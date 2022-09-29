Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Screen films at the Hola México Film Festival. Cat lovers need to check into CatCon. Road trip to Desert Daze for music and experiences. Bring the fam to Nights Of The Jack.



Friday, Sept. 30 - Monday, Oct. 31 (various dates)

Nights Of The Jack

King Gillette Ranch

26800 Mulholland Hwy., Calabasas

The family-friendly event returns for its fifth edition, showcasing thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, immersive installations, a nearly mile-long walking trail, as well as food, beverages (including cocktails). COST: Tickets from $29.99; MORE INFO

Through Saturday, Oct. 1

Scenes with Cranes

REDCAT

631 2nd St., downtown L.A.

CalArts Center for New Performance (CNP) kicks off its 20th anniversary season with the world premiere of Octavio Solis’ new play, directed by Chi-wang Yang. In Solis’ work — which parallels Jean Sibelius’ musical work of the same name — an East LA family shatters in the wake of the youngest son’s mysterious death. His devastated mother retraces her son’s final steps in search of the truth.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 30; 7:30 p.m.

Disney • Pixar’s Coco in Concert

Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University

415 N. Glassell, Orange

Watch the Oscar-winning film Coco, with a live symphony orchestra of professional and Chapman student musicians performing Michael Giacchino’s score and fav songs such as “Remember Me,” “Un Poco Loco” and others.

COST: Tickets start at $38; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 16

Desert Stories for Lost Girls

Los Angeles Theatre Center

514 S. Spring St., downtown L.A.

Native Voices at the Autry, in collaboration with the Latino Theater Company, presents the world premiere run of Desert Stories for Lost Girls by Lily Rushing (Genízaro). This production is a “haunting lyrical rumination on family, identity, and colonialism over generations.” The production runs Thursdays through Sundays.

COST: Tickets from $24; MORE INFO

Through Tuesday, Oct. 11

Beyond Fest 2022 - Free Screenings

Los Feliz 3

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

Beyond Fest — L.A.’s largest genre film festival — returned earlier this week for two weeks of programming, including 31 recently announced free screenings at the Los Feliz 3, compliments of the horror film streaming service Shudder. RSVPs for all free events will be available on the website starting at 9 a.m. on the day of the show. First come, first served. There will be standby lines for all shows. Newly added screenings include Hunt, Warriors Of Future, Lenny and FX's Little Demon.

COST: FREE - $20 (for other Beyond Fest screenings); MORE INFO



Friday, Sept. 30 - Monday, Oct. 31 (select days)

Urban Death Tour of Terror

Zombie Joe's Underground (ZJU) Theatre

4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

ZJU celebrates its 30th anniversary with the unforgettable hardcore Halloween theater experience that features wordless vignettes and physical performances as well as a terrifying maze. The entire experience lasts about 35 minutes. Warning: The show contains graphic content and full nudity. Ages 17+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 2

Desert Daze

Moreno Beach at Lake Perris

17801 Lake Perris Dr., Perris

The 10th installment of Desert Daze is headlined by Tame Impala, who exclusively perform their groundbreaking second album, Lonerism; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard; and Beach House, who replaces Iggy Pop. Outstanding undercard acts include Chicano Batman, Seun Kuti, Egypt 80, and Reggie Watts. In addition to the music, Desert Daze also includes screenings and talks all weekend.

COST: Single-day tickets start at $139; MORE INFO

Merlin The Mad Ragdoll makes a guest appearance at CatCon in Pasadena. (Courtesy of CatCon)

Saturday, Oct. 1 - Sunday, Oct. 2; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

CatCon

Pasadena Convention Center

300 E. Green St., Pasadena

After a two-year break, the cat-centric pop culture event returns in person. Kitty culture and pop culture collide for a weekend of immersive experiences, workshops and vendors. Highlights include artwork that pays tribute to celeb cat daddy Nic Cage, Kitty Kitsch and meet-and-greets.

COST: $42 - $150; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 1 - Saturday, Oct. 22

Crazy 4 Cult 2023

Gallery 1988

7308 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

Gallery 1988 opens its popular group show with works inspired by cult films. The opening reception takes place at G1988 on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. with works online the following day. Also opening this weekend is Stephen Andrade’s pulp-style tribute show to Clue: The Movie.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Oct. 2; 10:30 a.m.

Hollywood Goes Underground

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles leads guided walking tours through the 123-year-old cemetery, stopping at gravesites of early Hollywood stars, movie moguls and L.A. pioneers. The tours will depart from the parking lot behind the Cathedral Mausoleum every 20 minutes until 12:30 p.m. Tours are approximately 2 1/2 to 3 hours so make sure to wear comfortable walking shoes and don't forget water and sunscreen.

COST: $16 - $20; MORE INFO

Sunday, Oct. 2; 7:30 p.m.

The 12th Festival of (In)Appropriation

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 W. Beverly Blvd., Westlake

L.A. Filmforum presents a night of short-form, remixed and found footage films. The works are "inappropriate" in that they are juxtaposed or usually unrelated to the original makers' intentions. The festival was founded in 2009 by Jaimie Baron, Greg Cohen and Lauren Berliner; this year’s guest curators are Marie-Pierre Burquier, Mariquita “Micki” Davis and Allyson Unzicker, and filmmakers Misael Oquendo and TT Takemoto.

COST: $5 - $12; MORE INFO

Sunday, Oct. 2; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

25th Annual Tokyo Cup & Japan Family Day

Santa Anita Park

285 W. Huntington Dr., Arcadia

Japan Family Day brings Japanese traditional culture to Southern California (to a location where thousands of Japanese were incarcerated during WWII). This year's special events and performances include a taiko performance by LA Taiko Ichiza, a cosplay contest and J-pop live performances by Tune in Tokyo. The event is being held in tandem with the Tokyo City Cup, a long-standing partnership between Santa Anita and the Ohi Racecourse of Tokyo.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, Oct. 2 - Monday, Oct. 10

Hola México Film Festival

Various locations

Taking place during Hispanic Heritage Month, the Hola México Film Festival returns for its 14th edition screening both new and classic films to have come from Mexico. The opening night film Lecciones Para Canallas (Lessons For Scoundrels) takes place at The Montalban Theater in Hollywood. Other films include Sombra Verde (starring Ricardo Montalban) and La Mujer Murcielago (Batwoman), from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, and new films from emerging filmmakers in the Tomorrow's Filmmakers Today program.

COST: Single tickets from $14; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

Walking Tour: Franklin Village Old Hollywood Time Travel Trip

The off-the-beaten-path tour company Esotouric, founded by Kim Cooper and Richard Schave, explores the lesser-known parts of L.A. through new, immersive cultural history walks. On Saturday, Oct. 1 (10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.) Esotouric explores Franklin Village, where the spiritual Hollywood glamor, architectural and true crime histories intersect. This walking tour is illustrated with rare photos walkers can view on their smartphones. Tickets are $50 .

Viewing Pick

Interview with the Vampire

The Anne Rice novel gets the series treatment from AMC. The famed 1994 film version starring Tom Cruise as Lestat, Brad Pitt as Louis. The new TV adaptation features Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones’ Grey Worm), Eric Bogosian, and Bailey Bass, respectively. The first episode of Interview with the Vampire airs on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on AMC.

Evil Cooks will be doing their infamous orange chicken and chow mein taco at Smorgasburg's first-ever Noodlefest. (Courtesy of Smorgasburg LA)

Dine and Drink Deals

