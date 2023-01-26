Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 27 - 29

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Shop at the Savage X Fenty Pop-up. Catch the classic thrillers Shadow of a Doubt and The Third Man on the big screen. Begin your art collection at an affordable group art show. Celebrate the 124th Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade.



Events

Friday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, Jan. 29

Savage X Fenty Pop-up

433 N. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove

In advance of the upcoming Super Bowl and Rihanna’s halftime performance, the lingerie/clothing company holds a three-day pop-up experience that pays homage to football. The limited-edition Game Day collection features hoodies, sweatpants, varsity jerseys, hats, beanies, boxers, bandanas and other items available for purchase. There will also be fun photo opportunities, gifts with purchases and other surprises.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 29

Girls of the Golden West

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The LA Phil continues its celebration of composer John Adams’ 75th birthday with the L.A. premiere of his acclaimed opera Girls of the Golden West, which brings true stories of the California Gold Rush to life. The opera “rejects the whitewashed romantic view of California in the early days of the Gold Rush and highlights the heroism, passion, racial conflicts, love, cruelty, and truth during one of the most significant events in American history.” Adams himself conducts the LA Philharmonic.

COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO



Friday, Jan. 27; 10 p.m.

Cuffing Season

The Regent Theater

448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.

Bring your boo to this R&B dance party with tunes spun by Sasha Marie, Orange Calderon, Sean G and Blesst. This is a 21+ event.

COST: $5 - $15; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, April 23

Bob Marley: One Love Experience

Ovation Hollywood

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Explore the 15,000-square-foot exhibition space that explores the life, music and interests of Bob Marley. The multi-room show features the entire Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Bob Marley Archive, including previously unseen photographs, memorabilia, the world’s largest indoor vinyl record celebrating Legend and a cannabis garden and giant joint. The experience also features a silent disco and art from Mr. Brainwash, The Postman, Camoworks, Idiotbox and others that pay tribute to Marley’s influence on street art.

COST: Adult tickets start at $35; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 27; 7 p.m.

Standup for Pups

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista

Can't Even Comedy and Wallis Annenberg PetSpace present a dog-friendly comedy show that supports animal rescue. The event features comedians Ian Edwards, Dana Moon, Callahan Welsh, Darran Davis, and Justin Klose, with host Caitlin Benson. DJ VFresh spins tunes during dog adoptions starting at 7 p.m. The comics take to the stage at 8 p.m. All tickets include two drinks.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 27; 8 p.m.

Raissa, Sage Charmaine and Enny Owl Live

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd., Highland Park

The Brooklyn-based indie record label and collective Weird Sister — dedicated to creating a safer industry space for women, trans and nonbinary people — holds a West Coast launch party featuring performances by RAISSA, Enny Owl and Sage Charmaine.

COST: $13.60; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 28; 7:30 p.m.

Shadow of a Doubt / The Third Man

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

The American Cinematheque screens a great double feature, beginning with Alfred Hitchcock’s suspenseful Shadow of a Doubt (1943), in which a young girl starts to think her uncle may be the Merry Widow killer. It’s followed by Carol Reed’s post-WWII thriller The Third Man (1949). Both films star Joseph Cotten.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan 28 - Saturday, March 4

Bridging the Pacific-LA Art of the Japanese Diaspora

Torrance Art Museum

3320 Civic Center Dr, Torrance

The museum showcases the work of more than a dozen Japanese American artists from Southern California to mark the 50th anniversary of the Sister City program between Torrance and the city of Kashiwa, Japan.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Corey Helford Gallery presents the ninth annual 'Art Collector Starter Kit' group show. ( 'Light and Pain' by Hikari Shimoda)

Saturday, Jan 28 - Saturday, March 4

Art Collector Starter Kit IX

Corey Helford Gallery

571 S. Anderson St., Boyle Heights

The ninth annual group show features new, affordable 12” x 12” works from more than 75 established and emerging artists from around the world. The exhibition is a great way to start an art collection with works from HUSH, Hikari Shimoda, Brandi Milne, Eric Joyner, Luke Chueh and Zoé Byland. The opening reception for ACSK IX takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 7 to 11 p.m. in the Main Gallery, alongside a solo show from Toronto-based artist Richard Ahnert.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Saturday, Jan. 28; 1 - 10 p.m.

