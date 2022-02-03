The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Feb. 4 - Feb. 6

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at events throughout SoCal. Commemorate Black History Month through art, music, and community. Go forest bathing. Take part in a fitness fair. Watch Licorice Pizza in 70 mm. Attend the inaugural Cali Vibes music festival.

With COVID-19 variants out there, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.

Friday, Feb. 4: 7 p.m.

Licorice Pizza in 70mm

The Landmark / Westside Pavilion

10850 W. Pico Blvd., Rancho Park

Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age film set in the San Fernando Valley of the 1970s screens in 70mm for a limited run, opening with Anderson appearing for a Q&A following the 7 p.m. show on Friday. Get there early to play a few games of pinball (for free!), and to shop for vinyl and other merch at the Licorice Pizza pop-up store in the lobby. A DJ spins early ’70s tunes in the theater’s lounge at select times on Friday and Saturday night.

COST: $13 - $17; MORE INFO

The Brubeck Brothers perfom at the Brubeck Centennial Celebration at Segerstrom Hall. (Anthony Pidgeon)

Friday, Feb. 4: 7:30 p.m.

Dave Brubeck Centennial Celebration

Segerstrom Hall

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

Celebrate the centennial of pianist and composer Dave Brubeck, one of the most influential figures in the history of jazz. Listen to performances and tributes from the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Grammy-winning vocalist Dianne Reeves, and the Brubeck Brothers Quartet — featuring two of Brubeck’s sons — composer, pianist, bass and bass trombone player Chris Brubeck, and drummer Dan Brubeck, along with guitarist and composer Mike DeMicco and pianist and composer Chuck Lamb.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 4 - Sunday, Feb. 6

California Vibrations Festival

Marina Green Park

386 E Shoreline Dr., Long Beach

The all new “Cali Vibes” festival features music performances over three days, including headliners The Marley Brothers (celebrating Bob Marley’s birthday), Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Rebelution, Sublime with Rome and Stick Figure, hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan, and Jamaican reggae/dancehall Grammy-winning artists Sean Paul, Shaggy, and Koffee.

COST: Single-day GA tickets start at $140; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 5: 2 - 4 p.m.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Shops at Montebello

2134 Montebello Town Center, Montebello

Usher in the Year of The Tiger at the shops, which host the traditional Lion Dance, cultural performances, and a red envelope giveaway to the first 100 guests to check in.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 5 - Sunday, Feb. 6

Thursday, Feb. 10 - Saturday, Feb. 12

Super Bowl Experience

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

In advance of Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, the NFL sets up its own interactive football theme park in downtown L.A. Take part in games like the field goal kick, PAT kick, the Hail Mary pass, and the 40-yard dash. Guests can also collect autographs from current NFL players and legends, and shop for team and football merchandise. Take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a Super Bowl rings display showcasing all 55 Super Bowl rings. The NFL OnePass app is required for entry. (If you haven’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, there will be an on-site clinic where anyone who gets vaccinated will get free entry into the experience that same day.)

COST: Tickets start at $20, free for children 12 and younger; MORE INFO

'Matthew Thomas: Enlightenment' opens at the California African American Museum this weekend. ('Realms of Intentions' by Matthew Thomas)

Saturday, Feb. 5 - Sunday, Aug. 7

Matthew Thomas: Enlightenment

California African American Museum

Corner of Figueroa St. and Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park

The museum opens five new exhibitions this spring, the first of which focuses on the work of artist and educator Matthew Thomas. Inspired by his practice of the Buddhist religion and his life in rural Thailand, Thomas’ multimedia works are filled with complex patterns that express his own progress toward enlightenment while showing others the path as well. The exhibition features a site-specific installation and selection of recent paintings that “function as visual prayers meant to harmonize humanity and the universe.”

