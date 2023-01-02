Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 2 - 5
Catch the Rose Parade — and floats — in person. Watch Tim Heidecker & Fred Armisen goof around. Laugh along with Margaret Cho and friends. Take part in Pride night at LA Zoo lights.
Events
Monday, Jan. 2; 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Rose Parade
Pasadena
The renowned parade features four types of entries: flower-decorated floats, equestrian units, bands and official tournament participant entries. The 5.5-mile route begins at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard then travels north on Orange Grove Boulevard and then turns east onto Colorado Boulevard, concluding at Villa Street. Read our how-to parade guide for the 411: Rose Parade 2023: Everything To Know About Ringing In The New Year On Monday. The Rose Bowl game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Utah Utes begins at 2 p.m.
COST: FREE - $120 (grandstand seating); MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 2 - Tuesday, Jan. 3
Floatfest
Sierra Madre Blvd. & Washington Blvd., Pasadena
After the Rose Parade, check out the floral works of art up close. See the details, design and workmanship that went into each float in the two-mile showcase. The leisurely walk will take around two hours to see all the floats. No dogs, bikes, skates, etc.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 2 - Thursday, Jan. 5; 7:30 p.m.
Decision to Leave
New Beverly Cinema
7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax
Watch the new film directed and co-written by Park Chan-wook, who took home the award for best director at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The mystery revolves around a man who falls from atop a mountain in South Korea. Detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) investigates whether he fell…or was pushed by his wife (Tang Wei). The special engagement screens in 35mm.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 2; 7 p.m.
A Lizard in a Woman’s Skin
Los Feliz Theatre
1822 N. Vermont Ave Los
Cinematic Void presents giallo films all January at the American Cinematheque. The series begins with Lucio Fulci’s 1971 film about a possibly unstable daughter of a respected politician. She has vivid, psychedelic nightmares about orgies and murder—and awakens to a real-life nightmare.
COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 2 - Tuesday, Jan. 3
Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du commerce, 1080 Bruxelles
Frida Cinema
305 E. 4th St #100, Santa Ana
Watch writer-director Chantal Ackerman’s 1975 film that takes place over the course of three days. Following a lonely widow as she attends to her daily chores and her apartment where she lives with her teenage son, Jeanne turns the occasional trick before he gets home from school to make ends meet. However, one encounter upends her routine.
COST: $6 - $12; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Jan. 3; 7:30 p.m.
Tim Heidecker & Fred Armisen
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
The two comedians-musicians take to the stage for a night of storytelling, music and general goofing around. The show is 18+. See the two above (with John C. Reilly) in a clip from Moonbase 8.
COST: $25 - $30; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 4; 6 - 10 p.m.
L.A. Zoo Lights: Pride Night
LA Zoo
5333 Zoo Dr., Griffith Park
The Zoo teams with LA Pride to host a family-friendly LGBTQIA+ edition of Animals Aglow. Take a 90-minute stroll through the nighttime winter attraction that transforms its grounds into an immersive landscape. View lantern sculptures of animals among the gardens. The wildlife-centric LED-lights display features more than 30 animals including giraffes, elephants, orangutans, lemurs, koalas and condors.
COST: Tickets start at $27 for children, $34 for adults; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 4; 8 p.m.
Margaret Cho and Friends
Largo at the Coronet
366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove
The veteran comic brings along funny friends Atsuko and Daniel Webb to perform.
COST: $35; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 4 - Sunday, Jan. 29
Mean Girls
Pantages Theatre
6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The Broadway musical features a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and direction by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Just like Fey’s movie, the play follows Cady Heron as she moves from Africa to suburban Illinois. While in high school she finds frenemies — led by queen bee Regina George.
COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 5; 9 p.m.
11th Annual 50 First Jokes
The Regent Theater
448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.
In this super fast-paced show, 50 comics all tell their first joke of 2023. This is an 18+ show.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 5; 6 - 8 p.m.
Maker Night: Fiber and Fabric Banners with Dellis Frank
Craft Contemporary
5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Take part in a night of fabric collaging, sewing and painting with artist Dellis Frank. Get inspired from the museum’s current exhibition by artist Lezley Saar to create a fabric banner or wall hanging. Advanced RSVP is required. Masks are required for all in-person programs. Fee includes materials and drinks.
COST: $12, free for members; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Sometimes When We Touch
Ok, get your minds out of the gutter. This is a three-part docuseries about the soft rock music genre which peaked in the ‘70s and ‘80s and is enjoying a resurgence today, especially on TikTok and IG reels. The series focuses on artists including Lionel Richie, Hall & Oates, Kenny Loggins, Air Supply and others. The series premieres on Paramount+ on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge this week.
- Three Kings Day/Dia de los Reyes takes place on Friday, Jan. 6 and La Monarca’s popular Rosca de Reyes cakes are back at all locations. The circle-shaped desserts are adorned with dried fruit to symbolize the jeweled crowns worn by the three wise men, and whoever finds the baby in their slice traditionally must throw a party on Feb. 2 for family and friends.
- If you’re participating in Dry January, Gracias Madre offers a few nonalcoholic options. The Nojito ($11) is made with hoja santa syrup, lime and plenty of bubbly; the Nolonche ($11) made with hibiscus and prickly pear; and the Nolada ($11), with its mix of coconut, pineapple, lime and nutmeg.
- Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood is offering a new collaborative donut with Dr. Pepper. The Dr. Pepper-flavored donut with a cherry filling is being sold in advance of the upcoming College Football National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9. The limited-time football-shaped donut will set you back $3.40.
- Bella Hadid has teamed up with Erewhon to create the Kinsicle, a new smoothie that features Evolution Fresh’s Organic Orange Juice as a primary ingredient. The drink will be available at Erewhon exclusively until Jan. 25.
- And ICYMI: Bistro 1968 (formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168) opened in San Gabriel last month, offering upscale dim sum fare. (h/t Eater LA).