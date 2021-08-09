Fabulous Events Happening This Week In LA and SoCal: Aug. 9 - 12

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Monday, Aug. 9; 8:15 p.m.

Rooftop Cinema DTLA: The Breakfast Club

4th Floor, 888 South Olive St., downtown L.A.

It’s back-to-school week and the outdoor screening series leans into the theme, beginning with the 1985 John Hughes teen drama, The Breakfast Club. Other films in the series include 10 Things I Hate About You, Pretty in Pink, Jaw Breaker, School Daze, Carrie and Mean Girls.

COST: Tickets start at $16.65; MORE INFO

Monday, Aug. 9 - Monday, Aug. 16

Leos Carax: An American Cinematheque Retrospective

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

To celebrate the release of the French filmmaker's first English language film, Annette (which kicked off the Cannes Film Festival), the American Cinematheque presents a members-only screening of Annette with the filmmaker in attendance. The retrospective also includes Pola X, Boy Meets Girl and The Lovers On The Bridge.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Tuesday through Saturdays through Sept. 3

My Sweet Doppelgänger

Richard Heller Gallery

2525 Michigan Avenue, B-5A, Santa Monica

The group show features the work of two dozen artists who play with the concept of the doppelgänger. The works introduce a “body double” for each artist, often with a more benevolent and friendlier face. The gallery is currently open by appointment only.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Comedian Kurt Braunohler performs at Fast Company Hosts First-Ever LA Creativity Counter Conference at 72andSunny on May 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Vivien Killilea / Getty Images North America)

Wednesday, Aug. 11; 8 p.m.

Kurt Braunohler

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Braunohler (The Big Sick, The Good Place) once hired a skywriter to write “How Do I Land” in the skies above L.A. He hosts the “news” podcast Bananas and the long-running variety show Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen (Schaal). Watch him perform live comedy on a bill that includes Christina Catherine Martinez. The venue requires proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the show. Ages 18+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 12; 6 p.m.

Cassils on Queer Communion: Ron Athey

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

1717 E. 7th St., downtown L.A.

Let artist Cassils be your in-person guide for this walk-through of the Ron Athey exhibition. The ICA's Artist POV Tour provides guests an opportunity to hear how artists view the work of their fellow artists. Space is limited.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents Heidi Duckler Dance in the World Premiere of 'The Chandelier.' (Courtesy of Heidi Duckler Dance)

Thursday, Aug. 12 - Sunday, Aug. 15

The Chandelier

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

The L.A.-based Heidi Duckler Dance presents the world premiere of a site-specific dance work. Choreographed and directed by Duckler, the piece is based on the novel The Chandelier by Brazilian author Clarice Lispector. The dance creates a moving portrait of a family living amid the ruins of a colonial society.

COST: $50; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 12; 7:30 p.m.

Rondo and Bob / Fulci Talks

The Frida Cinema

305 E 4th St #100, Santa Ana

The Horrible Imaginings Film Festival, which comes to the Frida in September, focuses on films that explore macabre subjects. To whet your appetite, there’s a double-bill of docs about horror luminaries. Up first is Rondo and Bob, which follows art director Robert Burns and his affection for classic horror actor Rondo Hatton. It’s followed by a film that’s one of the last recorded conversations with filmmaker and activist Lucio Fulci. Both films will be available virtually to California residents through Aug. 14.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

The one-man black comedy, 'The Wake of Dick Johnson,' is just one of the many productions included in the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival. (Courtesy of Luke Walker )

Thursday, Aug. 12 - Sunday, Aug. 29

Hollywood Fringe Festival

Various locations / Online

Hundreds of performances and events will take place in venues throughout L.A. as well as online. Shows include The Wake of Dick Johnson, a one-man black comedy; Welcome to the Vantage Point, an improvised, family-friendly comedy show inspired by three American playwrights; Matriarch, an outdoor theatre experience about the roles women play in society. For all in-person performances, masks are required and you will need to present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours). Discounts available with the purchase of a Fringe button ($5).

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 12; 7 p.m.

Reel to Reel: My Name is Lopez

Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The Clive Davis Theater reopens for a few in-person programs this month, beginning with a film screening, panel discussion and tribute performance honoring Trini Lopez. The Dallas-born musician mixed musical genres, including folk, Latin and rockabilly. Two of his big hits were covers of Peter, Paul and Mary tunes: “If I Had a Hammer” and “Lemon Tree.” Guests at this event must present their ID, vaccination card or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to the show.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

'Hysteria' is artist Cudra Clover’s museum-wide exhibition that's on view at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History in Lancaster. (BIRDMAN PHOTOS 2020)

Through Sunday, Sept. 5

Hysteria

Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH)

665 W. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster

Maui-based artist Cudra Clover’s expansive multimedia show, which occupies the ground floor and most of the second floor, presents subjects in various states of hysteria. The art and technology used in the exhibition were inspired by our constant bombardment from computers and social media.

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Streaming Pick

Reservation Dogs

FX on Hulu

This original comedy series, created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, follows four teenage friends living on an Oklahoma reservation as they beg, steal and borrow to save enough money to move to the promised land: California. The show features an all-indigenous cast, writing and directing team. The first two episodes of Reservation Dogs will be released on Monday, Aug. 9.

