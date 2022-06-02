Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 3 - 5

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Celebrate Pride this weekend and all month long. Attend opening night at the Hollywood Bowl. Dance downtown or along with Killer Klowns from Outer Space. Learn all about electric vehicles.



Friday, June 3 - Sunday, June 5

WeHo Pride

West Hollywood Park

647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood

Although L.A. Pride moves to Hollywood next weekend, the city of West Hollywood presents its own inaugural WeHo Pride celebration this weekend. Activities include a WeHo Pride Street Fair, the Dyke March, Women’s Freedom Festival, a Pride Parade, and a three-day ticketed OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival.

COST: Varies, but many events are free; MORE INFO

Friday, June 3 - Sunday, June 5

Electrify Expo

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

With gas prices through the roof, the expo gives you a chance to ride, drive, and demo all types of electric vehicles. Learn about electric cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, and skateboards. Children 5 and younger get in free. Friday is industry day.

COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO

Friday, June 3 - Monday, June 6

The OutFronts

Online and NeueHouse Hollywood

6121 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

The LGBTQ+ television festival kicks off Pride Month featuring screenings and discussions with talent from exciting programs already being seen on television today. Scheduled shows include: Yellowjackets, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Gentleman Jack, Love Victor, Sort Of, and Tom Swift.

COST: Free - $20; MORE INFO

Friday, June 3: 8 and 10 p.m.

The George Lucas Talk Show

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The New York City-based improvised talk show joins the Dynasty for two shows on Friday night. Comedian Connor Ratliff appears as George Lucas, creator of Star Wars, and he interviews real guests as themselves in a panel format. He’s joined by sidekick Watto, played by Griffin Newman, and show producer Patrick Cotnoir. The show is 18+. Livestream tickets are also available.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Fridays and Saturdays, June 3 - 26: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Made with PRIDE Marketplace

Santa Monica Place

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

The pop-up marketplace is part of the annual SaMo Pride celebration with family-friendly displays and activities that celebrate the city’s inclusive, diverse spirit. The pop-up showcases the products and services of more than 15 LGBTQ+ business owners, including jewelry and clothing from Artaya, Slayfire Cosmetics, and Soulfood Candle Co.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, June 3: 8 p.m.

Elephante

Hollywood Palladium

6215 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

The Taiwanese American singer-DJ-producer Elephante plays an 18+ show at the Palladium. The Harvard grad and 88rising artist is currently on tour in support of his recently released sophomore album Heavy Glow.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO

Dance among the dinos at the Natural History Museum's First Friday event. (Mark6mauno, via CC BY-SA 2.0.)

Friday, June 3: 8 p.m.

First Fridays: Seed Sovereignty

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exhibition Blvd., Exposition Park

Science, music, and cocktails intersect at NHM’s popular series. The science discussions follow the theme "Seeds to Psychedelics," examining the importance of seed sovereignty to Indigenous communities. Music by Claud and Alix Page with Nico Craig in the DJ lounge.

COST: $20 (nonmembers); MORE INFO

The LA Phil celebrates 100 years of the Hollywood Bowl with Gwen Stefani opening the season. (Adam Latham)

Friday, June 3: 7:30 p.m.

Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl with Gwen Stefani

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The celebration of the Hollywood Bowl's first 100 years features a great lineup paying tribute to L.A.'s summer home for music. Joining the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor Gustavo Dudamel are Gewn Stefani, dancers Roberto Bolle and Tiler Peck, saxophonist Branford Marsalis, Novena Carmel with Let It Happen, YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), and the UCLA and USC marching bands.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

Friday, June 3: 7 p.m.

Activism and Film: Dolores Huerta and Eva Longoria in Conversation

Academy Museum

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum’s public program explores the intersections of activism and filmmaking with an American icon — labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta — and actress, producer, director, entrepreneur, and activist Eva Longoria. The event also includes music and local food vendors, as well as a poster screen-printing workshop with Self Help Graphics & Art.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Friday, June 3 - Saturday, June 4: 8:30 p.m.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space CosPlay Dance Party

Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group

4850 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood

Join an all-ages cosplay dance party with composer John Massari, who performs his horror-metal DJ set of his new soundtrack recording for Killer Klowns from Outer Space. The night includes contests and prizes for air guitar, air drum, best costume, and best killer Klown tattoo.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, June 3: 7:10 p.m.

