Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 24 - 27

Watch and listen to a multimedia magazine on stage. Shop at Ban.do’s Warehouse Sale. Join AirTalk host Larry Mantle for a live look at the arts in Orange County. Catch wrestling and burlesque at Lucha va Voom’s Halloween shows.



Monday, Oct. 24; 7:30 p.m.

Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories

Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, Downtown L.A.

The live multimedia experience returns to L.A. with an issue that features art, music, stories and performance about first love, heartbreak, friendship, one-night stands, pets, spies and other related topics. The lineup includes writer and actor Ryan O’Connell, poet Sarah Kay, musician Victoria Canal, poet and playwright Marc Bamuthi Joseph, radio producer Rachael Cusick, filmmaker Nadav Kurtz and comedian Pamela Rae Schuller. The magazines aren’t recorded or live-streamed, so it’s a one-night-only experience.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

Monday, Oct. 24; 7:30 p.m.

Dracula + Nosferatu

Lillie’s Garden Patio at the Culver Hotel

9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City

Watch spooky silent films on Monday nights through the Halloween season. Movies start at dusk, and this week’s lineup is Dracula and Nosferatu. Pair the screening with botanical cocktails from L.A.-based Optimist Drinks and complimentary popcorn. Lillie’s full dinner menu will also be available.

COST: Varies, reservations recommended; MORE INFO

Monday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m.

Tom Felton discusses Beyond the Wand

Zipper Concert Hall

200 South Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Book Soup presents Harry Potter actor Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) who discusses his memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic & Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. Online tickets are sold out, so you’ll have to cast a spell to get in.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Wednesday, Nov. 2

Día de los Muertos at Olvera Street

125 Paseo de la Plaza, downtown L.A.

Visit the community altar prepared for those who’ve passed, stay for the entertainment, face painting and nightly Danza de la Muerte at 6 p.m. and a Nightly Novenario procession at 7 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7:30 p.m. PDT

Live From Miskatonic: Tom Holland In Conversation

Philosophical Research Society

3910 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Feliz

Mark Miller hosts an evening of film talk, horror history and storytelling with director and screenwriter Tom Holland, the man behind Fright Night, Child’s Play, The Langoliers and Thinner. A virtual viewing option is available.

COST: $12 - $15; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 30

Ban.do’s Warehouse Sale

315 S. Robertson Blvd., Beverly Grove

The customer favorite warehouse sale returns with up to 80% off on apparel, drinkware, tech, jewelry and accessories. Shoppers can also buy mystery goody bags worth $86 for $25, plus, get a free gift when you spend $40 or more.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

AirTalk's Summit of the Arts in Orange County takes place at the new Orange County Museum of Art. (Courtesy of KPCC)

Wednesday, Oct. 26; 6 p.m.

Summit Of The Arts In Orange County — An AirTalk Live Event

Orange County Museum of Art

3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa

Join AirTalk host Larry Mantle and a lineup of guests to celebrate Orange County’s vibrant arts scene and the convergence of different cultures that influence it, from fine art to film to music and live theater and beyond. The discussion takes place in the newly opened OCMA at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

COST: FREE - $15; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28; 8 p.m.

Lucha VaVoom Halloween

The Mayan Theater

1038 S Hill St., downtown L.A.

Watch Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy bits during the party, Bienvenido a la Twilight Zone! The nights feature a faceoff between Magno “The Man Mountain” Rudo and Taya Valkyrie vs. luchadora Dulce Tormenta and Rey Misterio (El Heredero) in the main match. Hosted by comedian Blaine Capatch. Ages 21+.

COST: $40 - $90; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 29; 7 - 9 p.m.

Casa Creepy Haunted House

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente

Explore south Orange County’s largest family-friendly Halloween attraction, a 1920s-themed haunted house and gardens (2.5 acres). Suitable for most children ages 8 and older. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available for all three nights.

COST: $10 -$15; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m.

Halloween Movie Nights

I|O Rooftop at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

1400 Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood

The hotel hosts horror double features throughout the month, including Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street this week. Cocktails, food plus complimentary popcorn and Halloween candy will be available.

COST: Two drinks or $40 food minimum; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 27 - Monday, Oct. 31

Cemetery Lane: Trick-R-Treat Experience

Heritage Square Museum

3515 Pasadena St., Montecito Heights

This Halloween experience offers 13 trick-or-treating stops along a private, gated row of Victorian manors... rumored to be haunted. There’s hourly timed entry ticketing with both day and nighttime options. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy the mostly outdoor event. Timed entry. Note the new entrance address as there’s no parking or entry available on Homer Street.

COST: $27 - $32; MORE INFO

The Muckenthaler After Dark: Beyond the Black Veil takes place on Oct. 27 in Fullteron. (Courtesy of The Muckenthaler)

Thursday, Oct. 27; 7:30 p.m.

Muckenthaler After Dark: Beyond the Black Veil

Muckenthaler Cultural Center

1201 West Malvern Ave., Fullerton

Spend the evening on a staff-lead, behind-the-scenes flashlight tour of “the Muck,” complete with stories of “Sadie”— the Muck's own resident benevolent spirit, a paranormal investigation by the North Orange County Paranormal Society, a séance, tarot readings, and an optional Absinthe tasting (extra charge).

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans

The drag show with a twist premieres its first two (of 10) episodes AMC Network’s Shudder on Oct. 25. The Titans spinoff features past contestants from The Boulet Brothers' Dragula compete in a brand-new competition format, combining drag artistry and physical challenges for the $100,000 grand prize. The rest of the episodes will be released weekly on Shudder and AMC+.

Dine and Drink Deals

