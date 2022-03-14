The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: March 14 - 17
Attend an evening with Andrew Garfield. Watch art battles. View the famous cars of film and television. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef and cabbage, green beer — and donuts.
With COVID-19 variants still out there, please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.
Monday, March 14: 7:30 p.m.
Spotlight: K.Flay
The Grammy Museum at L.A. Live
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
The alt-rock singer/songwriter/producer K.Flay sits down with Billboard senior editor Lyndsey Havens for a conversation about K.Flay's music and her double-EP project, Inside Voices and Outside Voices.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Tuesday, March 15: 7:30 p.m.
BBC: The Arts Hour on Tour
REDCAT
631 West 2nd St., downtown L.A.
Come and be part of the live audience for the BBC World Service show as host Nikki Bedi interviews film directors Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and Sian Heder (CODA) and showrunner, screenwriter, and producer Soo Hugh (The Whispers) to talk about how social movements and streaming services are shaking up the entertainment industry. Live music by D Smoke, Ceci Bastida, and comedy from Megan Gailey. The show is part of KPCC’s Public Radio Palooza series.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, March 15: 7:30 p.m.
An Evening With... Andrew Garfield
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
Listen to actor Andrew Garfield discuss his work and career with Dave Karger (host, Turner Classic Movies) in this Film Independent at The Wallis event. The discussion will cover his banner year, including the starring role of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick… BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical off-Broadway show written by Jonathan Larson (Rent).
COST: $20 - $40; MORE INFO
Tuesday, March 15: 9 p.m.
Jena Friedman: Working Out New Material
The Glendale Room
127 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale
The comedian, writer, filmmaker, and creator of Soft Focus on Adult Swim works out a new hour of material in front of a live audience.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 16: 7 p.m.
How Do Homelands Cross Borders?
The Soraya
18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge
Zócalo and The Soraya team up for an in-person panel discussion on migration immigration, assimilation, tradition, and identity. Stay for a post-discussion reception. The event also streams online. Gustavo Arellano of the L.A. Times moderates the conversation among Ragamala Dance’s Ranee Ramaswamy and Aparna Ramaswamy, writer Bryan Thao Worra, and USC Institute of Armenian Studies director Shushan Karapetian.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 16 - Sunday, May 1
Cirque du Soleil: OVO
Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live
111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) is a high-energy Cirque experience that gives audiences a peek into a day in the life of insects. The family-friendly show highlights the abilities of select insect species through acrobatics, and features more than 50 performers from over 15 countries.
COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 16: 7:30 p.m.
The Silent Enemy: An Evening at the Barn
Hollywood Heritage Museum
2100 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
Hollywood Heritage and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association screen The Silent Enemy, a silent film created In the tradition of Robert Flaherty and Nanook of the North. Producers W. Douglas Burden and William C. Chanler with director H.P. Carver dramatize a winter of famine as experienced by a tribe of Ojibwe Indians. Catch the rare screening on 16mm film with live musical accompaniment by Cliff Retallick.
COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO
Wednesday, March 16 - Saturday, March 19
ABT Forward
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa
American Ballet Theatre presents a mixed repertory program that includes the world premiere of a new ballet by Alonzo King, his first for ABT. The work includes a commissioned score by jazz pianist and composer Jason Moran. The program also includes Jessica Lang’s ZigZag, which celebrates Tony Bennett, and Alexei Ratmansky’s Bernstein in a Bubble.
COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 17: 8 p.m.
Popular Kids Club
Permanent Records
1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park
The popular kids return with a great night of comedy under the stars. Maria Bamford headlines with additional sets from Jackie Kashian, Brodie Reed, Sydney Washington, Karl Hess, and Andrew Michaan. If tickets are sold out online, a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
COST: $8 - $12; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 17: 8 p.m.
Art Battle L.A. City Championship
Wisdome L.A.
1147 Palmetto St., downtown L.A.
Watch artists battle it out with pencils, paints, and other materials to become the 2022 L.A. City Champion and head to Texas for national championships. There are three rounds of competition in which the artists have 20 minutes to create a masterpiece. All works are auctioned and the audience votes to decide the winner.
COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO
Thursday, March 17: 7 p.m.
Secret Identity: A Novel
Virtual
The Library Foundation of Los Angeles’ ALOUD program welcomes author Alex Segura, who discusses his new literary mystery, Secret Identity — set in the world of comic books — with fellow mystery author Steph Cha (Juniper Song mystery series).
