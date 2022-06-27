Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 27 - 30
Watch movies al fresco at a new rooftop location. Learn African dance outdoors. Attend a South L.A. Summer Mixes launch. Catch Harry Potter’s penultimate adventure with the L.A. Phil at the Hollywood Bowl.
Monday, June 27; 7 p.m.
The Legend of Boggy Creek
Los Feliz 3
1822 N Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
The Cinematic Void screening series presents the 1972 debut docu-drama from director Charles B. Pierce. He explores the legendary Fouke Monster, a Big Foot-type beast that supposedly lives in the swamps of Arkansas. The film inspired countless found footage horror films, including The Blair Witch Project, mixing folklore, first-hand accounts and re-enactments.
COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 28
Free Tuesdays at the Autry
The Autry Museum
4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park
The museum is offering free admission to all guests on Tuesday. View current exhibitions including Dress Codes, which examines “what we wear, how we wear it, and why.” Visitors uncover the cultural histories of western style including blue jeans, plaid shirts, fringed jackets, aloha shirt, China Poblana dress and the cowboy boot.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 28; 7:30 p.m.
The Lesbian Agenda
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
End Pride Month with comedian-author Sophie Santos who hosts the variety show in L.A. for the first time. The Lesbian Agenda features a stellar lineup that includes Cameron Esposito, Sydnee Washington, Paul Scheer, Irene Tu, Liza Treyger and "Che Diaz."
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 28; 7:30 p.m.
Summer Night Cinema: Summer of Soul
Billy Wilder Theater at The Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
The Hammer injects fun into Tuesday nights this summer with free film screenings, after-hours gallery access (until the screening stars) and drinks and bar bites at Lulu. This week, watch Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Oscar-winning music documentary, Summer of Soul.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 29
Rooftop Cinema Club Arts District Opens
5th floor of Building 1 at ROW DTLA
777 S. Alameda St., downtown L.A.
The al fresco movie purveyors open their third L.A. location (along with their DTLA and El Segundo rooftops). This week’s films include La La Land (is this a required film for all outdoor screenings, btw?), Dirty Dancing, 10 Things I Hate About You, Pulp Fiction, Grease and Love and Basketball.
COST: Tickets start at $20.75; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 29; 7 p.m.
Bleachers
Kia Forum
3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers are in the middle of The 2022 Tour, performing songs from studio albums Strange Dreams, Gone Now and last year’s Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.
COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 30; 6:30 p.m.
Thursday Night Dance: West African
Julianne and George Argyros Plaza
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa
Come learn West African dance with live drummers and expert instructors Daunté Fyall and Dionne Aminata. All are welcome and no dance experience required.
COST: Tickets start at $10; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 30; 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Bingo @ Bev with PRIDE featuring Marta Beatchu
Beverly Center
8500 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove
Drag Queen Marta BeatChu hosts this 21+ bingo night. The ticket includes entry, two cocktails and treats. Check in starts at 4:30 pm at the Concierge Desk on Level 6. Bingo winners get gift cards from some of the Center's retailers.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 30; 8 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 In Concert
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
Sarah Hicks conducts the LA Phil and Robert Istad conducts the CSUF University Singers in this full screening of the penultimate film of the original Harry Potter film series.
COST: Tickets start at $14; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 30; 6 - 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Summer Mixes Launch Party
Tlaloc Studios
447 E. 32nd St., South L.A.
Los Angeles Nomadic Division (LAND) and Tlaloc Studios kick off LAND’s newest series, L.A. Summer Mixes. The night celebrates the release of Soundscapes: Ozzie Juarez, a mix of songs that represent Juarez’s personal experience and love of the South Central neighborhood. Gemma Castro also performs.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 30; 8 p.m.
Romeo and Juliet
Point Fermin Park
807 W Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro
Shakespeare by the Sea celebrates its 25th season by presenting two of William Shakespeare's notable works on alternating dates. From Thursday through Saturday this week, catch Romeo and Juliet in the park. Check the calendar for performances of Much Ado About Nothing and other locations. The series runs through Aug. 6.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 30 - Sunday, July 24
A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill
Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse
10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood
This production, which is told completely through song, is based on a true-crime story and created during the Geffen’s inaugural The Writers’ Room program. With words and music by Matt Schatz and directed by Mike Donahue, the play tracks a 1994 murder committed in Cherry Hill, New Jersey: “A tight-knit Jewish community gathers to recount, remember, and reckon with the details of what happened in—and to—their town. This wholly original production asks what it does to our souls when our leaders fall from grace.”
COST: $30 - $129; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Only Murders in the Building, Season 2
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return as true-crime podcasters and amateur sleuths trying to solve a murder/murders in their NYC building. The trio have a tenuous relationship hampered by keeping their own secrets. Amy Schumer appears this season as herself, as she sublets Sting’s apartment. The first two episodes will be available on Tuesday, June 28 on Hulu.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Recording artist Wiz Khalifa wants to make sure that your late-night munchie cravings are satisfied. He’s partnered with Nextbite for a delivery-only restaurant, Packed Bowls by Wiz Khalifa, that’s now available in L.A. and other cities. The bowls are mashups of all the comfort foods. (We tried one that had mac & cheese, tater tots, chicken nuggets and topped with Hot Cheetos dust.) Now available for delivery on UberEats, DoorDash and Grubhub.
- Attend the first-ever Long Beach Tropical Shakedown on Tuesday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Rosemallows in Long Beach. Bartenders from six bars and restaurants compete for a trip and bar shift at the legendary Tiki Oasis Festival in San Diego. Early guests will be able to sample the competing cocktails and help choose a crowd favorite.
- Stereo Brewing in Placentia is an indie brewery started by audiophiles, making beers that are “remixes of classic styles.” On Thursday, June 30 at 4 p.m., Stereo continues its “Summer Tour” series, releasing a new location-inspired beer in its taproom. Enjoy a beer inspired by Sumner, Washington, complemented by Pizza Fik who’ll be serving pizzas made to order in a 900-degree oven.
- In honor of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee this month, Avec Nous at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills offers L’Queen’s Jubilee Tea menu (with cranberry and Pimm’s house-made scones, mango-infused chocolate cream puffs and teas, including Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee official tea). The special runs through the end of June (aka Thursday). Available 12 - 4 p.m. at $120 per person.
- On Wednesday, June 29, The Green Room in Burbank holds the (fun) educational event Master Class: Art of Beverage. Enjoy and learn about caviar and champagne through a guided tasting of four varietals from Champagne Lanson, alongside creative presentations of award-winning caviar. Tickets are $65 per person and available on OpenTable.