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Kenny Lattimore attends Uptown Honors Hollywood Pre-Oscar Gala at City Market Social House on Feb. 20, 2019. He serves as grand marshal of the 42nd Annual Black History Parade & Unity Festival in Anaheim. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Saturday, Feb. 5: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The 42nd Annual Black History Parade & Unity Festival

Center Street Promenade

200 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim

The Orange County Heritage Council presents the 42nd edition of the festival and parade to celebrate Black History Month with Kenny Lattimore serving as parade grand marshal. The festival continues until 5 p.m. with food, entertainment, vendors, celebrities, a college fair, and an art contest.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The month-long Jazz at Naz festival opens this weekend with performances by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. (Frank Stewart)

Saturday, Feb. 5: 8 p.m.

Jazz at Naz: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis

Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

The performing arts venue launches its inaugural month-long jazz festival, featuring two major main stage performances and three consecutive nights of The Soraya’s immersive Jazz Club — with audience and artists all on stage. The festival begins this weekend with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis on the main stage. Virtual viewing options are available.

COST: $41 - $86, series passes available; MORE INFO

Shop at the Conscious Market pop-up at the Third Street Promenade this weekend. (Letticia Bissondut)

Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fitness Fest & Conscious Market at Downtown Santa Monica

Third Street Promenade

1351 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica

Downtown Santa Monica teams with Fit Girl Club L.A. to host a fitness-focused market. Browse and shop sustainable products from 25 local and minority-owned businesses with a zero waste and self-care focus. A mix of free and paid fitness classes will be offered throughout the day, including Shakti Naam Yoga, Basecamp Fitness, and Chakra Dance. Bring your own yoga mat, towel, and water if you’re going to work out. Complimentary healthy drinks and snacks will be available for sampling from brands such as RISE Brewing Co., MUSH, Après, and Barcode.

Saturday, Feb. 5: 4 - 6 p.m.

Forest Bathing

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia

Slow down and deepen your relationship with the natural world in an activity inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin Yoku. This form of nature therapy is said to boost immunity, reduce stress, and improve cognitive functioning. A guide will take participants through the walk and explain how best to interact with the land. Please arrive 10 minutes early to ensure you’re not left behind.

COST: $25 - $35; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 5 - Sunday, Feb. 6

Tom Segura

The Wiltern

3790 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown

Terrace Theater

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

The comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster — who co-hosts the Your Mom's House podcast with his wife, fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky — brings his solo tour to L.A. and Long Beach this weekend. Many of his tour nights have sold out, but there are tickets available for the late (9:30 p.m.) show at the Wiltern on Saturday, and for the early (5 p.m.) show in Long Beach on Sunday.

COST: Tickets start at $62; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Open House

Smidt Welcome Plaza at LACMA

5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum hosts a free open house to celebrate the new exhibition Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined , which includes 50 works by artists inspired by albums and songs from the Interscope Records roster. The day features live DJ sets by DJ Lean Rock, Mr. Choc, and Francesca Harding, and dance activations by Culture Shock L.A. throughout the day. Tickets (which must be reserved in advance) include access to the entire museum.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 5 - Sunday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Chinese New Year Festival 2022

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino

Celebrate the lunar new year and usher in the Year of the Tiger at The Huntington’s annual festival. Watch lion dancers, a mask-changing artist, martial arts demonstrations, Chinese music, and arts and crafts demonstrations. The festivities will take place in and around the Chinese Garden and other performance spaces. The festival is included with admission.

COST: $13 - $29; MORE INFO

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at The District in Tustin. (Mora Film Co.)

Saturday, Feb. 5: 12 - 2 p.m.

Lunar New Year

AMC Fountain Courtyard

The District at Tustin Legacy

2437 Park Ave., Tustin

The shopping destination hands out lucky red envelopes filled with $2 bills to the first 500 guests, while supplies last. The celebration also includes kids' crafts, lion dances, and festive photo opportunities. Participating restaurants and shops will be offering Lunar New Year specials, from traditional hotpot dishes such as Poon Choi at J.Zhou to themed cocktail specials at Stowaway Tiki.

Saturday, Feb. 5: 8 p.m.

