The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Feb. 28 - March 3

With COVID-19 variants still out there, in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.

Monday, Feb. 28: 7 p.m.

Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood

Theyyy’re back! After a long hiatus, Kurt Braunohler and Kristen Schaal return to The Virgil’s stage for a night of music, comedy, and variety. They’re joined by Dave Ross, Dana Donnelly, Moshe Kasher, Ron Funches, and Sasheer Zamata. The musical performance by Tolliver begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets have sold out online, but a limited number will be available at the door. 21+.

COST: $8 - $12; MORE INFO

Monday, Feb. 28: 8 p.m.

Mud

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center

110 East Broadway, Glendale

Antaeus Theatre Company closes out its signature ClassicsFest series — staged readings of “modern classics” — with Mud by María Irene Fornés, directed by Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Monday, Feb. 28: 8 p.m.

Back at the Store!

The Comedy Store Main Room

8433 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

The producers of the pandemic drive-in comedy series Magic Asphalt at The Magic Castle and Asphalt Comedy on Melrose return to the Comedy Store with a lineup featuring Jeff Ross, Jay Pharoah, Atsuko Okatsuka, Eleanor Kerrigan, Craig Conant, and Kennelia. The show is 21+ with a two-drink minimum.

COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO

Tuesday, March 1: 7 - 9 p.m.

Paper Golems: A Pandemic Diary

Dortort Center for the Arts Gallery at UCLA Hillel

574 Hilgard Ave., Westwood

Paper Golems is a new exhibition of 72 paper cuts made by Isaac Brynjegard-Bialik from cut-up comic books, refashioned into anthropomorphic golem creatures from Jewish folklore. The series reflects Brynjegard-Bialik’s experiences over the past 19 months, from stay-at-home orders to wildfire, and even an emergency surgery. The opening reception takes place March 1.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Tuesday, March 1 - Thursday, March 31

The 2022 Women's Voices Now Film Festival: The Rights and Roles of Women

Virtual

This film festival is an online celebration of critical stories about and by women. Watch works that harness the power of film to advance girls' and women's rights. Passes include one-month access to selected feature, short, and youth films, as well as access to the online awards ceremony with actress and keynote speaker Jaina Lee Ortiz (ABC's Station 19) on March 24 at 11 a.m.

COST: $18 - $100; MORE INFO

The 2021/2022 season opens at the Geffen Playhouse with 'Trayf.' (Justin Bettman)

Tuesday, March 1 - Sunday, April 10

Trayf

Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse

10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood

Previews begin this week for the West Coast premiere of Trayf, written by Lindsay Joelle and directed by Maggie Burrows. The road-trip bromance follows Orthodox Jew Zalmy as he lives a double life. By night he sneaks out of his community to roller-skate, dance, and listen to rock ’n’ roll. Along the way, he meets someone who offers unfettered access to the secular world — and Zalmy must decide between the two spheres.

COST: $30 - $149; MORE INFO

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC / Getty Images North America)

Wednesday, March 2: 6 p.m.

2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards

YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park

1011 Stadium Dr., Inglewood

Tickets are available to the awards that recognize music’s rising and established artists, creators, producers, and executives for their contributions to the industry. Hosted by Ciara, the lineup of women performing/receiving awards includes Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Bonnie Raitt, and Saweetie. The awards, including red carpet coverage and backstage action, will stream live on Twitter.

COST: Tickets start at $70; MORE INFO

Students attend an in-person English class at St. Anthony Catholic High School during the Covid-19 pandemic on March 24, 2021 in Long Beach, California. - The school of 445 students implemented a hybrid learning model, with approximately 60 percent of students returning to in an in-person classroom learning environment with Covid-19 safety measures including face masks, social distancing, plexiglass barriers around desks, outdoor spaces, and schedule changes. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

Wednesday, March 2: 6 - 7 p.m.

The Pandemic And Kids’ Mental Health: A Virtual Conversation

Virtual

Listen to KPCC/LAist Health Reporter Jackie Fortiér and KPCC/LAist Criminal Justice Reporter Robert Garrova as they talk with experts in child psychology and mental health care policy to discuss mental health care for our kids, and how the past two years have exacerbated the cracks in the system.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 2: 7 p.m.

Silver Lake Shorts: The Return (Anything Goes!)

El Cid

4212 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake

Watch short films by local filmmakers as the screening series returns for the first time in more than two years. Organizers aren’t restricting films by genre or theme, so anything goes for this edition. Two food or drink-item minimum. 18+.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Thursday, March 3: 9 p.m.

Comedy at the Manor

The York Manor

4908 York Blvd., Highland Park

Watch a night of stand-up at this weekly show, held in the speakeasy below the manor. The show is hosted by Michael Joyce and Molly Kearney. 18+.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Evoke LA – the series between ALOUD and KPCC/LAist — and inspired by collections in the Los Angeles Public Library archives, welcomes Mariachi Arcoiris. (KPCC/LAist)

Thursday, March 3: 12 - 1 p.m.

