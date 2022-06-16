Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: June 17 - 19

Your donation today during our June Member Drive keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Plus, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, so your impact will be doubled! Thank you for your partnership.

Commemorate Juneteenth — a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. Celebrate the dads in your life with cars, BBQ, and drag bingo. Listen to live music under the stars, from the Getty Center to MacArthur Park, along with places in-between.



Friday, June 17: 7 - 11 p.m.

Dance DTLA: Salsa

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The 19th season of The Music Center’s popular all-ages dance series continues this week with salsa. Bring your friends, as the night includes free lessons from Leslie Ferreira, music from DJ Aragon, and a big enough dance floor to show off your moves.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, June 17 - Saturday, June 18

KTOWN Night Market

Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools

701 S. Catalina St., Koreatown

Summer vibes are back as the KTOWN Night Market returns for its 6th year with live music, shopping, and plenty of food and drink options. K-Pop star MINZY headlines Friday night; Ted Park headlines the bill on Saturday.

COST: $10 (weekend pass); MORE INFO

Saturday, June 18: 5 - 10 p.m.

Levitt L.A.'s 15th Anniversary Season

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park

2230 W. 6th St., Westlake

LACMA Latin Sounds and La Banda Elástica presents an eclectic kick-off for Levitt L.A.’s 15th season of free concerts in the park on Saturday. The rock en español band El Gran Silencio headlines, joined by the Afro-Latin beats of Buyepongo, the salsa of Las Chikas, and DJs from La Banda Elástica. Concerts will also be livestreamed on Levitt L.A.’s YouTube Channel. On Sunday, the Caribbean Kaleidoscope lineup features Upstream, Prince Bernard, Hummingbird Village, Chacombo, Jonkonnu Performers, and DJ Adé Neff.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 18: 6 p.m.

Eat See Hear: 42

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

3650 West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw

Celebrate Juneteenth weekend with a special screening of 42, starring Chadwick Boseman. He plays Jackie Robinson, who broke the baseball color barrier 75 years ago. The night includes a live performance from The Urban Renewal Project and local food trucks including Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Compton Vegan, Hotville, All Flavor No Grease, Savage Tacos, and I Love Funnel Cakes.

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 18: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Q Con – A Comic Convention Celebrating LGBTQ+ Comics and Graphic Novels

Fiesta Hall in Plummer Park

1166 North Vista St., West Hollywood

The nonprofit Prism Comics champions LGBTQ+ visibility, diversity, and inclusion in comics, graphic novels, gaming, and popular media. It holds a mini-comic-con on Saturday that features creators from both indie and major outlets, autograph sessions, sketches, and comic books. Dress up as your favorite character, because there’s a cosplay/costume contest for prizes.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 18: 7 p.m.

Sofi Tukker

Shrine L.A. Outdoors

700 West 32nd St., University Park

The genre-defying duo Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern are on The Wet Tennis Tour, headlining a bill that also features music by The Knocks and Mary Droppinz. This is an all-ages show.

COST: $34.50 - $51; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 18: 12 - 6 p.m.

Revenge Of LotZilla Summer Parking Lot Event

Revenge Of

3420 Eagle Rock Blvd., Ste. A, Glassell Park

The comic book store holds another third Saturday event in its parking lot with vendors for clothing (new and vintage), art, collectables, and their own merchandise for sale. Food vendors include Alphabet City PIzza and Rad Coffee.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 18: 7 - 10 p.m.

Spotlight Saturdays Rooftop Summer Concert with PEG Records

The Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The museum’s Spotlight Saturdays series first launched online during the pandemic and is now expanding to the outdoor rooftop terrace, with performances from up-and-coming artists from the record label taking over the series. This week, in celebration of Pride, PEG Records presents performances by Bob the Drag Queen, Manila Luzon, and Trinity The Tuck.

COST: $25 - $100; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 18: 8 p.m.

The Residents: God in Three Persons

Alex Theatre

216 North Brand Blvd., Glendale

Experimental art-rock collective The Residents performs a theatrical adaptation of their 1988 album God in 3 Persons for one night only in L.A. The anonymous band performs the album in its entirety, accompanied by hallucinogenic video design by John Sanborn. The story follows a disgraced preacher and his encounter with ambiguously gendered conjoined twins (performed by queer porn star Jiz Lee), who might be miracle workers.

