The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Nov. 8 - 11

Listen to stories from the heady days of 1980s rock. Tune in to a celebration of Native American Heritage Month. Laugh along at a bunch of comedy shows, including appearances by Bianca Del Rio and David Sedaris. Commemorate veterans who’ve served our country in war or peacetime.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled and for vaccine requirements.



Monday, Nov. 8; 3 p.m. PT

Gina Schock: Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s

Virtual Event

Book Soup presents an online conversation with Schock, the drummer for the all-female rock band the Go-Go’s, pegged to the release of her book. It includes personal photographs and memorabilia collected over her 40-year career. At the virtual event, Schock will be joined by Belinda Carlisle, the band’s lead singer, and James Duke Mason (Carlisle’s son).

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, Nov. 8; 8 p.m.

Barely Making It LA

Bar Lubitsch

7702 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

The comedy show returns after a 20-month pandemic hiatus. Hosted by Erick Hellwig, the lineup features Rich Ruiz, Rob Stern, Madison Davis, Ahmed Bharoocha, Subhah Agarwal and Moses Storm.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Amazon Prime Video holds 'VOICES: An Entertainment Celebration for Native American Heritage Month,' a one-day virtual event celebrating Native American History Month and highlighting the many contributions to entertainment from the community. (Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

Monday, Nov. 8; 11:30 a.m. PT

VOICES: An Entertainment Celebration for Native American Heritage Month

Virtual Event

Amazon Prime Video holds an event that honors Native American contributions to the entertainment industry and highlights the erasure and whitewashing of indigenous stories. The event features talks, panels and musical performances. Participants include Bird Runningwater (Executive Producer, Sovereign), Crystal Echo Hawk (founder and CEO, IllumiNative), Heather Rae (director and producer, Iron Circle Pictures), Jenna Clause (actress, The Wilds), Leah Salgado (Chief Impact Officer, IllumiNative), Mato Wayuhi (artist, producer) and Raye Zaragoza (singer-songwriter). The event streams on Amazon Live and Prime Video’s YouTube Channel.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, Nov. 8; 7:30 p.m.

The Mermaid Comedy Hour Anniversary Show

The Improv - Lab

8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove

The female-fronted comedy show celebrates its 5th or 6th anniversary (they lost count during the pandemic) with silly decor, snacks and giveaways. The lineup includes Kimberly Clark, Chloe Radcliffe, Dana Donnelly, Amber Preston, Savannah Manhattan and Liz Blanc. The show is produced and hosted by Valerie Tosi and Joleen Lunzer. Proof of vaccine required.

COST: $12 with two-item minimum; MORE INFO

Bianca Del Rio performs two shows at The Theatre at Ace Hotel this week. (Matt Crockett)

Tuesday, Nov. 9 - Wednesday, Nov. 10; 8 p.m.

Bianca Del Rio: Unsanitized Comedy Tour

Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The drag queen and comedian ends the U.S. dates of her worldwide tour with two nights in L.A. The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race made history on her last worldwide comedy tour as the first drag queen to headline Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena. And she sold out both.

COST: $39.50; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Nov. 9; 7 p.m.

An Evening With … Denis Villeneuve

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Film Independent returns with live programming at the Wallis, beginning with a conversation with the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker behind Dune, Blade Runner 2049 and Maelström.

COST: $30 - $40; MORE INFO

Humorist David Sedaris reads from his new book at The Soraya. (Ingrid Christie)

Wednesday, Nov. 10; 8 p.m.

An Evening with David Sedaris

The Soraya

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

The humorist returns to the Soraya to read from his latest book, The Best of Me, a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays. Books will be available for purchase, and Sedaris will sign them before and after the show.

COST: $41 - $109; MORE INFO

CAAM presents a screening of 'The Gaze,' by Barry Jenkis, followed by a talk back with Jenkins and film editor Joi McMillion. (Courtesy of CAAM)

Wednesday, Nov. 10; 7 p.m.

The Gaze: Barry Jenkins and Joi McMillion in Conversation

CAAM

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

The Gaze (2021, 52 mins.) is Jenkins’ moving-image portraits of the actors from his adaption of Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Underground Railroad. The California African American Museum screens the film then presents Jenkins discussing the movie, which was inspired by the work of artist Kerry James Marshall and is set to composer Nicholas Britell’s score, with film editor McMillion.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 10; 8 p.m.

RY X with the L.A. Phil

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Australian singer-songwriter-producer brings his acoustic and electronic arrangements and ethereal vocals in a concert collab with the L.A. Phil. COST: $59 - $106; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Nov. 10; 7 p.m.

No Man's Land: An evening of comedy, magic, and variety

The Yard Theater

4319 Melrose Ave., East Hollywood

The female comedy and variety show features magic, a juggling duo and several stand-up comedians from Comedy Central. The lineup includes Virginia Jones, Krystyn Lambert, Tristan Cunningham, Hannah Leskosky, Cara Connors and Pam Severns.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 11; 11 a.m.

Forest Lawn’s 62nd Annual Veterans Day Celebration

Virtual Event

This event honoring members of the U.S. military at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills will be streamed via Facebook Live. Watch a flyover, a color guard and wreath-laying, then listen to patriotic music, an invocation and benediction.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Michelle Kholos Brooks is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated play 'War Words.' (Courtesy of the artist)

Thursday, Nov. 11; 7:30 p.m.

War Words

The Actors’ Gang Theater

9070 Venice Blvd, Culver City

The Atlantic Council, NewYorkRep and the United States Veterans’ Artists Alliance present the Pulitzer Prize-nominated docu-play by Michelle Kholos Brooks. Watch and listen to the words of people who served in the U.S. military during the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. A reception follows.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Commemorate the service of U.S. service members on Veterans Day. (Photographer: Joshua Nathanson, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

Thursday, Nov. 11; 11 a.m.

Veterans Day Celebration and Concert

The Richard Nixon Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda

The Huntington Beach Concert Band plays the famed East Room of the Nixon Library. Veterans will receive free admission to the museum all day. Admission to the museum galleries for the general public is not included with concert registration.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, April 17, 2022

Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall

Natural History Museum

900 Exposition Blvd., Exposition Park

The work of the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a UN Messenger of Peace is celebrated in an exhibition featuring information and installations that span her early life working with animals to becoming a renowned scientist in Gombe, Tanzania.

COST: $12 - $25; MORE INFO

Portrait of a Sailor (Paul Cuffe?) (detail) is one of the works on view at LACMA's 'Black American Portraits' exhibition. (photo © Museum Associates /LACMA)

Through Sunday, April 17, 2022

Black American Portraits

LACMA

5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

As a companion exhibit to the Obama Portraits Tour, the museum also features 200 years of Black American subjects, sitters and spaces, “centering Black love, abundance, family, community, and exuberance.” Related programming includes the virtual Black Joy and Resilience Film Series, as well as the Zoom discussion series, 5 Questions, 5 Artists: Reframing Portraiture.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

Ragdoll

This Canadian crime thriller stars Lucy Hale and Ali Cook as detectives on the hunt for the Ragdoll Killer. The murderer has gone all human centipede and sewn six people's bodies into one grotesque shape. From the producers of Killing Eve, Ragdoll streams on AMC+ on Thursday.

