’s massive collection of movie memorabilia includes objects dating back to the silent film era and the transition to “the talkies,” including a vast costume collection.

Running from Aug. 5-Sept. 7, the exhibit showcases costumes and props from the upcoming HBO series, “House of the Dragon.” (Trevor Stamp / for LAist )

Now NHM’s hosting an exhibition with props, set pieces, and costumes from House of the Dragon.

A dragon skull prop from the upcoming HBO series, “House of the Dragon,” sits on display at the Natural History Museum during a preview of its House of the Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty exhibit. (Trevor Stamp / for LAist )

Some of the objects on display include a giant dragon skull, dragon eggs, and a replica of the famed Iron Throne, this version from the show’s prequel era. Visitors can go sit on the throne and pose for photos for their social media feeds.

You’ll also be able to get a quick crash course on the show’s Valyrian language. The language’s creator came out to speak at the exhibit’s VIP opening event, going through the thought and real-world influences that go into constructing an original spoken language.



The Museum’s Secret Pop Culture Motivation

Walking into the Natural History Museum's member preview (Trevor Stamp / LAist )

The museum’s staff wants you to take a look at the House of the Dragon, then go check out the rest of the museum and see what’s there in a new light.

“A lot of, especially adults, I don’t think have been to the museum in perhaps quite some time, and this is just a really great excuse to plan that visit,” Hofrichter said. “We hope they come for the dragons, but stay for the dinosaurs, because there’s such a connection to the influence of these dragons and the clues in nature that the designers looked to.”

Prithvi Dinesh Chandra, 22, looks over a costume from the upcoming HBO series, “House of the Dragon,” during a preview of its House of the Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty exhibit for members, alongside text going through more of the show's lore and how it connects with the museum. (Trevor Stamp / LAist )

They’re holding a Game of Thrones event later in August, inviting visitors to show up in cosplay for a more immersive experience. Hofrichter hopes for more pop culture collaborations in the future.

“I’ll say pretty transparently, I’m an advocate for it,” Hofrichter said. “Being in the backyard of the entertainment industry makes us uniquely positioned to do things like this, and to find real world influences in these narrative worlds that we all love so much.”

A dragon egg prop from the upcoming HBO series, “House of the Dragon,” sits on display at the Natural History Museum. (Trevor Stamp / for LAist )

She’s excited for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art’s upcoming opening — it will be NHM’s neighbor in the already museum-rich Exposition Park, so she’s hoping for collaboration and cross-traffic between the locations. As Hofrichter pointed out, pop culture has a history of getting people interested in actual science.

“There are so many paleontologists today as a result of Jurassic Park,” Hofrichter said.

The House of the Dragon experience opens to the public Friday, Aug. 5, and runs through Sept. 7.