COST: $59; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 18; 8 - 11 p.m.

Now We’re Here (Part 1)

The Broad

221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The museum kicks off its 2022 summer performance season with an all-queer Latinx lineup for Pride. The artists have been asked to reflect on the complex meaning of the U.S. flag, as reflected in The Broad’s special exhibition This Is Not America’s Flag. The performers include rapper Niña Dioz, singer Rubby, performance artist and filmmaker Xandra Ibarra, poet and healer féi hernandez, Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, and a wildcard, all-vinyl set on the decks by local cult favorite DJ Cocteautwinks. Tickets include late-night access to the museum. This event is all ages, but you must be 21+ to access the cash bar.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 18: 8:45 p.m.

Aliens

Cinespia

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Cinespia continues its 21st season of summer screenings with James Cameron’s 1986 sequel to the sci-fi horror classic. In Aliens, Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) returns to space — out for revenge — after being the sole survivor of the original’s disastrous mission.

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO

The city of Palmdale hosts several Dog Days of Summer events at Yellen Dog Park this summer. (Courtesy of the City of Palmdale)

Saturday, June 18: 5 - 8 p.m.

Paws in the Park ’70s Night

Yellen Dog Park

5100 E. Ave S., Palmdale

The city of Palmdale holds several Dog Days of Summer events at the dog park, including a ‘70s Night this weekend with a photo area, dog agility equipment, and a paw art activity (supplies will be provided).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 18: 9 p.m.

B-Hen Block Party

1917 Bay St., downtown Los Angeles

Diageo’s Joy of June programming celebrates Black identity, culture, and joy all month, including a Juneteenth weekend dance party with Brian Henry , fka DJ B-Hen.

COST: From $40; MORE INFO

Go Fact Yourself Live comes to the Crawford Family Forum on Saturday night. (Courtesy of KPCC/LAist)

Saturday, June 18: 7 p.m.

Go Fact Yourself Live!

KPCC's Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

Podcast hosts J. Keith van Straaten and Helen Hong welcome celebs chatting about their true passions, peppering in trivia questions, then bringing in actual experts in the fields. Guests for this live taping include Larry Wilmore and Denise Crosby. Grab a drink from the bar and settle in for a night of fun.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, June 18: 6 - 9 p.m.

Off the 405 – Bartees Strange

The Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood

The free, outdoor summer concert series returns with a live performance from the English-born and D.C.-based producer and songwriter Bartees Strange. Strange performs with a full rock band, previewing songs from his forthcoming album Farm To Table. The event begins with a DJ set by Jocelyn Romo at 6 p.m. Bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages. Beer and wine are available for purchase onsite.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, June 19: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Juneteenth Prosperity Market

California African American Museum

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

Shop from Black farmers, chefs, and entrepreneurs at this special Juneteenth edition of the market pop-up at CAAM. Buy fruits, veggies, prepared foods, and artisan goods, as well as activities including cooking demonstrations, a children’s reading hour from the Los Angeles Public Library, family arts and crafts, raffles, and a sound bath by Sol & Sound.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The LA Phil presents Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom on June 19. (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Sunday, June 19: 4:30 p.m.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom

The Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

To commemorate the 157th anniversary of Black American Independence Day — and the fight still left to be fought — the L.A. Phil presents an incredible lineup of Black artists. The program features performances by Earth, Wind & Fire; The Roots; Jhené Aiko; Robert Glasper; Killer Mike; Billy Porter; Michelle Williams; Mickey Guyton; the Debbie Allen Dance Academy; and others. Plus, Thomas Wilkins and Derrick Hodge lead the Re-Collective Orchestra, marking the first-ever performance of an all-Black symphony orchestra in the Bowl’s 100-year history. The performances will also be streamed on all CNN platforms live starting at 5 p.m. PT.

COST: $20 - $240; MORE INFO

Additional Juneteenth celebrations this weekend:



The City of Santa Monica will host the 30th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18 from 1-7 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park.

on Saturday, June 18 from 1-7 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park. Hollywood Park holds its second annual Summer Bash on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival also takes place on Saturday, June 18. Expect music performances from Buddy, Masego, and Smino as well as art, educational workshops, and food.

The Hammer Museum opens a new solo exhibition of work by Andrea Bowers, including 'Community or Chaos,' 2016. (Courtesy of the McEvoy Foundation for the Arts.)

