Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Dec. 16 - 19

Join CAAM’s Kuumba Kwanzaa Celebration. Tour the seedier side of Bunker Hill. View The Last Unicorn’s group art show. Celebrate the holidays with Stevie Wonder.



Friday, Dec. 16 - Friday, Dec. 23 (select dates)

The Long Beach Nutcracker

Terrace Theatre, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

The Long Beach Ballet, under the artistic direction of David Wilcox, celebrates the 40th anniversary of the classic ballet’s staging. This production features a full symphony orchestra, a flying sleigh, a real horse, on-stage pyrotechnics and a cast of more than 250. Seth Orza performs as the Nutcracker Prince and Megan Wilcox dances as the Sugarplum Fairy. Six performances are scheduled for Dec. 16 - 18 and 22 - 23.

COST: $34 - $125; MORE INFO

Friday, Dec. 16 - Saturday, Dec. 17; 6:30 and 9 p.m

Candlelight Concert: Vitamin String Quartet

Immanuel Presbyterian Church

663 S. Berendo St., Koreatown

Listen to top pop hits and Christmas favorites performed by the Vitamin String Quartet by Candlelight. The tentative program includes “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee, Daft Punk’s “Touch” and “Carol of the Bells.”

COST: $35 - $75; MORE INFO

Friday, Dec. 16

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and The Night Before

Rooftop Cinema Club

1310 E. Franklin Ave., El Segundo

777 S. Alameda St., Arts District

Celebrate National Ugly Sweater Day with your best of the worst Christmas attire. Rooftop Cinema Club screens National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 6 p.m. in El Segundo and The Night Before at 9 p.m. The Arts District location also screens The Night Before at 9 p.m. with an ugly sweater contest before each screening.

COST: Tickets start at $19.50; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 17; 1 - 3 p.m.

CAAM Kuumba Kwanzaa Celebration

California African American Museum

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

Celebrate Kuumba, one of Kwanzaa’s seven principles, which focuses on creativity. Listen to an afternoon of storytelling with Jayon and Jon Kev as they share songs, puppetry, and interactive tales. (Bring something comfy to sit on.) Teaching artists from the nonprofit Able ARTS Work lead a zine workshop for participants to focus on their Kuumba spirit.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 17; 10:30 a.m.

Bunker Noir! True Crime On Los Angeles’ Bunker Hill Tour

Horse Thief BBQ Patio outside Grand Central Market

324 S. Hill St., downtown L.A.

Esotouric and author Nathan Marsak (Bunker Hill Los Angeles: Essence of Sunshine and Noir) presents a walking tour through time and a lost downtown neighborhood, viewed through the lens of its true crime history.

COST: $50; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 17; 8 p.m.

Stevie Wonder House Full of Toys - Admissions

Microsoft Theater

777 Chick Hearn Ct., Downtown L.A.

Wonder’s annual benefit concert returns for its 24th year with the music legend and friends entertaining for the holiday season. Guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or gift to benefit children, families and people with disabilities in need.

COST: Tickets start at $59; MORE INFO

Corey Helford Gallery celebrates the 40th anniversary of 'The Last Unicorn' with a group art show. (Courtesy of Gary Baseman)

Saturday, Dec. 17; 7 - 11 p.m.

The Last Unicorn 40th Anniversary Group Show Opening Night

Corey Helford Gallery

571 S. Anderson St., Boyle Heights

The gallery celebrates the 40th anniversary of the 1982 Rankin/Bass animated musical film with a group art show. View new works from more than 70 contemporary artists, original film production art (including hundreds of meticulously restored frames), and a pop-up shop of movie merch. If you can’t miss the opening night party, the works will be on view through Jan. 21.

COST: FREE entry; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 17; 7 p.m.

Alton Brown Live

The Soraya

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

The former Food TV host (of Good Eats) brings his cooking variety show on the road in time for the holidays. Watch cooking, comedy, music, mayhem and science-adjacent fun.

COST: $46 - $156; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 17; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sticky Holiday Market

Night Gallery

2050 Imperial St., downtown L.A.

Bailey Hikawa and Zizia Botanicals are bringing together a small community of L.A. brands from the practice of art, design and life in this holiday market. Shop from 30 small businesses while sipping wine, noshing and listening to music.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Dec. 17; 7:30 p.m.

Auntie Mame

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Outfest and the American Cinematheque’s holiday tradition returns, screening the 1958 film starring Rosalind Russell as a Park Avenue socialite who suddenly becomes guardian to her young nephew. She takes him through the free-wheeling 1920s, the Great Depression, her personal crises, and her plea for social justice. Dress in your best Auntie Mame-inspired outfit to enter the costume contest with prizes from Outfest.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

The Los Angeles Master Chorale performs Handel's 'Messiah' live on stage at Walt Disney Concert Hall. (Marie Noorbergen and Tao Ruspoli)

Sunday, Dec. 18; 7 p.m.

Handel’s “Messiah”

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Listen to the joyous refrains, arias, and, of course, all those Hallelujahs as the Los Angeles Master Chorale performs Handel’s Baroque masterwork.

COST: Tickets start at $65; MORE INFO



Sunday, Dec. 18; 3 p.m.

Wow in the World Pop Up Party: Laboratory of Bad Ideas

Wilshire Ebell Theatre

4401 W. 8th St., Mid-Wilshire'

Attend a live show of the popular podcast "Wow in the World," hosted by Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz. They weave STEM-themed interactive games, comedy, sound effects and music for curious kids and their adults.

COST: Tickets start at $28; MORE INFO

Sunday, Dec. 18; 7 p.m.

Sorority Babes In The Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama 2

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

Etheria presents the sequel to the 1988 horror comedy Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama, screening for one night only. Directed by Brinke Stevens, who reprises her role as Taffy from the original film, the Tri-Delta sorority is in need of recruits. Meanwhile, the Bowl-O-Rama bowling alley has had a break-in — and a breakout of the riddling and murderous Imp. Q&A with Brinke Stevens, producer William Butler, and cast member Kelli Maroney.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Through Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn

Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

3649 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside

Millions of lights illuminate the hotel, decked out in its holiday best with animated angels, elves and holiday decor. The city’s surrounding festival runs through Dec. 31, but the light display at the hotel will run through Jan. 6.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Ongoing

Queen Mary Tours

Queen Mary

1126 Queen Hwy., Long Beach

The city of Long Beach announced limited-time tours to access the Queen Mary while it continues renovations. The select dates promptly sold out, but additional dates will be announced.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

Polar Bear Swim

Take a plunge into the Pacific for Santa Monica’s Annual Polar Bear Swim, taking place on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check-in at guest services at the Annenberg Beach House before heading to the shoreline. The first plunge takes place around 10:15 a.m. starting with the youngest Polar Bears. The heartiest / craziest of polar bears can swim 300 yards around a buoy. Pool admission ($4 - $10) will be charged for Polar Bears and others entering the pool deck to visit, soak, swim in the heated pool, or take a hot shower. In-person registration may be limited on the day of the event.

Viewing Pick

1923

The Dutton family saga continues as Tyler Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe expands again with 1923, with this Western drama nestled between the timeline of Yellowstone and its prequel 1883. The series, which covers the Depression and Prohibition, stars heavy hitters: Harrison Ford as the patriarch of the ranch with Helen Mirren as his wife. 1923 premieres on Sunday, Dec. 18 on Paramount+.

Dine and Drink Deals

