Awesome Online And IRL Events This Weekend: May 14-16

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Laugh as comics share stories of their worst summers ever. Watch kids throw elbows at a junior roller derby expo. Shop for snazzy crafted goods or Hollywood collectibles. Check out Ai Wei Wei’s latest exhibition — in person. Listen to love notes in the park. Attend a virtual bug fair. Eat jägerschnitzel, Gumbalaya, taquitos and pastrami tostadas.

Friday, May 14; 7 p.m. PDT

Chicano Rap: Five Essential Cuts with Carlos Aguilar, Big Brown Dad

Aguilar — aka Big Brown Dad — a former hip hop artist known as Bookworm Brown, has performed across the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala, China, and Japan. He takes visitors on a musical trip through nearly five decades of Chicano rap. Register to view on Zoom or watch on Facebook .

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Getty presents the online discussion, 'What Makes People Laugh? Ancient Greek Comedy and its Filipino Legacy.' (Elon Schoenholz)

Friday, May 14; noon

Art Break: What Makes People Laugh? Ancient Greek Comedy and its Filipino Legacy

The Getty’s online program features Mary Louise Hart, associate curator of antiquities at the Getty Museum, and director Jon Lawrence Rivera, founder of L.A.’s Playwright’s Arena, who together decode a comedic scene depicted on a fourth-century BC Greek vase. They’ll use masks, costumes and staging for the computer screen to demystify classical myths. They’ll also show how ancient Greek comedy set the standard for humor and how Filipino comedy plays into many of the same themes.

COST: FREE with advanced registration; MORE INFO

Risk! holds another online show, featuring people telling tales they never thought they'd share in public. (Courtesy of Risk!)

Friday, May 14; 6:30 p.m. PT

RISK! Live Online Show

Kevin Allison (MTV's The State) hosts incredible, true stories from J. Rohr, Ryan Estrada, Jenn Montooth and Tianna Kerg. There are only 100 registrations available for this event.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

A marathon online fundraiser features comics reminiscing about their worst summers ever for the Asian Prisoner Support Community. (Courtesy of Naked Comedy)

Saturday, May 15; 6 p.m. PDT

Worst Summer Ever

This marathon fundraiser features comics who reminisce about their worst summers ever. Performers include Caleb Hearon, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Sandy Honig and Rob Huebel. Ticket sales will go to the Asian Prisoner Support Community.

COST: By donation; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 15 - Wednesday, June 30

Rogue Artists Ensemble: Love Note

Plummer Park

7377 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

The theater company presents an outdoor sonic experience that guides audiences through a twisted collection of love stories, meditative romance and lost connections. Many of the story contributions and performances are from members of the LGBTQIA+ community. There’s also a stay-at-home option for those who can't travel to the park.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 15; 8 p.m. PT

34th Avalon Silent Film Showcase

Catalina Island Museum

Ackerman Family Amphitheater

217 Metropole Ave., Avalon

The museum’s long-running film celebration of silent movies features an outdoor screening of the award-winning Spanish film Blancanieves (2012). Set in 1920s Spain, the film is based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale Snow White with allusions to Cinderella and Little Red Riding Hood. There’s an evil stepmother and bullfighting.

COST: $15 - $20, $5 for children; MORE INFO

Hollywood Heritage Museum holds a sale featuring more than 9,000 rare books, DVDs & Blu-Rays and Hollywood Memorabilia beginning Saturday. (Courtesy of Hollywood Heritage Museum)

Saturday, May 15

Hollywood Heritage Special Sale

Hollywood Heritage Museum

2100 N Highland Ave., Hollywood

The museum has received generous donations from the estates of friends and members. While the most significant items are now part of the museum’s collection, more modern items, duplicated items and other material not suitable for the permanent collection will be on sale. Buy books, DVDs, box sets and memorabilia at low prices with an additional 10% off at checkout. There are three buying sessions per day with 35 people per session, so reservations are required. COVID safety rules apply.

COST: $5 admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 15 - Sunday, May 16; 12 - 6 p.m. PT

LitFest Pasadena

Hop between panel discussions without leaving home. Watch a dozen livestreams that cover a variety of genres including science fiction, memoir, true crime, kid lit, graphic novels, food and speculative fiction. Tune into watch short films and poetry readings, too.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 15; 10:30 a.m. PT

Junior Roller Derby Expo

LA Kings Roller Rink

Ralph Foy Park

3211 West Victory Blvd., Burbank

Let's get ready to rumble and roll. Los Anarchists Junior Derby is a nonprofit organization that allows kids ages 5-17 of all genders and skill levels to participate in competitive or recreational roller derby. The intra-league event features skaters from the beginner, intermediate and advanced teams. Some derby skaters are members of the current Junior Roller Derby Association World Championship team, while others will be playing for the first time. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed, including face coverings worn by all attendees, social distancing and limited capacity. Beginner’s mashup bout begins at 10:30 a.m.