Sunday, June 19 - Sunday, Sept. 4

Andrea Bowers

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

The Hammer opens the first museum retrospective that presents more than two decades of work by the L.A.–based artist. Known for combining art and advocacy, Andrea Bowers brings together approximately 90 works — from drawing, performance, and installation to sculpture, video, neon, and ephemera.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, June 19: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Father’s Day Drag Bingo

Hotel Figueroa

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

Hotel guests and locals are invited to play bingo on the poolside patio of the hotel’s eatery, Sparrow Italia. The event celebrates queer dads and families. It will be hosted by drag queens, who will be performing alongside a live DJ. Guests 21+ can also indulge in Sparrow’s Pride cocktail, the Bandera ($17), made with El Tesoro Blanco — a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project all month long.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

27th Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance takes place on Father's Day, Sunday, June 19. (Ted Seven aka Ted7)

Sunday, June 19: 9:30 a.m. (rally), 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. (show)

27th Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance

Beverly Drive / Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

The Father’s Day showcase of more than 50 automobiles (that you or I probably can’t afford) continues this year, starting with a car rally along Beverly Drive between Sunset and Wilshire. It’s followed by the show of both classic and prestigious cars parked along Rodeo Drive. On view are a dozen Rolls-Royce cars, including the 1925 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Jonckheere Coupe, the Ghost, and more. Also featured are lowriders, hot rods, supercars, and vintage sports cars.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Solstice Canyon offers great views of the Pacific Ocean. (Courtesy of Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, marked with Public Domain Mark 1.0.)

Outdoor Pick

Solstice Canyon

In honor of the upcoming summer solstice, we chose Solstice Canyon as this week’s Outdoor Pick. It’s a popular hike in Malibu, so expect lots of crowds on the weekends. There are several trails for different abilities — the Solstice Canyon trail is an easier 2.5-mile roundtrip hike that guides you past ruins of the Paul Williams-designed Roberts Ranch House that burned down in a wildfire. The Rising Sun Trail is a little more challenging, but the payoff leads to excellent views of the Pacific Ocean. Find the trailhead near the intersection of Corral Canyon Road and Solstice Canyon Road in Malibu.

Viewing Pick

Dark Winds

New AMC crime drama Dark Winds is set in 1971 in a remote area of the Navajo Nation, near Monument Valley on the Arizona-Utah border. Tribal Police Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) investigate a series of crimes and a double murder. As Leaphorn digs further, he opens old wounds and awakens personal demons. Dark Winds debuted on Sunday — you can catch episodes weekly on AMC at 9/8 CT.

Rossoblu has launched a new pizza happy hour and summer cocktails this week. (Eddie Sanchez)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



It’s National Martini Day on Sunday, June 19 (which is also Father’s Day). To celebrate, The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood’s New American restaurant ALK offers 65-cent vodka martinis with the purchase of an entrée.

offers 65-cent vodka martinis with the purchase of an entrée. Speaking of martinis, Starz offers a Gaslit Martini Hour on Friday, June 17 from 7-9 p.m. The happy hour and the Starz series Gaslit commemorates the 50th anniversary of Watergate and honors the legacy of Martha Mitchell — the first person to publicly sound the alarm on President Richard Nixon’s involvement in the huge political scandal, as previously explored on the Slow Burn podcast. Sip on Martha’s favorite drink — the martini — for $1 at these restaurants and bars: Grandmaster Recorders, Hollywood Post 43, 1 Hotel, Canter’s Deli, Melody Bar and Grill, Dan Tana’s, The Rendition Room, and The Varnish.

on Friday, June 17 from 7-9 p.m. The happy hour and the Starz series commemorates the 50th anniversary of Watergate and honors the legacy of Martha Mitchell — the first person to publicly sound the alarm on President Richard Nixon’s involvement in the huge political scandal, as previously explored on the podcast. Sip on Martha’s favorite drink — the martini — for $1 at these restaurants and bars: Grandmaster Recorders, Hollywood Post 43, 1 Hotel, Canter’s Deli, Melody Bar and Grill, Dan Tana’s, The Rendition Room, and The Varnish. Rossoblu in downtown L.A. launches a new pizza happy hour (pictured above) in the bar only, from 5-6 p.m. daily. Choose from a margherita or cheese pizza paired with beer, wine (red, white, or Lambrusco), margarita, martini, or spritz for $25 per person. While there, you can check out their newly launched summer cocktails, too.

