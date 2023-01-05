Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 6 - 8

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Celebrate The Smell’s 25th anniversary. Check out slithery creatures at the Reptile Super Show. Laugh at a comedy show for parents. Hit the dance floor at Afro Bowie, an immersive celebration of David Bowie’s birthday.



Events

Through Sunday, Jan. 8

The Smell’s 25th Anniversary

The Smell

247 S. Main St., Los Angeles

The punk rock and experimental music venue celebrates its 25th anniversary over four nights (Thursday to Sunday). Different band/DJ lineups are scheduled each night and include No Age, Lavender Diamond, Clipping. and Deaf Club. The Smell is an all-ages, alcohol-free venue.

COST: $10 - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 6 - Saturday, Jan. 21 (select dates)

Ercole S'ul Termodonte by Vivaldi

Highland Park Ebell Club

131 S. Ave. 57, Highland Park

Pacific Opera Project (POP), presents the U.S. premiere of the rare Vivaldi opera. Based on the ninth Labor of Hercules, Hercules is tasked with capturing the sword of Antiope, the queen of the Amazons. Written in 1723, the work is Vivaldi’s 16th opera and originally premiered in Rome, during the Pope’s ban on women in opera. POP features a mix of countertenors, mezzos, tenors, and sopranos performing with a period orchestra.

COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 6; 7:30 p.m.

The Last Improv Show w/ Rainn Wilson, Mary Holland, Dan Black + More

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Dan Black hosts a great lineup of performers who are coming out of pandemic retirement to perform. The show is based on impromptu stories told by guest monologist Rainn Wilson, who gets a suggestion from the audience to inspire their monologue. Special guests: Bobby Moynihan, Nicole Byer, Paul Scheer, Paul Welsh, Jon Gabrus, and M﻿ary Holland. Livestreamed tickets available.

COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO

The Pasadena Bead & Design Show returns for three days of jewelry, design and workshops. (Courtesy of Pasadena Bead & Design Show)

Friday, Jan. 6 - Sunday, Jan. 8

Pasadena Bead & Design Show

Hilton Pasadena

168 South Los Robles Ave., Pasadena

The three-day celebration of handcrafted jewelry, clothing, design, and vintage items features more than 200 exhibits. Meet and shop directly from artisans and attend workshops throughout the weekend.

COST: $8 - $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8

Reptile Super Show

Fairplex, Expo Hall #4

1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona

The reptile show features more than 100,000 sq. ft. of reptiles, amphibians, turtles, supplies, and equipment for sale. On Saturday at the Fairplex, the separate Exotic Bird Mart & Expo also takes place in Expo Hall 6. For both shows, please leave your pets at home.

COST: $10 - $16; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 7; 7 p.m.

10th Anniversary of Monday Monday Celebration

Hotel Cafe

1623 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood

The showcase for songwriters to find each other, inspire each other, and be discovered celebrates a decade on both the Main and Second stages. The night has featured many artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, JP Saxe, Jesse Thomas, Rett Madison, Casey Abrams, Angel Taylor, Chris Pierce, Haley Reinhart, Madison Cunningham and Theo Katzman. The anniversary show benefits Hop on a Cure, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for ALS. The venue is 21+.

COST: $10 - $12; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 7; 1 p.m.

BYOB (Baby, Boob, Buggy, Bottle): A Comedy Show for Parents

The Crow at Bergamot Station Arts Center

2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica

The venue offers a midday, adult (R-rated) comedy show for parents — performed by parents — where babies are welcome (because they won’t understand a thing).

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!

Banc of California Stadium

3939 S. Figueroa St., Exposition Park

Two nights of music serves as the soundtrack for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship that takes place on Monday, Jan. 9, at SoFi Stadium. On Jan. 7, watch the Jonas Brothers and L.A.-based singer-songwriter Em Beihold. On Sunday, Jan. 8, Pitbull, Saweetie and Gayle take to the stage. Gates open at 6 p.m. PT. Fans will need to pre-register for event tickets online beginning Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Access on the day of the concert will be on a first-come, first-served basis based on your digital ticket.

COST: FREE with pre-registration; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 8; 11 a.m.

Golden Globes Non-English Language Film Nominees Symposium

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Watch a live panel discussion with Golden Globe-nominated filmmakers Park Chan-wook (Decision To Leave) and S.S. Rajamouli (RRR), those joining virtually include Edward Berger (All Quiet On The Western Front), Lukas Dhont (Close) and Santiago Mitre (Argentina, 1985).

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 8; 6 p.m.

Afro Bowie: An Immersive David Bowie Experience

Teragram Ballroom

1234 West 7th St., downtown L.A.

Celebrate David Bowie’s birthday with an immersive celebration and a funk/punk/progressive exploration of his music and art, performed by an all-star band: Vernon Reid (Living Color), Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Justin Warfield (She Wants Revenge), Norwood Fisher (Fishbone), Chris Dowd (Fishbone), Tony Austin (Kamasi Washington) and Brett Farkas (A Bowie Celebration).

COST: $32; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 8

Set Sail with Ruben Östlund: An American Cinematheque Retrospective

Los Feliz 3

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

The American Cinematheque welcomes filmmaker Ruben Östlund in person for an all-day retrospective. He’ll discuss three of his films (Force Majeure, Triangle of Sadness and The Square) and presents a screening of Luis Buñuel’s Viridiana.

COST: $8 - $15; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 8; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

2023 Oshogatsu Family Festival: Year of the Rabbit

Japanese American National Museum

100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo

The museum ushers in the Year of the Rabbit with its annual festival, featuring cultural performances, crafts and activities for kids and families. Watch a traditional mochitsuki (Japanese rice pounding ritual) by Kodama Taiko; candy sculpture demonstrations by Shan Ichiyanagi (Shan the Candyman); koto and calligraphy performances; storytime; origami and a scavenger hunt.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Switzer Falls via the Gabrielino Trail is located in the Angeles National Forest in Tujunga. (By jasonippolito, licensed under CC BY 2.0.)

Outdoor Pick

Switzer Falls via Gabrielino Trail

This very popular out-and-back route in Tujunga is moderately challenging and traverses a little more than 3.5 miles. There’s ample shade, heights, great views of Pasadena and lots of water crossings, so extra socks might be needed after the hike — especially after recent rains. Since it’s located in the Angeles National Forest, an Adventure Pass is required for parking. The downside is that hikers have reported car break-ins, so don’t leave valuables in the car. Start at the Switzer Picnic Site.

Viewing Pick

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 15

RuPaul’s popular drag competition moves to a new network —MTV — for its latest season. The show’s premise remains the same: Drag queens from coast-to-coast face off in contests for talent/performance, acting, decor and fashion. Drag Race premieres on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.

Esters Bar Manager Jonah Atkins makes alcohol-free drinks on Sunday, Jan. 8 for a Dry January event. (Jordana Hazel)

Dine and Drink Deals