COST: $5 - $45; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 15

Bug Fair Connected

The Natural History Museum's popular bug fair heads online this year, with participants taking a virtual trip around the world. NHM staff will share bug stories from the L.A area as well as the most interesting specimens in the museum’s collection. The fair includes sessions like Eating Bugs 101 and Inside the Insect Collection.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 15 - Sunday, May 16; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Unique Markets: Spring Pop-Up

ROW DTLA

777 S. Alameda St., downtown L.A.

The market returns to L.A. after a year-long pandemic pause. Shop from a bunch of emerging brands, designers and artists. Every ticketholder gets a free tote bag, photo booth pix and access to DIY gift wrap stations.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 15

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Reopens

26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia

With the warmer weather, it’s time to take the Python Plunge or head into the waters via the Bamboo Racer. The park opens this weekend exclusively for season pass holders and members. Other California residents will have to wait until May 22. (If you plan on going more than once this summer, season passes are the way to go.)

COST: Single-day tickets start at $39.99 and season passes are $52.99; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 15; 7 - 9 p.m.

Shakespeare and Chill: The Bawdy Ball

This virtual ball features burlesque performers, classical actors and literary types uncovering the saucy side of some of Shakespeare’s plays. The night serves as a benefit for the Independent Shakespeare Co. (the folks behind Shakespeare in Griffith Park). This event is intended for viewers 18+. Add-on ticket items available, including an after-party, a gift box and a cocktail kit.

COST: General admission starts at $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, May 15; 8 p.m.

Aliens, Clowns & Geeks and Forbidden Zone Double Feature

The Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys=

Watch a drive-in double feature of writer/director/actor Richard Elfman’s crazy cult films (both director’s cut versions). Feel free to dress up in costume and prepare for cinematic visits to intergalactic galaxies and new dimensions from the safety of your car. Elfman will be on hand to sign posters and do a Q&A. The night is sponsored by Cannabis brand Moxie and delivery service HighNowDelivery.com but please don’t smoke and drive.

COST: $25 - $40; MORE INFO

The Skirball Cultural Center has reopened with Ai Weiwei's 'Trace' (created with Lego bricks) currenly on view. (Robert Wedemeyer)

Saturday, May 15 - Sunday, Aug. 1

Ai Weiwei: Trace

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

The exhibition by one of China’s most outspoken and socially engaged artists opens at the Skirball, featuring portraits made from thousands of plastic LEGO bricks, each assembled by hand and laid out on the floor. The portraits depict activists, prisoners of conscience and free speech advocates. Weiwei's body of work is influenced by his experiences with incarceration and surveillance by the Chinese government. Advance timed-entry tickets are required of all visitors

COST: $7 - $12; MORE INFO

Actress and teaching artist Marlene Beltran (center) performs in About...Productions first student-written full production, 'I: Witness' (2017) at Plaza de la Raza where her character leads 1970 Chicano Moratorium protests. (Theresa Chavez)

Saturday, May 15; 2 p.m. PT

Young Theaterworks Experience

The arts education program marks its 20th anniversary with a virtual celebration and variety show that features both live and recorded performances from teaching artists, including singer and actor Marlene Beltran, as well as workshop and residency students.

COST: FREE with RSVP, donations welcome; MORE INFO

The Geffen Stayhouse production of 'The Door You Never Saw Before: A Choosical Musical' opens virtually this weekend. ( Artwork by Shawn Lee)

Saturday, May 15 - Sunday, June 27

The Door You Never Saw Before: A Choosical Musical

The Geffen Stayhouse series presents a new play that’s part musical and part adventure, created for children ages 6-9. They’re tasked with saving a distant city from a villain only known as “The Stench.” Before the show, kids will receive a suitcase full of surprises to aid in their quest and will get to choose where their Zoom story takes them.

COST: Tickets start at $55; MORE INFO

Through Saturday, Aug. 21

Making Waves: Ocean Ecology & Craft

Craft in America Center

8415 W. Third St., Beverly Grove

Craft in America recently reopened for in-person visits with the exhibition Making Waves , on view through Aug. 21. The show features work by 13 Los Angeles and U.S.-based mixed media artists who champion the oceans, while addressing various ecological threats. On Friday at 11 a.m., artist Blue McRight gives a virtual discussion about her practice, which tackles drought, sea level rise and ocean plastic pollution.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

South Coast Botanic Garden

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, this botanical garden was one of the world’s first to be developed over a sanitary landfill. The first major planting took place 60 years ago. Since then, the collection has grown to more than 200,000 plants. In addition to the flora and fauna of the area, check out the SOAR Tropical Butterflies exhibition as well as its monthly Dog Walking Day on Sunday. The garden opens at 8 a.m. daily, closing at 7 p.m. (Thursdays - Saturdays) and at 5 p.m. (Sundays - Wednesdays). General adult admission starts at $15 for nonmembers.

TV/Streaming Pick

The Underground Railroad

The new limited series from Barry Jenkins, director of the Oscar-winning film Moonlight (2016), debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 14. The 10-episode show, based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, follows Cora Randall as she tries to escape the antebellum South. She finds an actual railroad — and not just a metaphorical one — for her journey north. Cora is being hunted by Arnold Ridgeway, who is determined to bring her back to Georgia because her mother is the only escapee he has never caught. The series stars Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton.

The Spare Room...Somewhere Else recently reopened behind the pool at the Hollywood Roosevelt. (Eugene Lee)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.