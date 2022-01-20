The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Jan. 21 - 23

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Watch a feel-good West End musical make its North American debut. Catch '90s alt musicians Clem Snide and Mike Doughty. Screen Danny Pudi’s autobiographical film. Listen to the Harlem Quartet perform live. Attend a virtual Q&A with Maggie Gyllenhaal. Plus, KPCC's Public Radio Palooza begins.

With COVID-19 variants rising, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.



Friday, Jan. 21 - Sunday, Feb. 20

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The hit West End musical opens in L.A. with Layton Williams and Roy Haylock (aka Bianca Del Rio, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race) reprising their roles from the London production as Jamie and Hugo/Loco Chanelle, respectively. The story revolves around 16-year-old Jamie who lives in public housing in Sheffield, England. He doesn’t quite fit in, but overcomes obstacles and prejudice — with support from his mom and friends — to become a drag queen.

COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO

Mike Doughty of Soul Coughing, right, plays a weekly residency at Harvard & Stone, with a house band that includes Andrew “Scrap” Livingston. (Jamie Harmon)

Friday, Jan. 21

Mike Doughty/Ghost of Vroom: L.A. Residency

Harvard & Stone

5221 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz

Mike Doughty, best known as the lead singer of Soul Coughing, began his weekly L.A. residency earlier this month with his house band in tow: Andrew “Scrap” Livingston, Madden Klass, and Matthew Milligan. Ghost of Vroom draws heavily from Doughty’s love of hip-hop and breakbeats, with the shows centered around improvisation. The sets veer from psychedelic trances to absurdism and weird jazz. Two-set performances take place every Friday in January and February, with lots of guests dropping in. Admission is first-come, first-serve.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

KPCC and The Broad Stage in Santa Monica present the L.A. premiere of Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro's 'Los Angeles Premiere Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret.' (Emilio Madrid)

Friday, Jan. 21 - Saturday, Jan. 22: 7:30 p.m.

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och And Oy! A Considered Cabaret

The Broad Stage

1310 11th St., Santa Monica

KPCC presents a series of live shows during 2022 as part of Public Radio Palooza, featuring the biggest and fastest rising stars of public media, including Ira Glass, Jad Abumrad, Jenn White, Ira Flatow, Maria Hinojosa, Glynn Washington, Meghna Chakrabarti, Farai Chideya, Daniel Alarcón, and others. The event series begins with an evening of stories and song with Tony Award-winning and Emmy Award-nominated actor Alan Cumming and NPR’s Ari Shapiro. COST: Tickets start at $60; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 21

Ruth Pastine and Sali Muller: Inner Eye Opening

Maddox Gallery

8811 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood

The L.A. outpost of the U.K.-based gallery opens a curated exhibition that celebrates the legacy of the seminal Light and Space movement that emerged in 1960s California. The Light and Space artists — including Larry Bell, John McCracken, and Mary Corse — captured the diffused atmosphere and glowing light of L.A., and Inner Eye honors them with new works by Pastine and Muller.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Jan. 21: 8 p.m.

Jamestown Revival

The Fonda Theatre

6126 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The Texas-based folk duo performs songs from their latest, quietest album, Young Man, which was released last week. Fellow Texan Robert Ellis and North Carolina outfit Mipso open the night. All ages.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 22 - Saturday, March 19

Let Me Talk

Brand Library & Art Center

1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale

The provocative exhibition features paintings, sculptures, installation, and photography by a diverse group of 24 artists who have something to say. Curated by Ada Pullini Brown and Jill Sykes, the exhibition includes a special edition portfolio of 52 new prints called "Utopia/Dystopia," which were produced at Self Help Graphics. A free, public opening reception takes place on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Get all emo and sing karaoke while being backed by a live band. (Courtesy of the Moroccan Lounge)

Saturday, Jan. 22: 9:30 p.m.

Live Band Emo Karaoke

Moroccan Lounge

901 E.1st St., downtown L.A.

Get in touch with your emo-tions and be a rockstar. Sing songs by Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Taking Back Sunday — among more than 120+ artists — backed by a live band.

COST: $8 - $10; MORE INFO

The Harlem Quartet performs at The Wallis in Beverly Hills this weekend. (Amy Schroeder)

Saturday, Jan. 22: 7:30 p.m.