(pictured above) in the bar only, from 5-6 p.m. daily. Choose from a margherita or cheese pizza paired with beer, wine (red, white, or Lambrusco), margarita, martini, or spritz for $25 per person. While there, you can check out their newly launched summer cocktails, too. 626 Night Market takes over the O.C. Fair’s Promenade (Lot G and I) in Costa Mesa this weekend, June 17-19. The market features 200+ food, merch, crafts, arts, games, music, and entertainment options. Come hungry to indulge in everything from Drunken Cake Pops to Mad Dumplings and Hamada-Ya. Admission is $5.

takes over the O.C. Fair’s Promenade (Lot G and I) in Costa Mesa this weekend, June 17-19. The market features 200+ food, merch, crafts, arts, games, music, and entertainment options. Come hungry to indulge in everything from Drunken Cake Pops to Mad Dumplings and Hamada-Ya. Admission is $5. One of the many Father’s Day options includes Hogs, Hops & Pops, the annual poolside beer and barbeque party at FIG Restaurant inside the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica. The celebration takes place on Sunday, June 19 from 4-7 p.m., featuring local beers, BBQ offerings (free-range, heritage-bred hogs), and lawn games. Tickets are $75 per guest , and children 10 & under get in for free.

inside the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica. The celebration takes place on Sunday, June 19 from 4-7 p.m., featuring local beers, BBQ offerings (free-range, heritage-bred hogs), and lawn games. , and children 10 & under get in for free. Beachside Restaurant & Bar at Marina del Rey’s Jamaica Bay Inn offers a Father’s Day BBQ from 12 p.m. to close for $55 per person. The plate includes 1/4 rack smoked babyback ribs, 1/4 lb. smoked beef brisket, 1/4 lb. pulled pork, brown sugar-baked beans, corn on the cob, Ding's spicy slaw, King's Hawaiian bread, and fresh watermelon.

from 12 p.m. to close for $55 per person. The plate includes 1/4 rack smoked babyback ribs, 1/4 lb. smoked beef brisket, 1/4 lb. pulled pork, brown sugar-baked beans, corn on the cob, Ding's spicy slaw, King's Hawaiian bread, and fresh watermelon. To commemorate Juneteenth on June 19, Huckleberry in Santa Monica is selling slices of Strawberry Rhubarb pie à la mode with Sweet Rose Creamery vanilla ice cream. The bakery and cafe will donate 25% of the proceeds to the Loveland Foundation , which provides Black women and girls with mental health support and therapy resources.

, which provides Black women and girls with mental health support and therapy resources. Gogo’s Tacos in Koreatown is offering Father’s Day Grill at Home Kits for pickup on Sunday, June 19. Choose from raw, marinated chicken or asada with rice, beans, red salsa, onion, cilantro, limes, esquites, and tortillas. Kits run from $50-$140.

for pickup on Sunday, June 19. Choose from raw, marinated chicken or asada with rice, beans, red salsa, onion, cilantro, limes, esquites, and tortillas. Kits run from $50-$140. On Sundays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. through the end of August, rkyn café in downtown L.A. hosts a pop-up with Mami Yamamoto, former pastry chef at n/naka, now of moon and sun. Yamamoto makes fresh tamago and katsu sandos ($11-$24).

former pastry chef at n/naka, now of moon and sun. Yamamoto makes fresh tamago and katsu sandos ($11-$24). Chickies Hot Chicken makes its debut with a summer pop-up at Skybar at Mondrian on the Sunset Strip. Choose your spice level for the original sandwich, or select other items from the menu, which includes chicken tenders, grilled cheese, birria tacos, and loaded fries. The menu is available from Friday-Sunday from 1-7 p.m.

makes its debut with a summer pop-up at at Mondrian on the Sunset Strip. Choose your spice level for the original sandwich, or select other items from the menu, which includes chicken tenders, grilled cheese, birria tacos, and loaded fries. The menu is available from Friday-Sunday from 1-7 p.m. Tickets are still available for Resy’s upcoming The Women of Food Campaign, which puts the focus on women-led restaurants over the last two weeks of June. Join in an intimate dinner on Wednesday, June 23 at Stephanie Izard’s Girl & the Goat . Reservations are going quickly.