Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

Actor Bruce Willis Has Frontotemporal Dementia. Here's What To Know About The Disease

By Ayana Archie | NPR
Published Feb 17, 2023 1:17 PM
An older white man with close cropped hair smiles, showing his teeth, and wears a tuxedo, in front of a blue-gray backdrop where the end of some lettering can be seen.
File: Bruce Willis attends the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles.
(Rich Fury
/
Getty Images)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE

Actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with dementia, evolving from a previous diagnosis of aphasia last spring, his family announcedThursday.

More specifically, Willis has frontotemporal dementia, which can include aphasia, which brings challenges with speaking and writing.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," his family said. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Willis's family said last year the actor would bestepping awayfrom his decades-long career due to his impaired cognition.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

What is frontotemporal dementia?

The Brief


Frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD, is one of several types of dementia and causes nerve damage in the frontal and temporal lobes, which leads to a loss of function in those areas, according to theAlzheimer's Association.

There are different types of frontotemporal dementia. Behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia causes nerve loss in the areas of the brain that control empathy, judgment and conduct.

Primary progressive aphasia deteriorates parts of the brain that control speaking, writing and comprehension. The onset of symptoms typically begins before age 65, but can occur later.

FTD can also disrupt motor function and movement, which could be classified as Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS.

How is FTD different from Alzheimer's?

Diagnosis of FTD tends to happen between a person in their 40s and 60s, while Alzheimer's happens at a later age. Alzheimer's is also more closely tied to hallucinations, memory loss and issues with spatial orientation, such as getting lost.

Treatment and diagnosis

Doctors use brain imaging technology, such as MRIs, to diagnose FTD. The results are analyzed in tandem with a patient's medical history and symptoms. About 30% of people with frontotemporal degeneration inherit the disease; there are no known risk factors.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

There are medications that can help relieve symptoms, but the disease eventually gets worse with time.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

  • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

Most Read
Best of LAist
Related Stories