Evoke L.A.: Exclusively at La Fonda

Virtual

Evoke L.A. – the series presented by ALOUD and KPCC/LAist, and inspired by collections in the Los Angeles Public Library archives — welcomes guests Mariachi Arcoiris. Members of L.A.’s path-breaking queer and transgender mariachi group and historian Natalia Molina chat with LAist’s Erick Galindo and curator Josh Kun about the iconic La Fonda restaurant and the history of mariachi music.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 3 - Sunday, March 6

The Batman - 24 Hour Screening

Cinelounge Sunset

6464 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

To celebrate the arrival of one of the year’s most highly anticipated films, the theater screens The Batman around the clock starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role, fighting crime in Gotham City and facing off against a serial killer known as The Riddler. The cast also includes Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis.

COST: $14.50; MORE INFO



Viewing Pick

Our Flag Means Death

Much like how What We Do in the Shadows did for vampires, the HBO Max original series hopes to mine pirate lore for comedy gold. From creator David Jenkins and executive producer Taika Waititi (who also directs the first episode), the series is loosely based on the adventures of 18th century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). The ensemble cast features Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, and Vico Ortiz with recurring turns by Rory Kinnear, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones. Waititi also steps in front of the camera as Blackbeard in the pilot. The first three episodes debut on March 3, with another three episodes released on March 10, followed by two episodes on March 17 and March 24.



Dine and Drink Deals

Former L.A. Laker turned winemaker Sasha Vujacic and the Aleksander family showcases their wines at The Tasting Kitchen's next winemaker dinner. (Courtesy of S&G Estate)

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



The Tasting Kitchen in Venice brings back its winemaker dinner series beginning March 1 with wine director Ivan Zanovello, winemaker (and former L.A. Laker) Sasha Vujacic (pictured above), and the Aleksander family, showcasing their Aleksander wines . The dinner’s four courses are paired with different wines from the collection. $160 per person via Opentable Experiences .

. The dinner’s four courses are paired with different wines from the collection. $160 per person via . The modern French bistro Camphor opened last week in the Arts District, helmed by co-executive chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George. The small plates and mains are kept simple, but with accents that reflect the duo’s South Asian background and classical French training (under Alain Ducasse). Menu highlights include mussels out of the shell with white wine and bacon, lobster with coral bisque, saucisson (sausage), and marzipan with Meyer lemon ice.

opened last week in the Arts District, helmed by co-executive chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George. The small plates and mains are kept simple, but with accents that reflect the duo’s South Asian background and classical French training (under Alain Ducasse). Menu highlights include mussels out of the shell with white wine and bacon, lobster with coral bisque, saucisson (sausage), and marzipan with Meyer lemon ice. La Sabrosa offers Salvadorian and Mexican food in three locations (Sylmar, Van Nuys, and Reseda), and they’re best known for their pupusas. Made from either corn or rice flour (in regular and giant sizes), their offerings include beans, cheese, meat, veggies, and even fruits. Check out their Instagram feed for special takeout offers on pupusas on Mondays and Tuesdays.

offers Salvadorian and Mexican food in three locations (Sylmar, Van Nuys, and Reseda), and they’re best known for their pupusas. Made from either corn or rice flour (in regular and giant sizes), their offerings include beans, cheese, meat, veggies, and even fruits. Check out their feed for special takeout offers on pupusas on Mondays and Tuesdays. In addition to Mardi Gras a la carte dishes (for dine-in only), Little Dom’s Monday night three-course $25 supper follows a similar theme. On Feb. 28, the menu features fried green tomatoes with kale and buttermilk dressing, a pan fried pork chop, and dirty rice, with banana cream pie for dessert.

Monday night three-course $25 supper follows a similar theme. On Feb. 28, the menu features fried green tomatoes with kale and buttermilk dressing, a pan fried pork chop, and dirty rice, with banana cream pie for dessert. Harold and Belle's in Jefferson Park celebrates Fat Tuesday (March 1) with food, drinks, and a party with live music, face painting, and a photo booth, from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. There’s no cover before 2 p.m., but $20 after, which includes a Crowns & Hops beer or a Sunny cocktail. A special Mardi Gras menu will be available. Each party will be asked to observe a 90-minute time limit per table.

(March 1) with food, drinks, and a party with live music, face painting, and a photo booth, from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. There’s no cover before 2 p.m., but $20 after, which includes a Crowns & Hops beer or a Sunny cocktail. A special Mardi Gras menu will be available. Each party will be asked to observe a 90-minute time limit per table. Playa Provisions in Playa del Rey brings back its happy hour menu, offered Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. in Dockside (the restaurant’s sit-down seafood-focused spot) and then from 6 to 7 p.m. in Grain (the restaurant’s hidden whiskey bar). Happy hour bites include garlic and pepper fried calamari, pretzel bites, smoked trout dip, and sweet corn hush puppies.