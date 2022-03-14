The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: March 14 - 17

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Attend an evening with Andrew Garfield. Watch art battles. View the famous cars of film and television. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef and cabbage, green beer — and donuts.

With COVID-19 variants still out there, please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.

Monday, March 14: 7:30 p.m.

Spotlight: K.Flay

The Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The alt-rock singer/songwriter/producer K.Flay sits down with Billboard senior editor Lyndsey Havens for a conversation about K.Flay's music and her double-EP project, Inside Voices and Outside Voices.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

KPCC's Public Radio Palooza welcomes host Nikki Bedi from BBC's 'The Arts Hour' at REDCAT. (Courtesy of KPCC)

Tuesday, March 15: 7:30 p.m.

BBC: The Arts Hour on Tour

REDCAT

631 West 2nd St., downtown L.A.

Come and be part of the live audience for the BBC World Service show as host Nikki Bedi interviews film directors Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and Sian Heder (CODA) and showrunner, screenwriter, and producer Soo Hugh (The Whispers) to talk about how social movements and streaming services are shaking up the entertainment industry. Live music by D Smoke, Ceci Bastida, and comedy from Megan Gailey. The show is part of KPCC’s Public Radio Palooza series.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, March 15: 7:30 p.m.

An Evening With... Andrew Garfield

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Listen to actor Andrew Garfield discuss his work and career with Dave Karger (host, Turner Classic Movies) in this Film Independent at The Wallis event. The discussion will cover his banner year, including the starring role of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick… BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical off-Broadway show written by Jonathan Larson (Rent).

COST: $20 - $40; MORE INFO



Tuesday, March 15: 9 p.m.

Jena Friedman: Working Out New Material

The Glendale Room

127 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale

The comedian, writer, filmmaker, and creator of Soft Focus on Adult Swim works out a new hour of material in front of a live audience.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 16: 7 p.m.

How Do Homelands Cross Borders?

The Soraya

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

Zócalo and The Soraya team up for an in-person panel discussion on migration immigration, assimilation, tradition, and identity. Stay for a post-discussion reception. The event also streams online. Gustavo Arellano of the L.A. Times moderates the conversation among Ragamala Dance’s Ranee Ramaswamy and Aparna Ramaswamy, writer Bryan Thao Worra, and USC Institute of Armenian Studies director Shushan Karapetian.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, March 16 - Sunday, May 1

Cirque du Soleil: OVO

Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) is a high-energy Cirque experience that gives audiences a peek into a day in the life of insects. The family-friendly show highlights the abilities of select insect species through acrobatics, and features more than 50 performers from over 15 countries.

COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO

Hollywood Heritage Museum and the HFPA screen the 1930 film, 'Silent Enemy,' with live accompaniment. (Courtesy of Hollywood Heritage Museum)

Wednesday, March 16: 7:30 p.m.

The Silent Enemy: An Evening at the Barn

Hollywood Heritage Museum

2100 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Hollywood Heritage and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association screen The Silent Enemy, a silent film created In the tradition of Robert Flaherty and Nanook of the North. Producers W. Douglas Burden and William C. Chanler with director H.P. Carver dramatize a winter of famine as experienced by a tribe of Ojibwe Indians. Catch the rare screening on 16mm film with live musical accompaniment by Cliff Retallick.

COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO

Jessica Lang’s 'ZigZag' is on the ABT's program at the Segerstrom Center this week. (Rosalie O'Connor/Rosalie O'Connor Photography / Rosalie O'Connor Photography)

Wednesday, March 16 - Saturday, March 19

ABT Forward

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

American Ballet Theatre presents a mixed repertory program that includes the world premiere of a new ballet by Alonzo King, his first for ABT. The work includes a commissioned score by jazz pianist and composer Jason Moran. The program also includes Jessica Lang’s ZigZag, which celebrates Tony Bennett, and Alexei Ratmansky’s Bernstein in a Bubble.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 17: 8 p.m.

Popular Kids Club

Permanent Records

1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

The popular kids return with a great night of comedy under the stars. Maria Bamford headlines with additional sets from Jackie Kashian, Brodie Reed, Sydney Washington, Karl Hess, and Andrew Michaan. If tickets are sold out online, a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

COST: $8 - $12; MORE INFO



Thursday, March 17: 8 p.m.

Art Battle L.A. City Championship

Wisdome L.A.

1147 Palmetto St., downtown L.A.

Watch artists battle it out with pencils, paints, and other materials to become the 2022 L.A. City Champion and head to Texas for national championships. There are three rounds of competition in which the artists have 20 minutes to create a masterpiece. All works are auctioned and the audience votes to decide the winner.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO

Thursday, March 17: 7 p.m.

Secret Identity: A Novel

Virtual

The Library Foundation of Los Angeles’ ALOUD program welcomes author Alex Segura, who discusses his new literary mystery, Secret Identity — set in the world of comic books — with fellow mystery author Steph Cha (Juniper Song mystery series).

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Petersen Automotive Museum showcases vehicles from film and TV, including a 1976 Ford Gran Torino from 'Starsky and Hutch' (1975-1979). (Photo Credit: Petersen Automotive Museum)

Ongoing

Cars of Film and Television

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum recently opened an exhibition that features instantly recognizable vehicles from Black Panther, the Men in Black and Back to the Future trilogies, Ghostbusters, Batman films, and even the 1976 Ford Gran Torino from the TV show Starsky and Hutch.

COST: $12 - $17; MORE INFO

'The Julia Child Challenge' airs this week on Food Network. (Courtesy of Melissa Libertelli/Food Network)

Viewing Pick

The Julia Child Challenge

Like Bob Ross’ The Joy of Painting, there’s something comforting about watching Julia Child’s The French Chef. Now the iconic chef returns to TV (via old clips) in a Food Network cooking competition show. Eight contestants — all home cooks and superfans — will recreate Child's recipes and cook in a reproduction of her kitchen. They’re competing for a chance to win the grand prize and follow in Child’s footsteps: an all-expense-paid three-month cooking course at Le Cordon Bleu. The Julia Child Challenge premieres Monday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on Food Network and streams the same day on Discovery+.

For St. Patrick's Day, Trejo's Tacos in Hollywood is serving up corned beef tacos. (Courtesy of Trejo's Tacos)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week (especially for Pi Day and St. Patrick’s Day):

