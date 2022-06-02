Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 3 - 5
Celebrate Pride this weekend and all month long. Attend opening night at the Hollywood Bowl. Dance downtown or along with Killer Klowns from Outer Space. Learn all about electric vehicles.
Friday, June 3 - Sunday, June 5
WeHo Pride
West Hollywood Park
647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood
Although L.A. Pride moves to Hollywood next weekend, the city of West Hollywood presents its own inaugural WeHo Pride celebration this weekend. Activities include a WeHo Pride Street Fair, the Dyke March, Women’s Freedom Festival, a Pride Parade, and a three-day ticketed OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival.
COST: Varies, but many events are free; MORE INFO
Friday, June 3 - Sunday, June 5
Electrify Expo
Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center
300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach
With gas prices through the roof, the expo gives you a chance to ride, drive, and demo all types of electric vehicles. Learn about electric cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, and skateboards. Children 5 and younger get in free. Friday is industry day.
COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO
Friday, June 3 - Monday, June 6
The OutFronts
Online and NeueHouse Hollywood
6121 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood
The LGBTQ+ television festival kicks off Pride Month featuring screenings and discussions with talent from exciting programs already being seen on television today. Scheduled shows include: Yellowjackets, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Gentleman Jack, Love Victor, Sort Of, and Tom Swift.
COST: Free - $20; MORE INFO
Friday, June 3: 8 and 10 p.m.
The George Lucas Talk Show
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
The New York City-based improvised talk show joins the Dynasty for two shows on Friday night. Comedian Connor Ratliff appears as George Lucas, creator of Star Wars, and he interviews real guests as themselves in a panel format. He’s joined by sidekick Watto, played by Griffin Newman, and show producer Patrick Cotnoir. The show is 18+. Livestream tickets are also available.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Fridays and Saturdays, June 3 - 26: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Made with PRIDE Marketplace
Santa Monica Place
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
The pop-up marketplace is part of the annual SaMo Pride celebration with family-friendly displays and activities that celebrate the city’s inclusive, diverse spirit. The pop-up showcases the products and services of more than 15 LGBTQ+ business owners, including jewelry and clothing from Artaya, Slayfire Cosmetics, and Soulfood Candle Co.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, June 3: 8 p.m.
Elephante
Hollywood Palladium
6215 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood
The Taiwanese American singer-DJ-producer Elephante plays an 18+ show at the Palladium. The Harvard grad and 88rising artist is currently on tour in support of his recently released sophomore album Heavy Glow.
COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO
Friday, June 3: 8 p.m.
First Fridays: Seed Sovereignty
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
900 Exhibition Blvd., Exposition Park
Science, music, and cocktails intersect at NHM’s popular series. The science discussions follow the theme "Seeds to Psychedelics," examining the importance of seed sovereignty to Indigenous communities. Music by Claud and Alix Page with Nico Craig in the DJ lounge.
COST: $20 (nonmembers); MORE INFO
Friday, June 3: 7:30 p.m.
Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl with Gwen Stefani
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
The celebration of the Hollywood Bowl's first 100 years features a great lineup paying tribute to L.A.'s summer home for music. Joining the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor Gustavo Dudamel are Gewn Stefani, dancers Roberto Bolle and Tiler Peck, saxophonist Branford Marsalis, Novena Carmel with Let It Happen, YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), and the UCLA and USC marching bands.
COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO
Friday, June 3: 7 p.m.
Activism and Film: Dolores Huerta and Eva Longoria in Conversation
Academy Museum
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
The museum’s public program explores the intersections of activism and filmmaking with an American icon — labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta — and actress, producer, director, entrepreneur, and activist Eva Longoria. The event also includes music and local food vendors, as well as a poster screen-printing workshop with Self Help Graphics & Art.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Friday, June 3 - Saturday, June 4: 8:30 p.m.
Killer Klowns from Outer Space CosPlay Dance Party
Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group
4850 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood
Join an all-ages cosplay dance party with composer John Massari, who performs his horror-metal DJ set of his new soundtrack recording for Killer Klowns from Outer Space. The night includes contests and prizes for air guitar, air drum, best costume, and best killer Klown tattoo.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Friday, June 3: 7:10 p.m.
Pride @ L.A. Dodgers
Dodger Stadium
1000 Vin Scully Ave., Elysian Park
The Dodgers team up with L.A. Pride to host their annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium, a celebration of L.A.’s LGBTQ+ community. The night includes drink specials in the pavilion bars, a special recognition of frontline workers from Los Angeles’s LGBTQ+ community and surprise guests featured during pregame ceremonies. The post-game festivities include Friday Night Fireworks, set to music mixed by DJ Bowie Jane. Buy the special ticket to the game for the exclusive Dodgers LGBTQ+-themed jersey.
COST: Package tickets start at $68; MORE INFO
Friday, June 3: 7 - 11 p.m.
Dance DTLA
Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center
135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The 19th season of the Music Center’s all-ages dance series kicks off this Friday, offering 11 weeks of varied music and dance styles. The nights include free lessons, DJs, and a big enough dance floor to show off your moves. This week, dance to Motown music.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 4: 5 p.m. PT
WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards
Online
Join in the online benefit event that raises funds to support WriteGirl’s creative writing programs and honors fearless women writers. This year’s honorees include author Margaret Atwood (The Handmaid’s Tale), NBC4 journalist Beverly White, and screenwriter/producer Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends). WriteGirl alum and Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman drops in for words of inspiration — plus there’s live musical and comedy performances, celebrity appearances, and a live auction.
COST: $40 - $1,500; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 4: 8 p.m.
