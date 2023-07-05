Festival Of Arts Returns To Laguna Beach

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

A tradition resumes today in Laguna Beach. The Festival of Arts begins its summer season. This year's festival features the work of 120 award-winning artists.

Why it matters: It's billed as one of the oldest juried art shows in the country, with art demonstrations and opportunities to meet the artists. The first Festival of Arts was held in 1932.

What's on the schedule? Coming Friday, the traditional Pageant of the Masters opens, where community volunteers recreate famous paintings. This year's theme is called "Art Colony: In the Company of Artists," which connects the festival and pageant to the early artists who settled in Laguna Beach.

The festival will run until Sept. 1. It's open from Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

For more information, visit here.