Pride @ L.A. Dodgers

Dodger Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Ave., Elysian Park

The Dodgers team up with L.A. Pride to host their annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium, a celebration of L.A.’s LGBTQ+ community. The night includes drink specials in the pavilion bars, a special recognition of frontline workers from Los Angeles’s LGBTQ+ community and surprise guests featured during pregame ceremonies. The post-game festivities include Friday Night Fireworks, set to music mixed by DJ Bowie Jane. Buy the special ticket to the game for the exclusive Dodgers LGBTQ+-themed jersey.

COST: Package tickets start at $68; MORE INFO

Dance DTLA returns to the Music Center Plaza for the summer season. (Will Tee Yang)

Friday, June 3: 7 - 11 p.m.

Dance DTLA

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The 19th season of the Music Center’s all-ages dance series kicks off this Friday, offering 11 weeks of varied music and dance styles. The nights include free lessons, DJs, and a big enough dance floor to show off your moves. This week, dance to Motown music.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 4: 5 p.m. PT

WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards

Online

Join in the online benefit event that raises funds to support WriteGirl’s creative writing programs and honors fearless women writers. This year’s honorees include author Margaret Atwood (The Handmaid’s Tale), NBC4 journalist Beverly White, and screenwriter/producer Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends). WriteGirl alum and Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman drops in for words of inspiration — plus there’s live musical and comedy performances, celebrity appearances, and a live auction.

COST: $40 - $1,500; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 4: 8 p.m.

To Sir, with Love

Regency Village Theatre

961 Broxton Ave., Westwood

The L.A. Conservancy’s Last Remaining Seats series returns after a long hiatus, screening classic films in historic theaters around L.A. in June. This week, the series moves to the Westside, screening the 1967 Sidney Poitier film. A free Q&A session about the theater (formerly known as Fox Westwood Village) follows the screening.

COST: $16 - $22; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 4 - Sunday, June 5; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Getty 25 Celebrates Long Beach

Houghton Park

6301 Myrtle Ave., Long Beach

The Getty Center continues its series of outdoor community art festivals celebrating its 25th anniversary. The family-friendly weekend features an immersive digital experience of the Getty’s collections, music, dance, food vendors, workshops, and community.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 4: 3 p.m.

Boomtown 2022

Boomtown Brewery

700 Jackson St., downtown L.A.

The brewery hosts a summer music and food party (with beer, naturally). Check out nine local bands throughout the day, including Raised on TV, Tiny Stills, and Mr. Max, along with DJs and food trucks. They’re serving up 20+ beers on draft (plus newly released barrel-aged beers).

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Grand Performances begins its 2022 summer season this week. (Farah Sosa)

Saturday, June 4: 6 - 10 p.m.

Grand Performances

California Plaza

350 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The free performance series in DTLA returns this summer with an eclectic mix of dance, music, poetry, and theater, with artists from across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and right here in SoCal. The opening night features live performances by the Department of Cultural Affairs’ 2022 COLA Artist Fellows: Najite Agindotan, Jibz Cameron, Shonda Buchanan, and Suchi Branfman.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The LA Zoo's Beastly Ball, hosted by Joel McHale, returns on Saturday, June 4. (Jamie Pham)

Saturday, June 4: 6 p.m.

Beastly Ball

The Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park

Actor and comedian Joel McHale returns for the third time to host the zoo’s annual fundraiser. Proceeds support the zoo’s mission to save wildlife and serve the community. Food and drink purveyors include Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Hotville Chicken, La Casita Mexicana, The Federal Bar, Pink’s Hot Dogs, Yakumi, Momed, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, In Good Taste Wines, and Paquera Mezcal. The night also includes animal feedings, keeper talks, roaming entertainment, and a silent auction.

COST: Tickets start at $1,500 per person; MORE INFO

Rock formations dot the landscape around the Devil's Punchbowl and the Devil's Chair hike. (RuggyBearLA, licensed under CC BY 2.0.)

Outdoor Pick

Devil’s Chair Trail

Located near Valyermo, just off the Pearblossom Highway, the Devil's Chair Trail is a challenging 7.6-mile, out-and-back hike in the San Gabriel Mountains and the Angeles National Forest. The hike gives you great views of greenish rocks leading to the “Devil’s Chair.” From there, you’ll see the San Gabriel Mountains “thrusted up behind you and the Punchbowl rocks are being dragged up with the mountains. As you look across the canyon below, you will see the Pinyon Fault, Pinyon Ridge and the San Andreas Fault.” ( L.A. County Parks ) Bring plenty of sunscreen and water for the hike.

Viewing Pick

Fire Island

Andrew Ahn directs the modern romantic comedy, inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Set off the coast of Long Island, New York, the film is a multicultural queer examination of modern romance. Directed by Andrew Ahn (Spa Night), the film stars Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster (who wrote the script) as BFFs embarking on a legendary summer. They’re joined by a mix of friends and lots of cheap rosé. The film drops on Friday, June 3 on Hulu .

