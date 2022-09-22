Support for LAist comes from
Betty White's TV Scripts And Other Personal Belongings Face Auction This Weekend

By Rina Torchinsky | NPR
Published Sep 22, 2022 9:47 AM
Betty White, an 80-something white woman, stands in a gold floral shirt smiling in front of an orange promotional background for the movie version of the Dr. Seuss book The Lorax
Actress Betty White arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment's 3D-CG "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" at Citywalk on February 19, 2012 in Universal City.
(Kevin Winter
/
Getty Images North America)
A collection of Betty White's personal items, including her original director chair from The Golden Girls set and an autographed copy of the show's pilot script, are set to be auctioned off this weekend.

The collection, which includes fine jewelry, awards and parts of White's wardrobe, made exhibition stops around the globe earlier in the summer and will hit the auction block Friday to Sunday in Beverly Hills, California.

The iconic American actress and comedian, known for her charm, wit and sharpness died in December, just weeks before her 100th birthday.

"Betty White was a beloved national treasure and a cross generational icon who made us laugh for eighty years with her illustrious work on film, radio and television classics such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls," said Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien's Auctions, in a news release.

Throughout her multidecade career, White produced Life With Elizabeth and The Betty White Show. She later starred as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls before appearing in The Proposal and Hot in Cleveland.

The auction includes a plaque from Sunset Gower Studios where the Golden Girls was shot, and a "large number" of scripts for The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland.

White's Emmy Award nomination certificates for The Golden Girls, Saturday Night Live and Hot in Cleveland are also among the auction items. The gown White wore to the Emmy Awards in 1989 will also be included.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

  • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

