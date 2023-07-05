Support for LAist comes from
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Festival Of Arts Returns To Laguna Beach

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Susanne Whatley
Published Jul 5, 2023 1:44 PM
A man and a woman, both with light skin tone, observe several pieces of hanging art on a wall.
The long-running Festival of the Arts and Pageant of the Masters return to Laguna Beach this week.
(Ron Azevedo Photography)
Topline:

A tradition resumes today in Laguna Beach. The Festival of Arts begins its summer season. This year's festival features the work of 120 award-winning artists.

Why it matters: It's billed as one of the oldest juried art shows in the country, with art demonstrations and opportunities to meet the artists. The first Festival of Arts was held in 1932.

What's on the schedule? Coming Friday, the traditional Pageant of the Masters opens, where community volunteers recreate famous paintings. This year's theme is called "Art Colony: In the Company of Artists," which connects the festival and pageant to the early artists who settled in Laguna Beach.

The festival will run until Sept. 1. It's open from Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

