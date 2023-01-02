Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 2 - 5

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Catch the Rose Parade — and floats — in person. Watch Tim Heidecker & Fred Armisen goof around. Laugh along with Margaret Cho and friends. Take part in Pride night at LA Zoo lights.



Events

Monday, Jan. 2; 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl are back for their 2023 edition (albertc111/Getty Images / iStockphoto)

Rose Parade

Pasadena

The renowned parade features four types of entries: flower-decorated floats, equestrian units, bands and official tournament participant entries. The 5.5-mile route begins at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard then travels north on Orange Grove Boulevard and then turns east onto Colorado Boulevard, concluding at Villa Street. Read our how-to parade guide for the 411: Rose Parade 2023: Everything To Know About Ringing In The New Year On Monday. The Rose Bowl game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Utah Utes begins at 2 p.m.

COST: FREE - $120 (grandstand seating); MORE INFO



Monday, Jan. 2 - Tuesday, Jan. 3

Floatfest

Sierra Madre Blvd. & Washington Blvd., Pasadena

After the Rose Parade, check out the floral works of art up close. See the details, design and workmanship that went into each float in the two-mile showcase. The leisurely walk will take around two hours to see all the floats. No dogs, bikes, skates, etc.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Monday, Jan. 2 - Thursday, Jan. 5; 7:30 p.m.

Decision to Leave

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

Watch the new film directed and co-written by Park Chan-wook, who took home the award for best director at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The mystery revolves around a man who falls from atop a mountain in South Korea. Detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) investigates whether he fell…or was pushed by his wife (Tang Wei). The special engagement screens in 35mm.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Monday, Jan. 2; 7 p.m.

A Lizard in a Woman’s Skin

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave Los

Cinematic Void presents giallo films all January at the American Cinematheque. The series begins with Lucio Fulci’s 1971 film about a possibly unstable daughter of a respected politician. She has vivid, psychedelic nightmares about orgies and murder—and awakens to a real-life nightmare.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Monday, Jan. 2 - Tuesday, Jan. 3

Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du commerce, 1080 Bruxelles

Frida Cinema

305 E. 4th St #100, Santa Ana

Watch writer-director Chantal Ackerman’s 1975 film that takes place over the course of three days. Following a lonely widow as she attends to her daily chores and her apartment where she lives with her teenage son, Jeanne turns the occasional trick before he gets home from school to make ends meet. However, one encounter upends her routine.

COST: $6 - $12; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Jan. 3; 7:30 p.m.

Tim Heidecker & Fred Armisen

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The two comedians-musicians take to the stage for a night of storytelling, music and general goofing around. The show is 18+. See the two above (with John C. Reilly) in a clip from Moonbase 8.

COST: $25 - $30; MORE INFO

Zoo Lights at the L.A. Zoo holds a sensory-inclusive night this week. ( Jamie Pham)

Wednesday, Jan. 4; 6 - 10 p.m.

L.A. Zoo Lights: Pride Night

LA Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park

The Zoo teams with LA Pride to host a family-friendly LGBTQIA+ edition of Animals Aglow. Take a 90-minute stroll through the nighttime winter attraction that transforms its grounds into an immersive landscape. View lantern sculptures of animals among the gardens. The wildlife-centric LED-lights display features more than 30 animals including giraffes, elephants, orangutans, lemurs, koalas and condors.

COST: Tickets start at $27 for children, $34 for adults; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Jan. 4; 8 p.m.

Margaret Cho and Friends

Largo at the Coronet

366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove

The veteran comic brings along funny friends Atsuko and Daniel Webb to perform.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Jan. 4 - Sunday, Jan. 29

Mean Girls

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The Broadway musical features a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and direction by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Just like Fey’s movie, the play follows Cady Heron as she moves from Africa to suburban Illinois. While in high school she finds frenemies — led by queen bee Regina George.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

Thursday, Jan. 5; 9 p.m.

11th Annual 50 First Jokes

The Regent Theater

448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.

In this super fast-paced show, 50 comics all tell their first joke of 2023. This is an 18+ show.

COST: $15; MORE INFO



Thursday, Jan. 5; 6 - 8 p.m.

Maker Night: Fiber and Fabric Banners with Dellis Frank

Craft Contemporary

5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Take part in a night of fabric collaging, sewing and painting with artist Dellis Frank. Get inspired from the museum’s current exhibition by artist Lezley Saar to create a fabric banner or wall hanging. Advanced RSVP is required. Masks are required for all in-person programs. Fee includes materials and drinks.

COST: $12, free for members; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Sometimes When We Touch

Ok, get your minds out of the gutter. This is a three-part docuseries about the soft rock music genre which peaked in the ‘70s and ‘80s and is enjoying a resurgence today, especially on TikTok and IG reels. The series focuses on artists including Lionel Richie, Hall & Oates, Kenny Loggins, Air Supply and others. The series premieres on Paramount+ on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

