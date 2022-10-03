Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 3 - 6

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Laugh along during a night of Monologues and Mayhem. Listen to the “poguetry” of The Pogues. Join Cecily Strong in a Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.

Mondays, Oct. 3 - 24; 8:30 p.m.

Monday Magick with Micah the Magician

Zombie Joe's Underground (ZJU) Theatre

4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

As Zombie Joe’s Theatre Group celebrates its 30th season, they’re bringing an all-new interactive magic-séance show featuring Micah Cover to their stage. Audience members will act as both magicians and mediums. Ages 13+.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO



Monday, Oct. 3; 7:30 p.m.

Monologues & Mayhem

The Glendale Room

127 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale

In this show, a cast of comics improvises scenes inspired by a guest's true stories. This month’s guest storyteller is Bob Bedore, a weather reporter from ABC4 in Salt Lake City. Improvisers include Rolland Lopez, Sophie Walter Delaney, Jessica Uhler, Leeann St. John, Seth Brown, and Rich Baker.

COST: $8; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Oct. 4; 8 p.m.

In-Unit Laundry

The Lyric Hyperion

2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake

The weekly comedy show, hosted by M.K. Paulsen and Simon Gibson, includes guests Atsuko Okatsuka, Laurie Kilmartin, The Puterbaugh Sisters and Joe Kwaczala.

COST: $10 - $12; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Oct. 4; 7 p.m.

Clerks III: The Convenience Tour

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Screen the new Clerks movie with writer-director Kevin Smith and join him and a couple of guests for the post-show Q&A.

COST: $26 - $51; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Oct. 4; 8 p.m.

Poguetry: Songs of The Pogues

Teragram Ballroom

1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.

Listen to songs of the Anglo-Irish punk band by Spider Stacy & Cait O'Riordan with Lost Bayou Ramblers. All ages.

COST: $32 - $35; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Oct. 5; 7 p.m.

Stand Up For Pups

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista

Attend a dog-friendly comedy show that supports animal rescue, with a portion of the ticket proceeds benefiting the PetSpace Extraordinary Care Fund. Listen to comedy by Melissa Villaseñor (most recently of SNL), Ian Bagg, Claire Santangelo, Malik B, Sam Taha, and Julia Austin, with host Caitlin Benson and DJ VFRESH. Recommended for those 18+.

COST: $25 - $30; MORE INFO



Thursday, Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m.

Latina Drag Queen Bingo Game Night

Casa Vega

13301 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

The venerated Valley restaurant continues its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a Latina Drag Queen Bingo Night. Proceeds from bingo will be donated to the restaurant workers' fund, No Us Without You.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 6 - Monday, Oct. 31

Pumpkin Palooza

Discovery Cube Orange County

2500 N. Main St, Santa Ana

Beginning this week, the science museum celebrates the Halloween season with a month of science-based thrills and chills. Explore more than two floors of fun, participate in an interactive dance party, bumper cars, life-size corn mazes and other activities. The palooza is open from Thursday to Sunday and is $5 with admission fees.

COST: Admission from $14.95; MORE INFO



Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 - 10 p.m.

First Thursdays: Spooktacular

Westwood Village Farmers' Market

1031 Broxton Ave., Westwood

Join in a Thursday night block party that features food trucks, entertainment, face painting, photo experiences and a student-pumpkin decorating contest.COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Cecily Strong in 'The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe' at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum through Oct. 23, 2022. (Craig Schwartz )

Through Sunday, Oct. 23

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe

Center Theater Group / Mark Taper Forum

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

SNL’s Cecily Strong steps into Lily Tomlin’s shoes, taking on Jane Wagner’s one-woman show The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. Wagner first brought the now-famed play—starring Tomlin—to Broadway in 1985. In a 90-minute show, Strong embodies many characters as she observes society through time and space as our tour guide Trudy.

COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO



Thursday, Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m.

MUSE/IQUE: Grand Avenue

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino

The member-supported, nonprofit performing arts organization MUSE/IQUE continues its LA Composed series with an exploration of Grand Avenue. The guests joining the MUSE/IQUE orchestra are tap dancer Savion Glover and violinist Charles Yang, performing a crossover duet of Vivaldi's "Four Seasons." There is another Grand Avenue concert on Oct. 9 at the Skirball.

COST: $75 (or membership); MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Love & Rockets: The Great American Comic Book

Season 13 of KCET’s arts and culture show Artbound premieres this week with a documentary on Love and Rockets, the alternative comic book series started by the Hernandez brothers in 1981. Praised for its diversity and nuance, the characters and storylines have continued (and aged) through time. The show airs at 10:01 p.m. on KCET on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

It's National Taco Day on Oct. 4 and Qué Padre Tacos in Palisades Village celebrates with specials. (Courtesy of Qué Padre Tacos)

Dine And Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



The wine bar Eszett in Silver Lake hosts “ LEszett ” — an LGBTQIA-focused night filled with a special selection of natural wines from Roni Selects on Monday, Oct. 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. There’s also an Indigo Girls Sing-a-Long and speed dating hosted by Kelly Jones, Therapist from Los Angeles Sex Therapy (L.A.S.T).

” — an LGBTQIA-focused night filled with a special selection of natural wines from on Monday, Oct. 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. There’s also an Indigo Girls Sing-a-Long and speed dating hosted by Kelly Jones, Therapist from Los Angeles Sex Therapy (L.A.S.T). From Oct. 2 to 5, Bluewater Grill Redondo Beach celebrates its 20th anniversary by offering nine popular dishes for $20, including mussels with Caesar salad, Maryland-style crab cakes, beer-battered fish and chips; gemelli pasta with shrimp and bay scallops, rainbow trout amandine.

celebrates its 20th anniversary by offering nine popular dishes for $20, including mussels with Caesar salad, Maryland-style crab cakes, beer-battered fish and chips; gemelli pasta with shrimp and bay scallops, rainbow trout amandine. National Taco Day is Tuesday, Oct. 4, and to celebrate, Trejo's Tacos and Downtown Santa Monica team up for a Taco Crawl starting at 4 p.m. Start at Trejo’s Tacos' Santa Monica location to meet Danny Trejo himself and get a Taco Crawl punch card to enjoy free tacos (with purchase) at seven Santa Monica restaurants, including Trejo's, Tocaya, Lanea, Blue Plate Taco, Socalo, Cabo Cantina and Jameson’s Pub.

A few other eateries celebrating National Taco Day:

