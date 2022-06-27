Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 27 - 30

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Watch movies al fresco at a new rooftop location. Learn African dance outdoors. Attend a South L.A. Summer Mixes launch. Catch Harry Potter’s penultimate adventure with the L.A. Phil at the Hollywood Bowl.

Monday, June 27; 7 p.m.

The Legend of Boggy Creek

Los Feliz 3

1822 N Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

The Cinematic Void screening series presents the 1972 debut docu-drama from director Charles B. Pierce. He explores the legendary Fouke Monster, a Big Foot-type beast that supposedly lives in the swamps of Arkansas. The film inspired countless found footage horror films, including The Blair Witch Project, mixing folklore, first-hand accounts and re-enactments.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 28

Free Tuesdays at the Autry

The Autry Museum

4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

The museum is offering free admission to all guests on Tuesday. View current exhibitions including Dress Codes, which examines “what we wear, how we wear it, and why.” Visitors uncover the cultural histories of western style including blue jeans, plaid shirts, fringed jackets, aloha shirt, China Poblana dress and the cowboy boot.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 28; 7:30 p.m.

The Lesbian Agenda

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

End Pride Month with comedian-author Sophie Santos who hosts the variety show in L.A. for the first time. The Lesbian Agenda features a stellar lineup that includes Cameron Esposito, Sydnee Washington, Paul Scheer, Irene Tu, Liza Treyger and "Che Diaz."

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 28; 7:30 p.m.

Summer Night Cinema: Summer of Soul

Billy Wilder Theater at The Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

The Hammer injects fun into Tuesday nights this summer with free film screenings, after-hours gallery access (until the screening stars) and drinks and bar bites at Lulu. This week, watch Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Oscar-winning music documentary, Summer of Soul.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Rooftop Cinema Club opens its newest location in the Arts District this week. (Rooftop Cinema Club)

Wednesday, June 29

Rooftop Cinema Club Arts District Opens

5th floor of Building 1 at ROW DTLA

777 S. Alameda St., downtown L.A.

The al fresco movie purveyors open their third L.A. location (along with their DTLA and El Segundo rooftops). This week’s films include La La Land (is this a required film for all outdoor screenings, btw?), Dirty Dancing, 10 Things I Hate About You, Pulp Fiction, Grease and Love and Basketball.

COST: Tickets start at $20.75; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 29; 7 p.m.

Bleachers

Kia Forum

3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers are in the middle of The 2022 Tour, performing songs from studio albums Strange Dreams, Gone Now and last year’s Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 30; 6:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Dance: West African

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Come learn West African dance with live drummers and expert instructors Daunté Fyall and Dionne Aminata. All are welcome and no dance experience required.

COST: Tickets start at $10; MORE INFO



Thursday, June 30; 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Bingo @ Bev with PRIDE featuring Marta Beatchu

Beverly Center

8500 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove

Drag Queen Marta BeatChu hosts this 21+ bingo night. The ticket includes entry, two cocktails and treats. Check in starts at 4:30 pm at the Concierge Desk on Level 6. Bingo winners get gift cards from some of the Center's retailers.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 30; 8 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 In Concert

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Sarah Hicks conducts the LA Phil and Robert Istad conducts the CSUF University Singers in this full screening of the penultimate film of the original Harry Potter film series.

COST: Tickets start at $14; MORE INFO

LAND Presents Soundscapes: Ozzie Juarez this week in South L.A. (Courtesy of Los Angeles Nomadic Division)

Thursday, June 30; 6 - 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Summer Mixes Launch Party

Tlaloc Studios

447 E. 32nd St., South L.A.

Los Angeles Nomadic Division (LAND) and Tlaloc Studios kick off LAND’s newest series, L.A. Summer Mixes. The night celebrates the release of Soundscapes: Ozzie Juarez, a mix of songs that represent Juarez’s personal experience and love of the South Central neighborhood. Gemma Castro also performs.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 30; 8 p.m.

Romeo and Juliet

Point Fermin Park

807 W Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro

Shakespeare by the Sea celebrates its 25th season by presenting two of William Shakespeare's notable works on alternating dates. From Thursday through Saturday this week, catch Romeo and Juliet in the park. Check the calendar for performances of Much Ado About Nothing and other locations. The series runs through Aug. 6.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 30 - Sunday, July 24

A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill

Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse

10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood

This production, which is told completely through song, is based on a true-crime story and created during the Geffen’s inaugural The Writers’ Room program. With words and music by Matt Schatz and directed by Mike Donahue, the play tracks a 1994 murder committed in Cherry Hill, New Jersey: “A tight-knit Jewish community gathers to recount, remember, and reckon with the details of what happened in—and to—their town. This wholly original production asks what it does to our souls when our leaders fall from grace.”

COST: $30 - $129; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Only Murders in the Building, Season 2

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return as true-crime podcasters and amateur sleuths trying to solve a murder/murders in their NYC building. The trio have a tenuous relationship hampered by keeping their own secrets. Amy Schumer appears this season as herself, as she sublets Sting’s apartment. The first two episodes will be available on Tuesday, June 28 on Hulu.

Wiz Khalifa has launched Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa, a new restaurant (delivery only) that satisfies those late-night, comfort food cravings. (Marc Piscotty)

Dine and Drink Deals

