Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 20 - 23

Celebrate Pride for the first time in the Santa Ynez Valley. Laugh along with Joel Kim Booster. Attend an immersive staged reading at the Valley Relics Museum. Watch a documentary on the late, great Leonard Cohen.



Monday, June 20: 7:30 p.m.

Joel Kim Booster

The Elysian

1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park

Fresh off his star turn on (as well as penning) Hulu's Fire Island, the comedian wraps his Elysian comedy residency on Monday night.

COST: From $20; MORE INFO

Monday, June 20: 8 p.m.

James Blake & Friends: A Benefit Show for Choose Love

Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Jameela Jamil hosts the benefit event on World Refugee Day, with music from James Blake and Monica Martin alongside comedy from Mae Martin. Proceeds will benefit Choose Love, an organization that works with people fleeing war, persecution, and climate change.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 21: 7:30 p.m.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

Watch an advanced screening of the Leonard Cohen documentary from directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine, who examine Cohen’s life and music through the prism of his international hit, “Hallelujah.” The film features artists including Cohen, Brandi Carlile, Judy Collins, Bob Dylan, and Regina Spektor. The screening is presented by KCRW, the Hammer, and the UCLA Film & Television Archive. It includes a post-film Q&A with KCRW's Chris Douridas and Geller and Goldfine. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. (If you want a guaranteed seat at an advanced screening, the Grammy Museum holds a ticketed event [$20] on Monday at 7 p.m.)

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, June 21: 5:30 p.m.

Summer Solstice Party

Fowler Museum at UCLA

308 Charles E. Young Dr. N, Westwood

Celebrate the official start of summer at the museum with live music, entertainment, Australian foods, Accolade Wines, and art found in the exhibition Aboriginal Screen-Printed Textiles from Australia’s Top End, on view through July 10. Participate in making your own bandana, with original designs by Aboriginal artists from Jilamara Arts & Crafts Association in partnership with Self Help Graphics & Art.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 22 - Sunday, June 26

SYV Pride Week in Santa Ynez Valley Wine Country

Various locations around Solvang

The first SYV Pride week opens on June 22 with a Welcome Party at Solvang’s Dana V. Wines tasting room and outdoor patio, with a DJ, drag queens, cabaret by Billy Hurbaugh, wine specials, and food available for purchase from Solvang restaurant Peasants FEAST. Other activities include an SYV Pride Parade in Solvang on Saturday that ends with a festival in Solvang Park.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 22 - Saturday, June 25

VidCon U.S.

Anaheim Convention Center

800 W. Katella Ave, Anaheim

Digital creators, platform innovators, and fans of video content converge in this IRL event. The expo includes outdoor festival concerts, performances, panels, parties, and meet-and-greets with featured content creators from YouTube, TikTok, Insta, etc.

COST: Single-day tickets start at $60, passes available; MORE INFO

Rogue Artists Ensemble presents a staged reading of 'Schlitzie: Alive and Inside the Decaying Sideshow.' (Courtesy of the Rogue Artists Ensemble)

Wednesday, June 22 - Friday, June 24: 8 p.m.

Schlitzie: Alive and Inside the Decaying Sideshow

Valley Relics Museum, Hangar C 3 & 4

7900 Balboa Blvd., Lake Balboa

The Rogue Artists Ensemble holds a staged reading of an immersive interactive theater experience at the museum. The story examines the intersection of the sideshow and disability inclusivity through the story of Schlitzie, an iconic and often misunderstood sideshow performer, who appeared in the now-infamous film Freaks. Audiences will be required to move through the performance.

COST: $10 - $50; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 22: 8 p.m.

U Up? Live

Palace Theater

630 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham and comedian Jared Freid bring their modern dating podcast to the stage. They’ll dole out relationship advice, play their fan-favorite games like "Red Flag or Deal Breaker," discuss awkward sexual encounters, do live dating app makeovers, and interpret confusing texts from potential partners with audience members.

COST: $38; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 23: 7 p.m.

Jennifer Keith Sextet Concert

Mission Playhouse

320 S. Mission Dr., San Gabriel

The city of San Gabriel recently launched its popular annual summer entertainment series with concerts, movies, and family-friendly experiences taking place most Thursdays in June and July. This week, listen to pop, jazz, and standards from the 1930s through the 1950s from the Jennifer Keith Sextet.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 23: 6:30 p.m.

Don't Tell My Mother

Candela La Brea

831 S. La Brea Ave., Mid-Wilshire

Don't Tell My Mother returns to celebrate Pride in-person with storytelling and music. Listen to tales from Devin Way (Queer as Folk), Alexandra Billings (Wicked, The Conners), Adam Rippon (Olympian, actor), Jen Kober (Hacks), Jeffrey Jay (Being: Trans), and host and creator Nikki Levy. Abby & The Myth provides the tunes.

COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 23: 4 - 5 p.m.

PRIDE at the Fowler: Archiving Gay History

Online

The Fowler Museum, the UCLA Film & Television Archive, and ONE Archives at USC present a program in honor of Pride, focusing on artist Sadie Barnette and filmmaker Whitney Skauge’s recent works that feature archival content about the lives of two gay Black activists. A screening and panel discussion explores the “intersection of art, archives, and anti-erasure efforts.” RSVP for the Zoom link.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 23: 8 p.m.

Making Movies

The Paramount

2708 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Boyle Heights

The Afro-Latino rock band from Kansas City, Missouri, plays an album release party for their recently released album Xopa. They’re joined at The Paramount by Mireya and Twin Seas. This is an all-ages show.

COST: $17; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 23: 8:30 p.m.

Summer Film Series at the Benton

Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College

120 West Bonita Ave., Claremont

Watch the animated film Persepolis based on Marjane Satrapi's graphic novel about her life in pre- and post-revolutionary Iran and in Europe. Bring blankets, chairs, and snacks to watch the film, which is related to the current exhibition Alia Ali: حب / Love (2020), an installation by the Yemeni-Bosnian-U.S. artist. The museum’s galleries will be open late as well.COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Who Killed Vincent Chin?

With the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, the 1987 documentary from Christine Choy and Renee Tajima-Peña still resonates. Vincent Chin was a Chinese American auto engineer who was murdered on June 19, 1982, in a racially motivated incident. The film follows Chin’s story and how the perpetrators never served time in prison. The longest-running independent documentary series POV presents an encore presentation of Who Killed Vincent Chin? on Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m. PT. The Academy Award-nominated doc is also available on a number of streaming services.

The vegan Stand-Up Burgers officially opened in Culver City on Friday. (Courtesy Stand-Up Burgers)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