Lunar New Year Concert

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

The Pacific Symphony returns to celebrate the Year of the Tiger and the Lunar New Year through both Eastern and Western music and dance. The program features pieces including Li Huanzhi’s "Spring Festival Overture" and ▶George Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue."

COST: Tickets start at $26; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Manos a la Obra Pop-Up Artisan Market / Closing Celebration

18th Street Arts Center (Airport Campus)

3026 Airport Ave., Santa Monica

The community celebration features a craft and art pop-up with goods produced and/or sourced by local artisans, who have been collaborating with artists Cog•nate Collective to establish a community-led public market in Santa Monica. View the exhibitions Manos a la Obra in 18th Street Arts Center's Propeller Gallery and Weaving Unity in the Slipstream Galleries. At 1 p.m., join Frida Cano, 18th Street's director of Exhibition and Residency Programs, for a tour of Cog•nate Collective | Manos a la Obra and Weaving Unity at 1 p.m. Space is limited, sign-ups will be available at the door.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Ulysses Jenkins, Two Zone Transfer, 1979. Still of video transferred to DVD, color, sound. 23:52 min. (Courtesy of the artist and Electronic Arts Intermix)

Sunday, Feb. 6 - Sunday, May 15

Ulysses Jenkins: Without Your Interpretation

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

The museum opens the first major retrospective of the groundbreaking video and performance artist whose video work began with Video Venice News, an L.A. media collective he founded in the early 1970s, and with his involvement with the artist group Studio Z. Organized in close collaboration with the artist, the exhibition features video pieces, mural paintings, photography, and performances.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The view of the serene Japanese Garden in Van Nuys from near the tea house. (Steven Miller)

Outdoor Pick

SuihoEn: The Japanese Garden

The 6.5-acre oasis of tranquility , located in the heart of the San Fernando Valley (Van Nuys), reopened to the public earlier this week. Walk and meditate through the grounds, which were fashioned after strolling gardens created on the estates of Japanese feudal lords during the 18th and 19th centuries. The Japanese Garden has waived admission fees for the time being, but guests must reserve their one-hour time slot in advance .

Niall Treacy of Team Great Britain, and Ryan Pivirotto and Kristen Santos of Team United States train during a Short Track Speed Skating official training session ahead of the Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Jan. 31, 2022 in Beijing, China. (David Ramos/Getty Images / Getty Images AsiaPac)

TV / Streaming Pick

2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Is it just us or are the Winter Olympics being kept on the down-low? The official dates for the Beijing games are Feb. 4 - 20 , but some of the sports have already begun competition, including curling and ice hockey. Returning athletes include half-pipe gold medalists Shaun White and Chloe Kim. Watch the opening ceremonies live early this Friday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 a.m. PST on NBC and Peacock.

Chef Stephanie Izard’s Peruvian-inspired restaurant, Cabra Los Angeles, recently opened atop The Hoxton in downtown L.A. (Stan Lee)

Dine and Drink Deals

Dine and Drink Deals



Chef Stephanie Izard (Girl & the Goat) recently added to her restaurant empire, opening the Peruvian-inspired restaurant Cabra Los Angeles in mid-January. Sitting atop The Hoxton, Downtown L.A. , the restaurant features quinoa and tuna salad with candied pecans and a cilantro-yuzu dressing; shrimp causa with aji potato and limey huacatay; arroz con pollo, skirt steak saltado, a selection of ceviches, tiraditos, and empanadas, and creative, experimental craft cocktails.

in mid-January. Sitting atop , the restaurant features quinoa and tuna salad with candied pecans and a cilantro-yuzu dressing; shrimp causa with aji potato and limey huacatay; arroz con pollo, skirt steak saltado, a selection of ceviches, tiraditos, and empanadas, and creative, experimental craft cocktails. To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Cơmbap Mart holds two two pop-ups this weekend, selling goods from Asian American makers — such as Red Boat, Omsom, and Copper Cow Coffee. On Saturday, the mart sets up from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel. On Sunday, the Pop-Up at RUNWAY in Playa Vista takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., also featuring food trucks (including Fluff Ice Truck, MyLai, Shake Ramen Truck), arts and crafts, games, and live performances.