Harlem Quartet

The Wallis

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

The Harlem Quartet is joined by Cuban pianist-composer Aldo López-Gavilán as they perform several of López-Gavilán’s works. The performance reunites the pianist with his older brother, violinist Ilmar Gavilán, who left Cuba at age 14 and went on to co-found the quartet. In addition to the original compositions, the night features American jazz standards and bossa nova classics.

COST: $29 - $79; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 22: 7 p.m.

Clem Snide

The Hotel Cafe - Main Stage

1623 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood

Named after a William S. Burroughs character, Clem Snide formed as a Boston trio in the ‘90s. In 2020, frontman Eef Barzelay released Forever Just Beyond under the band’s moniker, produced by Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers. The venue is 21+.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 22: 8 p.m.

The Life and Music of George Michael

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

The new, concert-style show follows the pop star’s life and music journey, from his time with Wham! in the '80s through his solo career, beginning with the 1987 release of Faith. Audience members will be singing and dancing along to blockbuster hits including, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” and “Careless Whisper.” (The show also stops at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Friday, Jan. 21.)

COST: $39 - $99; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 22 - Saturday, Feb. 26

Danny Pudi’s Running

Virtual

Three South Asian-led arts organizations — Hypokrit Productions, East West Players, and EnActe Arts — present an exclusive screening of an autobiographical film written by and starring Danny Pudi (Community, Mythic Quest). Directed by HP Artistic Director Arpita Mukherjee, the film follows Pudi as he sets out to uncover the story of his estranged father and finds self-discovery and acceptance — all with a dose of humor.

COST: $19.99 - $24.99; MORE INFO

Gabba Gallery opens two solo shows this weekend: Stephania Gambaroff’s 'Yolo' and Douglas Alvarez’s 'Wildlife Is Beautiful.' (Courtesy Stephania Gambaroff)

Saturday, Jan. 22 - Saturday, Feb. 12

Stephania Gambaroff’s Yolo and Douglas Alvarez’s Wildlife Is Beautiful

Gabba Gallery

3126 Beverly Blvd., Westlake

Jason Ostro and Elena Jacobson curate new solo shows by two L.A.-based artists. Stephania Gambaroff’s work captures the essence of the saying, “you only live once,” and she’s donating 100% of the artist’s proceeds to the nonprofit Love More L.A., dedicated to providing food for those in need. Douglas Alvarez presents a whimsical collection of animal paintings. The opening night reception for both shows takes place on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. with DJ Jonathan Williams spinning the tunes.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Jan. 22: 8 p.m.

Ghost-Note featuring Terrace Martin

The Miracle Theater

226 S. Market St., Inglewood

The funk/hip-hop/jazz group, headed by Snarky Puppy's multi-Grammy-winning percussion duo of Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth, performs with L.A.’s own Terrace Martin. The BBC (Brandon Brown Collective) also performs.

COST: $22 - $50; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 23: 3 p.m.

Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain: Installation and Performance by Author Eugene Yelchin

Wende Museum Garden

10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City

Author and artist Yelchin, a National Award Book Finalist and a Newbery Honoree, presents his memoir The Genius Under the Table: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain. The reading is followed by a performance that re-enacts a scene from the book in a reconstruction of the author’s room in a Soviet communal apartment.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 23: 2 p.m.

The Lost Daughter Q&A

Virtual

Attend a live, virtual Q&A with filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal, moderated by Guillermo del Toro. The Netflix film stars Olivia Colman as a woman alone on a seaside vacation who becomes obsessed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. An impulsive act forces her to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences. The Lost Daughter marks Gyllenhaal's directorial debut from a script she adapted from the novel by Elena Ferrante. The film also stars Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, and Dagmara Dominczyk.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 23: 7:30 p.m.

UnCabaret

Virtual

Beth Lapides, creator and host of the L.A.-based alternative comedy and storytelling night UnCabaret, celebrates the release of her new audiobook So You Need to Decide , at the next edition of the storytelling show UnCabaret. The progressive comedy show features guests Julia Sweeney, Dana Gould, Merrill Markoe, Laura Kightlinger, and Jamie Bridgers, along with Mitch Kaplan and the band.

COST: FREE - $100; MORE INFO

Sunday, Jan. 23: 5 p.m.