Dine and Drink Deals

Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal:

Japanese steak-centric restaurant Yakiniku Osen opened in Silver Lake last week, serving Wagyu tasting menus grilled at the table (a la carte options also available). Led by chef Damon Cho, it's the latest eatery from the Osen Group , which also includes Izakaya Osen in Silver Lake and Kappo Osen in Santa Monica.

opened in Silver Lake last week, serving Wagyu tasting menus grilled at the table (a la carte options also available). Led by chef Damon Cho, it's the latest eatery from the , which also includes Izakaya Osen in Silver Lake and Kappo Osen in Santa Monica. Los Angeles Black Restaurant Week runs through Sunday. More than 100 restaurants are participating, including Jefferson Park fave Harold and Belle’s, Black Bottom Southern Kitchen in North Hollywood, Derricks on Atlantic in Long Beach, Island Breeze Jamaican Cuisine in Colton, and L.A. Grind Coffee and Tea Bar in Historic South Central.

runs through Sunday. More than 100 restaurants are participating, including Jefferson Park fave Harold and Belle’s, Black Bottom Southern Kitchen in North Hollywood, Derricks on Atlantic in Long Beach, Island Breeze Jamaican Cuisine in Colton, and L.A. Grind Coffee and Tea Bar in Historic South Central. Koreatown cocktail bar Lock & Key has reopened with a new walk-up pizza window. Chef Tony Hernandez's menu now includes Chicago deep dish pizza along with Sicilian pizza, New York style pies and sourdough focaccia. Hits like the lollipop chicken wings and deep fried PB&J are still on the menu.

has reopened with a new walk-up pizza window. Chef Tony Hernandez's menu now includes Chicago deep dish pizza along with Sicilian pizza, New York style pies and sourdough focaccia. Hits like the lollipop chicken wings and deep fried PB&J are still on the menu. Chef Tony Xu’s Sichuan noodle house, Mian , opened its fourth — and largest — location, in West Adams. Located down the block from Alta and Mizlala, the new outpost will offer beer, wine and a mung bean horchata cocktail that pays homage to the restaurant's signature mung bean tea.

, opened its fourth — and largest — location, in West Adams. Located down the block from Alta and Mizlala, the new outpost will offer beer, wine and a mung bean horchata cocktail that pays homage to the restaurant's signature mung bean tea. Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store , which has been slinging New York-style pizza since 1976, opens its third location in Orange County on Thursday in Irvine (4533 Campus Dr.). Open daily for dining and takeout, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., the restaurant also serves beer and wine.

, which has been slinging New York-style pizza since 1976, opens its third location in Orange County on Thursday in Irvine (4533 Campus Dr.). Open daily for dining and takeout, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., the restaurant also serves beer and wine. Dave’s Hot Chicken expands again, opening its first location in the San Gabriel Valley (3642 Rosemead Blvd.). The fast-casual concept features hot chicken (of course) tenders and sliders, kale slaw, mac n’ cheese and french fries.

expands again, opening its first location in the San Gabriel Valley (3642 Rosemead Blvd.). The fast-casual concept features hot chicken (of course) tenders and sliders, kale slaw, mac n’ cheese and french fries. The folks behind Waterfront have opened the new supper club Winston House , bringing an upscale vibe and live music to Venice. Heading the kitchen is Jared Dowling, previously the executive chef of NYC’s Fat Radish.

have opened the new supper club , bringing an upscale vibe and live music to Venice. Heading the kitchen is Jared Dowling, previously the executive chef of NYC’s Fat Radish. Good Clean Fun , a "natural" wine bar and bottle shop that opened earlier this year in DTLA, specializes in sustainable, small-production wines and seasonal bites. The bar offers “Toasty Time” (3 - 6 p.m.) when glasses of wine and spritzers go for $10, and there's no corkage fee on bottles.

, a "natural" wine bar and bottle shop that opened earlier this year in DTLA, specializes in sustainable, small-production wines and seasonal bites. The bar offers “Toasty Time” (3 - 6 p.m.) when glasses of wine and spritzers go for $10, and there's no corkage fee on bottles. Off The Menu presents a pop-up on Monday from 5 - 10 p.m. featuring BBQ pitmaster Avi Yalin. He’s taking over Roadside Taco in Studio City for one night, grilling up BBQ and his modern take on Middle Eastern cuisine, including his signature Wagyu shawarma pitas. Stella Artois and Karbach Ranch Water (agave hard seltzer) are also being served as part of the dinner pop-up. Guests must make a reservation to attend .

presents a pop-up on Monday from 5 - 10 p.m. featuring BBQ pitmaster Avi Yalin. He’s taking over Roadside Taco in Studio City for one night, grilling up BBQ and his modern take on Middle Eastern cuisine, including his signature Wagyu shawarma pitas. Stella Artois and Karbach Ranch Water (agave hard seltzer) are also being served as part of the dinner pop-up. Guests must make a . Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand tokidoki partners with White Label Creamery for a new ice cream shop on Fairfax (August 12 - 29). After you enjoy the soft serve flavors, filled Donutella waffles and vegan birthday cake ice cream, peruse clothes, bags, novelty items and toys from the brand's 2021 con collection.

for a new ice cream shop on Fairfax (August 12 - 29). After you enjoy the soft serve flavors, filled Donutella waffles and vegan birthday cake ice cream, peruse clothes, bags, novelty items and toys from the brand's 2021 con collection. It’s Burger Week at L.A. LIVE through Sunday. Indulge in burgers and drink specials from Smashburger, Lucky Strike, Katsuya, Yard House, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Glance Lobby Bar and Savoca at J.W. Marriott.