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Ongoing
Cars of Film and Television
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
The museum recently opened an exhibition that features instantly recognizable vehicles from Black Panther, the Men in Black and Back to the Future trilogies, Ghostbusters, Batman films, and even the 1976 Ford Gran Torino from the TV show Starsky and Hutch.
COST: $12 - $17; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
The Julia Child Challenge
Like Bob Ross’ The Joy of Painting, there’s something comforting about watching Julia Child’s The French Chef. Now the iconic chef returns to TV (via old clips) in a Food Network cooking competition show. Eight contestants — all home cooks and superfans — will recreate Child's recipes and cook in a reproduction of her kitchen. They’re competing for a chance to win the grand prize and follow in Child’s footsteps: an all-expense-paid three-month cooking course at Le Cordon Bleu. The Julia Child Challenge premieres Monday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on Food Network and streams the same day on Discovery+.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week (especially for Pi Day and St. Patrick’s Day):
- The Little Pie, which can be found at Holy Cow BBQ locations in Culver City, West L.A., and Santa Monica, celebrates Pi/pie day on Monday, March 14 by offering all pies for $3.14 all day. And from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Culver City location, there’s a Little Pie party with pie and games.
- Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Original Farmers Market at Third and Fairfax all day on Thursday, March 17. Magee’s Kitchen is serving up their famous corned beef and cabbage — then you can sip green beer from EB’s and Bar 326 while listening to live music, including a strolling bagpiper.
- The Tam O’Shanter in Atwater Village turns 100 this year and it kicks off its centennial celebration with an epic St. Patty’s Day party featuring live music and green beer. There are VIP tickets ($139) available via OpenTable Experiences.
- Norms locations offer a traditional Irish American meal for $15.99 starting at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. The four-course menu (for dining in and takeout) includes corned beef and cabbage with Irish potatoes, soup of the day, a side Caesar or mixed green salad, and a scoop of mint chocolate chip ice cream. A glass of green lemonade is also available for an additional $3.49.
- Now through March 17, Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts in Hollywood celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a rotating selection of five speciality donuts. Holiday-themed flavors include: mint buttercream frosting with crumbled Oreos, cream cheese clouds and rainbow royal icing, glazed with Lucky Charms and green buttermilk drizzle, a mint pastry cream-filled donut topped with buttercream frosting, dark chocolate chips and dark chocolate and a vegan dark chocolate glaze with shamrock sprinkles.
- Not to be left out, Trejo’s Tacos' Hollywood Cantina also celebrates the holiday with a margarita verde ($14) and a corned beef brisket hash taco ($6.50) that will be available through Sunday, March 20.
- Laidrey Coffee Roasters in Tarzana celebrates St. Patrick’s Day all March with a pistachio latte made with a vegan and organic roasted salted caramel pistachio sauce.
- On Thursday, March 17, The Greyhound Bar & Grille (Highland Park) brings back St. Patrick Swayze Day, featuring house-made corned beef, drink specials, and an all-day Swayze movie marathon. And over at Greyhound Glendale, they’re celebrating the first-ever St. Patrick Stewart Day with the same specials and a Patrick Stewart viewing takeover. Both locations will also screen March Madness on their TVs for game-time viewing.
- Not a fan of whiskey? JAJA Tequila offers St. Patrick’s partygoers an alternative. The Brew JAJA holiday deal includes a shot of JAJA Tequila and a glass of beer for $15, available at The Room, Santa Monica and The Brig in Venice.
- ALK restaurant at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood teams with Absolution Brewing for a curated dinner menu on Thursday, March 17. Three Absolution Brewing beers will be showcased during the dinner, including the Governor of Taste-ville Hazy IPA, which makes its debut at the dinner. The three-course menu includes a shrimp po’ boy, lamb cetta, and lemon meringue pie.
- The Bamboo Club in Long Beach holds its monthly educational Rum Supper Club on Wednesday, March 16 at 6 p.m., highlighting the distiller Cihuatán, El Salvador’s first rum. The three-course meal features guisado de pollo, res, or hongos (chicken, pork, or mushroom stew) and a frozen choco banana with Cihuatán signature Indigo Rum. Tickets are $75.
- Piccalilli in Culver City partnered with Paradis Ice Cream to create a new flavor that best represents both eateries: Vietnamese Coffee Toffee Date Cake. This new flavor is available at Piccalilli and all Southern California Paradis locations through March 25.