To Sir, with Love
Regency Village Theatre
961 Broxton Ave., Westwood
The L.A. Conservancy’s Last Remaining Seats series returns after a long hiatus, screening classic films in historic theaters around L.A. in June. This week, the series moves to the Westside, screening the 1967 Sidney Poitier film. A free Q&A session about the theater (formerly known as Fox Westwood Village) follows the screening.
COST: $16 - $22; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 4 - Sunday, June 5; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Getty 25 Celebrates Long Beach
Houghton Park
6301 Myrtle Ave., Long Beach
The Getty Center continues its series of outdoor community art festivals celebrating its 25th anniversary. The family-friendly weekend features an immersive digital experience of the Getty’s collections, music, dance, food vendors, workshops, and community.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 4: 3 p.m.
Boomtown 2022
Boomtown Brewery
700 Jackson St., downtown L.A.
The brewery hosts a summer music and food party (with beer, naturally). Check out nine local bands throughout the day, including Raised on TV, Tiny Stills, and Mr. Max, along with DJs and food trucks. They’re serving up 20+ beers on draft (plus newly released barrel-aged beers).
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 4: 6 - 10 p.m.
Grand Performances
California Plaza
350 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The free performance series in DTLA returns this summer with an eclectic mix of dance, music, poetry, and theater, with artists from across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and right here in SoCal. The opening night features live performances by the Department of Cultural Affairs’ 2022 COLA Artist Fellows: Najite Agindotan, Jibz Cameron, Shonda Buchanan, and Suchi Branfman.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 4: 6 p.m.
Beastly Ball
The Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park
Actor and comedian Joel McHale returns for the third time to host the zoo’s annual fundraiser. Proceeds support the zoo’s mission to save wildlife and serve the community. Food and drink purveyors include Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Hotville Chicken, La Casita Mexicana, The Federal Bar, Pink’s Hot Dogs, Yakumi, Momed, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, In Good Taste Wines, and Paquera Mezcal. The night also includes animal feedings, keeper talks, roaming entertainment, and a silent auction.
COST: Tickets start at $1,500 per person; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Devil’s Chair Trail
Located near Valyermo, just off the Pearblossom Highway, the Devil's Chair Trail is a challenging 7.6-mile, out-and-back hike in the San Gabriel Mountains and the Angeles National Forest. The hike gives you great views of greenish rocks leading to the “Devil’s Chair.” From there, you’ll see the San Gabriel Mountains “thrusted up behind you and the Punchbowl rocks are being dragged up with the mountains. As you look across the canyon below, you will see the Pinyon Fault, Pinyon Ridge and the San Andreas Fault.” (L.A. County Parks) Bring plenty of sunscreen and water for the hike.
Viewing Pick
Fire Island
Andrew Ahn directs the modern romantic comedy, inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Set off the coast of Long Island, New York, the film is a multicultural queer examination of modern romance. Directed by Andrew Ahn (Spa Night), the film stars Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster (who wrote the script) as BFFs embarking on a legendary summer. They’re joined by a mix of friends and lots of cheap rosé. The film drops on Friday, June 3 on Hulu.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- National Donut Day is Friday, June 3, and Randy’s Donuts locations are giving away one free classic donut per customer from 6 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last).
- Broad Street Oyster Company in Malibu (23359 Pacific Coast Hwy.) has brought back a fan favorite: the Spicy Soft Shell Sando — fresh, deep fried Maryland soft shell crab is topped with slaw and a fresno chile aioli on a brioche bun. The sandwich is available for a limited time only.
- Sweet Chick on Fairfax has added a fried chicken breakfast sandwich ($13) to their weekend menu. The sandwich includes the chicken, American cheese, a hashbrown, fried egg, and white pepper gravy atop an English muffin. The sandwich is available from opening until 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through June 19.
- In 2017, Sage Plant Based Bistro opened Echo Park's first brewery. Women-owned and brewed, Sage Brews is known for crafting batch beers, seltzers, and kombuchas. Now for its fifth anniversary, they’ve created a Sunset Saison made with fresh persimmons aged with oak, available on tap or in cans at Sage locations in Echo Park, Culver City, Pasadena, and Agoura Hills.
- Mes Amis, a French cafe from chef Lincoln Carson, opened last week in Hollywood’s Vinyl District. The restaurant offers an expansive raw bar of little neck clams, dayboat scallops, and blue prawns; entrees including smoked liberty duck, steak au poivre, lamb wellington, and whole roasted pasture bird; and desserts such as chocolate soufflé, pavlova, and gateaux St. Honoré.
- The AbilityFirst Food & Wine Festival is an outdoor gourmet food and drink festival that takes place on Sunday, June 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the gardens of the historic Laurabelle A. Robinson House in Pasadena. The evening features more than 20 restaurants, cocktail bars, wineries, and breweries, including Alexander’s Steakhouse, El Cholo Café, Porto’s Bakery, Ruth Chris Steak House, Tam O’Shanter, Lark Cake Shop, 1886 at The Raymond, JuneShine, and Golden Road Brewing. Individual tickets are $250.
- Golden Road Brewing has released a small line of Hard Smoothies, made with real fruit juices and coconut cream. Two rum-flavored favorites — Piña Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri (both 6% ABV) — are available now across L.A. in 12 oz. four-packs.
- Fat Sal’s teams with Danny Mondello, creator of Meals by Cug on TikTok and Instagram, to create the Fat Cug ($19.99). This sandwich/meal is made on a garlic hero and has chicken cutlets, mozzarella sticks, parmesan truffle fries, ricotta basil spread, and vodka sauce. Available at all locations and through DoorDash.