The Spicy Soft Shell Sando returns to the Broad Street Oyster Company in Malibu for a limited time only. (Courtesy of Broad Street Oyster Co.)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



National Donut Day is Friday, June 3, and Randy’s Donuts locations are giving away one free classic donut per customer from 6 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last).

locations are giving away one free classic donut per customer from 6 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last). Broad Street Oyster Company in Malibu (23359 Pacific Coast Hwy.) has brought back a fan favorite: the Spicy Soft Shell Sando — fresh, deep fried Maryland soft shell crab is topped with slaw and a fresno chile aioli on a brioche bun. The sandwich is available for a limited time only.

in Malibu (23359 Pacific Coast Hwy.) has brought back a fan favorite: the Spicy Soft Shell Sando — fresh, deep fried Maryland soft shell crab is topped with slaw and a fresno chile aioli on a brioche bun. The sandwich is available for a limited time only. Sweet Chick on Fairfax has added a fried chicken breakfast sandwich ($13) to their weekend menu. The sandwich includes the chicken, American cheese, a hashbrown, fried egg, and white pepper gravy atop an English muffin. The sandwich is available from opening until 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through June 19.

on Fairfax has added a fried chicken breakfast sandwich ($13) to their weekend menu. The sandwich includes the chicken, American cheese, a hashbrown, fried egg, and white pepper gravy atop an English muffin. The sandwich is available from opening until 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through June 19. In 2017, Sage Plant Based Bistro opened Echo Park's first brewery. Women-owned and brewed, Sage Brews is known for crafting batch beers, seltzers, and kombuchas. Now for its fifth anniversary, they’ve created a Sunset Saison made with fresh persimmons aged with oak, available on tap or in cans at Sage locations in Echo Park, Culver City, Pasadena, and Agoura Hills.

is known for crafting batch beers, seltzers, and kombuchas. Now for its fifth anniversary, they’ve created a Sunset Saison made with fresh persimmons aged with oak, available on tap or in cans at Sage locations in Echo Park, Culver City, Pasadena, and Agoura Hills. Mes Amis , a French cafe from chef Lincoln Carson, opened last week in Hollywood’s Vinyl District. The restaurant offers an expansive raw bar of little neck clams, dayboat scallops, and blue prawns; entrees including smoked liberty duck, steak au poivre, lamb wellington, and whole roasted pasture bird; and desserts such as chocolate soufflé, pavlova, and gateaux St. Honoré.

, a French cafe from chef Lincoln Carson, opened last week in Hollywood’s Vinyl District. The restaurant offers an expansive raw bar of little neck clams, dayboat scallops, and blue prawns; entrees including smoked liberty duck, steak au poivre, lamb wellington, and whole roasted pasture bird; and desserts such as chocolate soufflé, pavlova, and gateaux St. Honoré. The AbilityFirst Food & Wine Festival is an outdoor gourmet food and drink festival that takes place on Sunday, June 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the gardens of the historic Laurabelle A. Robinson House in Pasadena. The evening features more than 20 restaurants, cocktail bars, wineries, and breweries, including Alexander’s Steakhouse, El Cholo Café, Porto’s Bakery, Ruth Chris Steak House, Tam O’Shanter, Lark Cake Shop, 1886 at The Raymond, JuneShine, and Golden Road Brewing. Individual tickets are $250.

is an outdoor gourmet food and drink festival that takes place on Sunday, June 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the gardens of the historic Laurabelle A. Robinson House in Pasadena. The evening features more than 20 restaurants, cocktail bars, wineries, and breweries, including Alexander’s Steakhouse, El Cholo Café, Porto’s Bakery, Ruth Chris Steak House, Tam O’Shanter, Lark Cake Shop, 1886 at The Raymond, JuneShine, and Golden Road Brewing. Individual tickets are $250. Golden Road Brewing has released a small line of Hard Smoothies , made with real fruit juices and coconut cream. Two rum-flavored favorites — Piña Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri (both 6% ABV) — are available now across L.A. in 12 oz. four-packs.

, made with real fruit juices and coconut cream. Two rum-flavored favorites — Piña Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri (both 6% ABV) — are available now across L.A. in 12 oz. four-packs. Fat Sal’s teams with Danny Mondello, creator of Meals by Cug on TikTok and Instagram, to create the Fat Cug ($19.99). This sandwich/meal is made on a garlic hero and has chicken cutlets, mozzarella sticks, parmesan truffle fries, ricotta basil spread, and vodka sauce. Available at all locations and through DoorDash.