holds two two pop-ups this weekend, selling goods from Asian American makers — such as Red Boat, Omsom, and Copper Cow Coffee. On Saturday, the mart sets up from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at in San Gabriel. On Sunday, the in Playa Vista takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., also featuring food trucks (including Fluff Ice Truck, MyLai, Shake Ramen Truck), arts and crafts, games, and live performances. More than 20 merchants at The Original Farmers Market at Third and Fairfax offer “Lucky 8 Specials” through Tuesday, Feb. 8. China Depot’s orange chicken bowl with steamed rice sells for $8.88, veggie egg rolls at Peking Kitchen are 88 cents each, and the Pie of the Tiger, Apricot Pie, and Sour Ale beers are $8 a glass at Market Tavern. Local Ice is selling ice cream pints, including a matcha green tea flavor, for $8.88.

Geek out over coffee at Laidrey , the newly opened coffee shop in Tarzana. Sip and learn about coffees while honing your palate at a free public cupping event on Friday, Feb. 4 from 9 to 10 a.m. (Held every first Friday of every month).

, the newly opened coffee shop in Tarzana. Sip and learn about coffees while honing your palate at a on Friday, Feb. 4 from 9 to 10 a.m. (Held every first Friday of every month). Fans of hard seltzer should flock to Seltzerland 2022 at Bixby Village Golf Course in Long Beach on Saturday, Feb. 5. Sign up for a time slot beginning at 11 a.m. and start walking to each hole on fairways lined with hard seltzer brands. Sample 100+ seltzers and enjoy music and games throughout the day. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets run $35 - $55 (VIP).

at Bixby Village Golf Course in Long Beach on Saturday, Feb. 5. Sign up for a time slot beginning at 11 a.m. and start walking to each hole on fairways lined with hard seltzer brands. Sample 100+ seltzers and enjoy music and games throughout the day. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets run $35 - $55 (VIP). Winsome , the all-day cafe from Marc Rose and Med Abrous of Call Mom , has reopened in Playa District. The eatery is back to serving up La Colombe coffee and fresh pastries in the morning, plus salads and sandwiches at lunch. Menu items include pasta salad with spicy capicola, chicken salad with farro and avocado, a smoked salmon BLT wrap, and the smoked turkey sandwich with havarti.

, the all-day cafe from Marc Rose and Med Abrous of , has reopened in Playa District. The eatery is back to serving up La Colombe coffee and fresh pastries in the morning, plus salads and sandwiches at lunch. Menu items include pasta salad with spicy capicola, chicken salad with farro and avocado, a smoked salmon BLT wrap, and the smoked turkey sandwich with havarti. BluSky Restaurant & Bar at the Radisson Blu Anaheim recently introduce a Basque Country-inspired Chef's Counter | Carta Blanca tasting menu . Beginning at 6 p.m., this 2.5 to 3-hour long experience features a 12-course meal personally prepared by executive chef Edgar Beas. The intimate dinner experience is available to only four guests per evening, allowing them to chat with the chef as he works. This exclusive experience is $225 per person.

at the Radisson Blu Anaheim recently introduce a Basque Country-inspired . Beginning at 6 p.m., this 2.5 to 3-hour long experience features a 12-course meal personally prepared by executive chef Edgar Beas. The intimate dinner experience is available to only four guests per evening, allowing them to chat with the chef as he works. This exclusive experience is $225 per person. King’s Hawaiian teams with Factor’s Famous Deli this month for the “Love at First Bite” sandwich ($18), available in-store and through Goldbelly for delivery nationwide. The $18 sandwich is a reimagined take on the restaurant’s famous Debbie’s Chopped Salad, served with melted Swiss, grilled salami, and warm turkey, topped with a slaw and served on King’s Hawaiian.