Spider-Man Triple Feature

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Watch the latest Spider-Man trilogy directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland as the web-slinging Marvel superhero. The triple-feature begins with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), followed by Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). RSVP does not guarantee seating, which is on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Carbon Canyon Park in Brea features three acres of Coast Redwood trees. (Courtesy of R.REIRING (kla4067), licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Outdoor Pick

Carbon Canyon’s Redwood Grove

Yes, there is a spot in SoCal to glimpse the majestic Coastal Redwood trees. Head to Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea and walk the easy 1.1-mile-long nature trail to the park's three acres of redwoods. There are about 200 non-native trees to view once you get there. Leashed dogs are allowed. Parking fees run $3 - $5.

TV Streaming Pick

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Yes, both Ozark and Billions return this weekend, but so do the Fraggles, the beloved ’80s creations from Jim Henson who celebrate diversity in our interconnected world. The musical Fraggles (Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, Uncle Travelling Matt) are joined by new Fraggles and Doozers who are voiced by Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, and Kenan Thompson, among others. The Foo Fighters also make an appearance. The 13-episode reboot debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, Jan. 21.

The Pie Hole celebrates National Pie Day on Sunday by selling pies (duh) and offering DIY pie kits to make at home. (Stephanie Todaro)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this weekend:



It’s National Pie Day on Sunday, Jan. 23, and The Pie Hole has created DIY pie kits to make pies at home with family and friends. Flavors include the Earl Grey pie with a butter crust followed by a layer of dark chocolate ganache; the Mexican chocolate pie, a Mexican-spiced ganache filling a signature graham cracker crust and then topped with espresso whipped cream; and the Alone Together pie with an Oreo cookie crust filled with sweetened peanut butter and dark chocolate ganache, plus a topping of potato chips. Each kit ($25) can be picked up in-store only at any Pie Hole location.

has created DIY pie kits to make pies at home with family and friends. Flavors include the Earl Grey pie with a butter crust followed by a layer of dark chocolate ganache; the Mexican chocolate pie, a Mexican-spiced ganache filling a signature graham cracker crust and then topped with espresso whipped cream; and the Alone Together pie with an Oreo cookie crust filled with sweetened peanut butter and dark chocolate ganache, plus a topping of potato chips. Each kit ($25) can be picked up in-store only at any Pie Hole location. On Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Hello Kitty Truck arrives at Del Amo Fashion Center (near the AMC Theaters) in Torrance. The truck not only sells limited-edition collectibles, but also treats, including hand-decorated cookie sets, giant chef cookies, and macaron sets.

(near the AMC Theaters) in Torrance. The truck not only sells limited-edition collectibles, but also treats, including hand-decorated cookie sets, giant chef cookies, and macaron sets. The clothing retailer Marcell von Berlin has opened its first coffee lounge in West Hollywood. Connected to the flagship store, the lounge oozes a Berlin-meet-WeHo vibe and features organic coffee with custom mixes, including CBD and mushroom infusions.

in West Hollywood. Connected to the flagship store, the lounge oozes a Berlin-meet-WeHo vibe and features organic coffee with custom mixes, including CBD and mushroom infusions. Sogol’s Plate is a new women-owned Persian pop-up with a menu that changes daily. This week, order items including baghali polo (chicken, dill rice, and fava beans), barley soup, and Persian pan kebab. Some items can be made vegetarian or vegan. Check out the weekly menu and DM orders through Instagram.

Cheryl Honig started selling her handmade challah in late 2019 and has now opened the brick-and-mortar Blessed Braid Bakery in Irvine . The bakery serves up Kosher-certified and nondairy baked goods, from Belgian street waffles to chocolate chip cookies, bialys, honey cakes, and several varieties of challah (traditional, poppy seed, raisin, marble chip, sesame seed).

. The bakery serves up Kosher-certified and nondairy baked goods, from Belgian street waffles to chocolate chip cookies, bialys, honey cakes, and several varieties of challah (traditional, poppy seed, raisin, marble chip, sesame seed). L.A. Taco reports great things about Tacos La Carreta , a truck that specializes in Sinaloa-style carne asada tacos. Find José Manuel Morales Bernal’s truck parked in an industrial area of north Long Beach.