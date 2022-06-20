Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 20 - 23
Celebrate Pride for the first time in the Santa Ynez Valley. Laugh along with Joel Kim Booster. Attend an immersive staged reading at the Valley Relics Museum. Watch a documentary on the late, great Leonard Cohen.
Monday, June 20: 7:30 p.m.
Joel Kim Booster
The Elysian
1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park
Fresh off his star turn on (as well as penning) Hulu's Fire Island, the comedian wraps his Elysian comedy residency on Monday night.
COST: From $20; MORE INFO
Monday, June 20: 8 p.m.
James Blake & Friends: A Benefit Show for Choose Love
Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Jameela Jamil hosts the benefit event on World Refugee Day, with music from James Blake and Monica Martin alongside comedy from Mae Martin. Proceeds will benefit Choose Love, an organization that works with people fleeing war, persecution, and climate change.
COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 21: 7:30 p.m.
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
Watch an advanced screening of the Leonard Cohen documentary from directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine, who examine Cohen’s life and music through the prism of his international hit, “Hallelujah.” The film features artists including Cohen, Brandi Carlile, Judy Collins, Bob Dylan, and Regina Spektor. The screening is presented by KCRW, the Hammer, and the UCLA Film & Television Archive. It includes a post-film Q&A with KCRW's Chris Douridas and Geller and Goldfine. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. (If you want a guaranteed seat at an advanced screening, the Grammy Museum holds a ticketed event [$20] on Monday at 7 p.m.)
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, June 21: 5:30 p.m.
Summer Solstice Party
Fowler Museum at UCLA
308 Charles E. Young Dr. N, Westwood
Celebrate the official start of summer at the museum with live music, entertainment, Australian foods, Accolade Wines, and art found in the exhibition Aboriginal Screen-Printed Textiles from Australia’s Top End, on view through July 10. Participate in making your own bandana, with original designs by Aboriginal artists from Jilamara Arts & Crafts Association in partnership with Self Help Graphics & Art.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 22 - Sunday, June 26
SYV Pride Week in Santa Ynez Valley Wine Country
Various locations around Solvang
The first SYV Pride week opens on June 22 with a Welcome Party at Solvang’s Dana V. Wines tasting room and outdoor patio, with a DJ, drag queens, cabaret by Billy Hurbaugh, wine specials, and food available for purchase from Solvang restaurant Peasants FEAST. Other activities include an SYV Pride Parade in Solvang on Saturday that ends with a festival in Solvang Park.
COST: Varies; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 22 - Saturday, June 25
VidCon U.S.
Anaheim Convention Center
800 W. Katella Ave, Anaheim
Digital creators, platform innovators, and fans of video content converge in this IRL event. The expo includes outdoor festival concerts, performances, panels, parties, and meet-and-greets with featured content creators from YouTube, TikTok, Insta, etc.
COST: Single-day tickets start at $60, passes available; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 22 - Friday, June 24: 8 p.m.
Schlitzie: Alive and Inside the Decaying Sideshow
Valley Relics Museum, Hangar C 3 & 4
7900 Balboa Blvd., Lake Balboa
The Rogue Artists Ensemble holds a staged reading of an immersive interactive theater experience at the museum. The story examines the intersection of the sideshow and disability inclusivity through the story of Schlitzie, an iconic and often misunderstood sideshow performer, who appeared in the now-infamous film Freaks. Audiences will be required to move through the performance.
COST: $10 - $50; MORE INFO
Wednesday, June 22: 8 p.m.
U Up? Live
Palace Theater
630 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham and comedian Jared Freid bring their modern dating podcast to the stage. They’ll dole out relationship advice, play their fan-favorite games like "Red Flag or Deal Breaker," discuss awkward sexual encounters, do live dating app makeovers, and interpret confusing texts from potential partners with audience members.
COST: $38; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 23: 7 p.m.
Jennifer Keith Sextet Concert
Mission Playhouse
320 S. Mission Dr., San Gabriel
The city of San Gabriel recently launched its popular annual summer entertainment series with concerts, movies, and family-friendly experiences taking place most Thursdays in June and July. This week, listen to pop, jazz, and standards from the 1930s through the 1950s from the Jennifer Keith Sextet.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 23: 6:30 p.m.
Don't Tell My Mother
Candela La Brea
831 S. La Brea Ave., Mid-Wilshire
Don't Tell My Mother returns to celebrate Pride in-person with storytelling and music. Listen to tales from Devin Way (Queer as Folk), Alexandra Billings (Wicked, The Conners), Adam Rippon (Olympian, actor), Jen Kober (Hacks), Jeffrey Jay (Being: Trans), and host and creator Nikki Levy. Abby & The Myth provides the tunes.
COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 23: 4 - 5 p.m.
PRIDE at the Fowler: Archiving Gay History
Online
The Fowler Museum, the UCLA Film & Television Archive, and ONE Archives at USC present a program in honor of Pride, focusing on artist Sadie Barnette and filmmaker Whitney Skauge’s recent works that feature archival content about the lives of two gay Black activists. A screening and panel discussion explores the “intersection of art, archives, and anti-erasure efforts.” RSVP for the Zoom link.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 23: 8 p.m.
Making Movies
The Paramount
2708 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Boyle Heights
The Afro-Latino rock band from Kansas City, Missouri, plays an album release party for their recently released album Xopa. They’re joined at The Paramount by Mireya and Twin Seas. This is an all-ages show.
COST: $17; MORE INFO
Thursday, June 23: 8:30 p.m.
Summer Film Series at the Benton
Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College
120 West Bonita Ave., Claremont
Watch the animated film Persepolis based on Marjane Satrapi's graphic novel about her life in pre- and post-revolutionary Iran and in Europe. Bring blankets, chairs, and snacks to watch the film, which is related to the current exhibition Alia Ali: حب / Love (2020), an installation by the Yemeni-Bosnian-U.S. artist. The museum’s galleries will be open late as well.COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Who Killed Vincent Chin?
With the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, the 1987 documentary from Christine Choy and Renee Tajima-Peña still resonates. Vincent Chin was a Chinese American auto engineer who was murdered on June 19, 1982, in a racially motivated incident. The film follows Chin’s story and how the perpetrators never served time in prison. The longest-running independent documentary series POV presents an encore presentation of Who Killed Vincent Chin? on Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m. PT. The Academy Award-nominated doc is also available on a number of streaming services.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Stand-Up Burgers, the all-vegan burger concept from the Veggie Grill team, officially opened in Culver City on Friday. To celebrate, the shop is offering free fries with any entree purchase on Monday, June 20 — and on Tuesday, June 21, the first 100 guests receive an O.G. Burger bounce back card with any entree purchase.
- The Ace Hotel in downtown L.A. is taking advantage of the extra daylight hours with a number of specials and activations. Its lobby restaurant LOAM extends its "Golden Hour" specials all day long, which include $1.50 oysters, $10 burgers, and $10 natural wines. From 4-6 p.m., Good Boy Wine holds a curated wine tasting on the second floor mezzanine. Other festivities take place on the rooftop.
- The Tasting Kitchen in Venice presents an Etna Wine Dinner Experience ($175 + tax and tip) on Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m. Chef Travis Passerotti creates a five-course dinner that showcases Sicilian cuisine from the Mount Etna area. Each course will include a wine pairing featuring Etna Rose' and Etna Rosso wines from three wineries near the Mount Etna volcano.
- To promote Kevin Hart’s latest film The Man From Toronto, Tastemade and Netflix are setting up “Teddy Tables” at La Cha Cha Cha in downtown L.A. On June 24 and June 25, diners will get two free drinks (one per guest) and an appetizer inspired by the film when they dine at the restaurant. A limited number of reservations will be available beginning Wednesday, June 22.
- If you still need to take dad out for Father’s Day, Lawry’s The Prime Rib and The Tam O’Shanter are offering special ribeye deals through Thursday, June 23. Lawry’s is offering a 22 oz. 45-day dry-aged ribeye served with red wine butter, a twice-baked potato with aged cheddar, and garlic confit for $85. The Tam O’Shanter offers a 16 oz., 100-day dry-aged ribeye (special for their 100th anniversary) for $100 in honor of Father’s Day.
- The Godfrey Hotel celebrates Taco Tuesdays on the I|O rooftop. Guests and visitors have rotating taco choices each week (2 for $10). For seafood lovers, the rooftop also offers sushi nachos made with spicy tuna, micro cilantro, spicy mayo, furikake, scallion, and wonton chips.
- The June edition of the Flights & Bites tasting series at Playa Provisions takes place on June 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grain Whiskey Bar speakeasy. Try a tasting menu that pairs four expressions of Michter's Bourbon & Rye with four courses from chef Brooke Williamson’s kitchen. Advance ticket purchase is required.
- Krug Champagne hosts Krug Studio at Platform Park in Culver City from June 22-26. Take a musical journey into the creation of Krug Grande Cuvée 170ème Édition through a 15-minute, live music studio experience. Relax in the outdoor lounge space and enjoy pairings for purchase by Chef Jordan Kahn of Destroyer L.A., alongside glasses of Krug. Make a request for a reservation.