Highway Cannabis Grand Opening Party

Highway Cannabis

13452 Washington Blvd., Marina Del Rey

The flagship store is throwing a grand opening party that features live performances by B﻿rainstory, Lakedub, B﻿eaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse and DJ Colourvision; and bites from Alfredo's Fruits and Speak Cheezy Pizza. Of course, there will be plenty of weed brands on hand, including Claybourne, Jeeter, Pabst Labs, Heavy Hitters, Source and Wyld, plus aromatic flower atomizers and personal concentrates. This event is 21+.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 28 - Sunday, May 14

PAW Patrol: Adventure Play

Discovery Cube Los Angeles

11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar

The new kid-friendly exhibition is based on the hit preschool Nickelodeon series PAW Patrol. The interactive exhibit, produced by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis in partnership with Nickelodeon, allows guests to run rescue missions and work together to overcome challenges and solve problems.

COST: $13.95 - $15.95; MORE INFO

Dragons dance during the Chinese New YearGolden Dragon Parade in the Chinatown in 2002. The dragon symbolizes luck and, some believe, chases away evil spirits. (J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Saturday, Jan. 28; 1 - 4 p.m.

124th Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade

Chinatown, downtown L.A.

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with about 100,000 friends. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce’s parade starts at Hill and Ord streets and ends at Broadway and Cesar Chavez. Watch the Lion Dance, dance troupes, musical groups, local business and government leaders and other cultural organizations.

COST: FREE, grandstand seating starts at $40; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 29; 7 p.m.

Cold Tofu

Sierra Madre Playhouse

87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

Cold Tofu, one of the longest-running Asian American improv and sketch comedy troupes, has been performing since 1981. The current cast includes Doreen Calderon, Carin Chea, Robert Covarrubias, Kevin Ocampo, Michael C. Palma, Kari Vanegas with host Helen Ota. COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO

The LA River Art Project’s new series is a guided walking exploration of art, culture and place along the LA River. (Photo by Shea Rouda on Unsplash)

Outdoor Pick

River Sessions- Mile XX-51: Headwaters & Sources

The LA River Art Project’s new series is a guided walking exploration of art, culture and place along the LA River (also known as Paayme Paxaayt in Tongva). This month’s adventure begins at the “official” start of the LA River, “Mile 51” near Canoga Park High School. Led by Chumash Elder Jim Garcia, traditional singer Joe Calderon and creative ecologist Kat Superfisky, participants will learn about the importance of water to land, the native ecology, and the protected wild spaces. The January River Session takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., meeting at 21698 Bassett St., in Canoga Park. Tickets run $29 - $35.

Viewing Pick

The 1619 Project

Hulu releases its six-episode limited docu-series on the heels of Florida rejecting an AP African American studies course. Watch the expansion of The 1619 Project, which started as a long-form journalism project from Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times. The series places slavery and the contributions of African Americans at the center of the national narrative. Hannah-Jones narrates the series and also serves as one of its executive producers. Hulu releases two episodes weekly beginning Thursday, Jan. 26.

Paradise Dynasty celebrates the Lunar New Year with popular dishes to eat during the holiday, including the steamed cod fillet and tofu with black bean sauce. (Courtesy of Paradise Dynasty)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here'a the 411 on a few dining and drinking deals this week.



The Macallan Harmony Café Pop-Up is a free, immersive whisky and coffee experience from Jan. 26 to 29. Taking place at the Carrera Cafe (8251 Melrose Ave.), The Macallan celebrates the new coffee-inspired, limited-edition whisky The Harmony Collection. Guests will enjoy complimentary treats that pair well with whisky and coffee. This is a 21+ pop-up. RSVP requested. The cafe is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Portuguese-inspired downtown L.A. restaurant Caldo Verde holds an evening inspired by April Bloomfield’s cookbook, A Girl and Her Pig and A Girl and Her Greens, on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 5 to 10 p.m. The special menu, which features items such as ramp butter and fried quail eggs and stuffed veal breast, is available for $85. Reservations recommended.

on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 5 to 10 p.m. The special menu, which features items such as ramp butter and fried quail eggs and stuffed veal breast, is available for $85. Reservations recommended. Paradise Dynasty at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa serves a Lunar New Year menu of some of the most popular Chinese dishes to eat during the holiday. These items, including black truffle poached chicken, chilled seasoned fresh abalone with seaweed salad, will be available through Feb. 12.

Koreatown Wine Club, operated by Open Market in Koreatown, collaborates with influencer Sharon Lee to host a pre-Valentine’s Day singles mixer — Single Varietal — on Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. The event, held at Umaya LA (3322 Wilshire Blvd.), includes an afternoon of wine tasting, mingling and group games. Tickets are $30.

Negroni 3rd Street recently launched weekend brunch, available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highlights include truffle eggs (with scrambled eggs, truffle stracciatella and sautéed mushrooms over sourdough toast) and French toast (made with brioche bread topped with banana, blueberries and whipped cream). $25 bottomless mimosas for 90 minutes are also available.