Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Oct. 24 - 27
Watch and listen to a multimedia magazine on stage. Shop at Ban.do’s Warehouse Sale. Join AirTalk host Larry Mantle for a live look at the arts in Orange County. Catch wrestling and burlesque at Lucha va Voom’s Halloween shows.
Monday, Oct. 24; 7:30 p.m.
Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories
Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, Downtown L.A.
The live multimedia experience returns to L.A. with an issue that features art, music, stories and performance about first love, heartbreak, friendship, one-night stands, pets, spies and other related topics. The lineup includes writer and actor Ryan O’Connell, poet Sarah Kay, musician Victoria Canal, poet and playwright Marc Bamuthi Joseph, radio producer Rachael Cusick, filmmaker Nadav Kurtz and comedian Pamela Rae Schuller. The magazines aren’t recorded or live-streamed, so it’s a one-night-only experience.
COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO
Monday, Oct. 24; 7:30 p.m.
Dracula + Nosferatu
Lillie’s Garden Patio at the Culver Hotel
9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City
Watch spooky silent films on Monday nights through the Halloween season. Movies start at dusk, and this week’s lineup is Dracula and Nosferatu. Pair the screening with botanical cocktails from L.A.-based Optimist Drinks and complimentary popcorn. Lillie’s full dinner menu will also be available.
COST: Varies, reservations recommended; MORE INFO
Monday, Oct. 24; 7 p.m.
Tom Felton discusses Beyond the Wand
Zipper Concert Hall
200 South Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Book Soup presents Harry Potter actor Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) who discusses his memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic & Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. Online tickets are sold out, so you’ll have to cast a spell to get in.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Oct. 25 - Wednesday, Nov. 2
Día de los Muertos at Olvera Street
125 Paseo de la Plaza, downtown L.A.
Visit the community altar prepared for those who’ve passed, stay for the entertainment, face painting and nightly Danza de la Muerte at 6 p.m. and a Nightly Novenario procession at 7 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7:30 p.m. PDT
Live From Miskatonic: Tom Holland In Conversation
Philosophical Research Society
3910 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Feliz
Mark Miller hosts an evening of film talk, horror history and storytelling with director and screenwriter Tom Holland, the man behind Fright Night, Child’s Play, The Langoliers and Thinner. A virtual viewing option is available.
COST: $12 - $15; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 30
Ban.do’s Warehouse Sale
315 S. Robertson Blvd., Beverly Grove
The customer favorite warehouse sale returns with up to 80% off on apparel, drinkware, tech, jewelry and accessories. Shoppers can also buy mystery goody bags worth $86 for $25, plus, get a free gift when you spend $40 or more.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Oct. 26; 6 p.m.
Summit Of The Arts In Orange County — An AirTalk Live Event
Orange County Museum of Art
3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa
Join AirTalk host Larry Mantle and a lineup of guests to celebrate Orange County’s vibrant arts scene and the convergence of different cultures that influence it, from fine art to film to music and live theater and beyond. The discussion takes place in the newly opened OCMA at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.
COST: FREE - $15; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28; 8 p.m.
Lucha VaVoom Halloween
The Mayan Theater
1038 S Hill St., downtown L.A.
Watch Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy bits during the party, Bienvenido a la Twilight Zone! The nights feature a faceoff between Magno “The Man Mountain” Rudo and Taya Valkyrie vs. luchadora Dulce Tormenta and Rey Misterio (El Heredero) in the main match. Hosted by comedian Blaine Capatch. Ages 21+.
COST: $40 - $90; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 29; 7 - 9 p.m.
Casa Creepy Haunted House
Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens
415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente
Explore south Orange County’s largest family-friendly Halloween attraction, a 1920s-themed haunted house and gardens (2.5 acres). Suitable for most children ages 8 and older. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available for all three nights.
COST: $10 -$15; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m.
Halloween Movie Nights
I|O Rooftop at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood
1400 Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood
The hotel hosts horror double features throughout the month, including Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street this week. Cocktails, food plus complimentary popcorn and Halloween candy will be available.
COST: Two drinks or $40 food minimum; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 27 - Monday, Oct. 31
Cemetery Lane: Trick-R-Treat Experience
Heritage Square Museum
3515 Pasadena St., Montecito Heights
This Halloween experience offers 13 trick-or-treating stops along a private, gated row of Victorian manors... rumored to be haunted. There’s hourly timed entry ticketing with both day and nighttime options. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy the mostly outdoor event. Timed entry. Note the new entrance address as there’s no parking or entry available on Homer Street.
COST: $27 - $32; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 27; 7:30 p.m.
Muckenthaler After Dark: Beyond the Black Veil
Muckenthaler Cultural Center
1201 West Malvern Ave., Fullerton
Spend the evening on a staff-lead, behind-the-scenes flashlight tour of “the Muck,” complete with stories of “Sadie”— the Muck's own resident benevolent spirit, a paranormal investigation by the North Orange County Paranormal Society, a séance, tarot readings, and an optional Absinthe tasting (extra charge).
COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans
The drag show with a twist premieres its first two (of 10) episodes AMC Network’s Shudder on Oct. 25. The Titans spinoff features past contestants from The Boulet Brothers' Dragula compete in a brand-new competition format, combining drag artistry and physical challenges for the $100,000 grand prize. The rest of the episodes will be released weekly on Shudder and AMC+.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- The New York-style Chinese restaurant Genghis Cohen on Fairfax launched a new happy hour, where guests can enjoy $8 cocktails Tuesdays through Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. Enjoy margaritas, old-school Mai Tais, Bloody Marys (add an eggroll garnish for $1) along with $8 glasses of sparkling, white and red wine and $5 Tsing Tao beer. There’s also a new menu of $5 happy hour snacks such as egg rolls, fried & steamed dumplings, fried butterfly shrimp and cold sesame noodles.
- On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Sprinkles opens a new bakery/cupcake outpost in Manhattan Beach Village. Sprinkles MBV will give one complimentary Red Velvet Cupcake to the first 50 guests to celebrate the opening.
- The Pier Summit Ski Lodge, an ’80s-themed pop-up bar opens on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Kimpton Shorebreak Resort in Huntington Beach. Expect a lineup of related programming like live music sets and themed Jazzercise classes. The beverage menu includes cocktails such as “Feeling Nippy,” “Your Mom’s Mulled Wine” and, “Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow.”
- Broken Shaker at Freehand Los Angeles latest cocktail celebrates Dia de los Muertos: Calaveras Bebidas ($14) pays homage to the marigolds that guide spirits to the altar during the Dia de los Muertos celebration. The cocktail will be offered at the downtown rooftop from Monday, Oct. 24 to Nov. 2.
- The not-so-secret restaurant BG recently reopened for weekend dining in Beverly Hills, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Located directly above Nerano, the restaurant serves up hearty Italian-American fare.