Fabulous Online and IRL Events In Southern California This Week: June 14 - 17

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Enjoy a happy hour at home — with cocktails and a queen. Celebrate Bloomsday virtually. Visit a hula hoop art exhibition. Learn about the science behind SpongeBob. Attend Dodgers and Angels games with crowds at capacity.



Monday, June 14; 7:30 p.m. PT

Pacific StorySlam: Rhythm

Listen to five-minute stories about music, dancing, keeping time, marching in place, moving to the groove or finding out that you have two left feet. If you're inclined, prepare a tale and throw your hat into the ring for a chance to tell it.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Gina Yashere, Chuck Lorre, Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and Al Higgins of "Bob Hearts Abishola" speak during the CBS segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 1, 2019 in Beverly Hills. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

June 14, 16 and 17; 6 p.m. PT

Live Talks Los Angeles

The discussion series features three great public programs this week. On Monday, Gina Yashere, comedian, co-creator/co-producer and series regular of Bob Hearts Abishola, talks about her new memoir, Cack-Handed, with actress-comedian Michelle Buteau (The Circle). On Wednesday, former LAPD chief Bill Bratton talks to civil rights activist and lawyer Connie Rice about his book, The Profession: A Memoir of Community, Race, and the Arc of Policing in America. The week wraps with Anita Diamant and Melissa Berton talking about Period. End of Sentence, a new collection of essays to help inspire period positive activism around the world.

COST: FREE - $39; MORE INFO



Tuesday, June 15; 5 p.m. PT

Native Voices: 27th Festival of New Plays

The Autry Museum presents its annual play festival online this year, beginning with K'kali by June Thiele (Athabascan/Yup'ik). The magical modern tale follows a queer Indigenous artist who wrestles with her culture, identity, relationships and — possibly — a real-life monster.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Los Angeles Public Library welcomes authors Dydia DeLyser and Paul Greenstein who trace the history of an American art form based upon their new book, "Neon: A Light History." ( JeepersMedia, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Tuesday, June 15; 6 p.m. PT

How Neon Signs Have Shaped American Communities

Dydia DeLyser and Paul Greenstein discuss their book, Neon: A Light History, at an online lecture for the Los Angeles Public Library. The event traces the history of the American art form and shows how neon signs have altered the American landscape. Streaming live on YouTube and Facebook .

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs to home plate to score as teammate Justin Turner celebrates during the eighth-inning of the March 31, 2019 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Tuesday, June 15; 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodger Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Way, downtown Los Angeles

The Dodgers ease the stadium's COVID restrictions and welcome capacity crowds to Chavez Ravine (and for Justin Turner Bobblehead night). The first full-capacity game for the Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim is Thursday night against the Detroit Tigers (it's also Mike Trout youth jersey night). First pitch is at 6:38 p.m.

COST: Ticket prices vary. Consult Angels and Dodgers web sites for more information.

Tuesday, June 15; 9 - 11 a.m. PT

Juneteenth Virtual Celebration: Lift Every Voice and Sing

The California African American Museum (CAAM) joins nine other Black museums and historical institutions around the country for a virtual Juneteenth event. On June 19, 1865, the news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached enslaved people in Texas, more than two months after the Civil War ended. This year’s annual collaboration is a film inspired by the anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The film focuses on 200+ years of Gullah culture, the perseverance of Little Africa, pop culture in Detroit and resiliency during the COVID era. Tune into the event to catch poetry and performances by the African American Cultural Ensemble and West African Dance.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Tuesday, June 15; 4 p.m. PT

PRIDE at the Beach 2021

Red Hen Press and the Annenberg Community Beach House team up for a virtual poetry session and discussion. LGBTQ+ writers Kazim Ali, Carlos Allende, Judy Grahn and Joe Jiménez discuss the future of PRIDE in a post-pandemic world with moderator by Ching-In Chen.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 16; 5 p.m. PT

Cocktails and a Queen

Casita Del Campo, a Mexican restaurant in Silver Lake, has been around for more than five decades. Its downstairs theater, Cavern Club, holds comedy, drag and holiday shows. The Fowler Museum welcomes owners Robert and Gina Martin Del Campo who’ll teach an online class on how to mix Casita Del Campo’s Margarita and Paloma cocktails (ingredients will be sent upon RSVP). After the demonstration, stay for a drag comedy performance by Kay Sedia — aka the Top National Tupperware Saleslady and star of the long-running Cavern Club hit, Chico’s Angels.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 16; 7 p.m.

Bloom

The Hammer Museum screens Sean Walsh’s 2003 film for Bloomsday, the annual tribute to James Joyce's Ulysses. Stephen Rea, Angeline Ball and Hugh O'Conor star in this feature-length film adaptation of Joyce’s magnum opus. Following the novel, Bloom takes place entirely on June 16, 1904, and follows Leopold Bloom, who walks the streets of Dublin while his wife enjoys her own dalliance. Walsh introduces the film.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

“RECONNECTING: A Vision of Unity by Kengo Kito” will be on view at Japan House LA from June 16 to Sept. 6. (Courtesy Japan House LA)

Wednesday, June 16 - Monday, Sept. 6

RECONNECTING: A Vision of Unity by Kengo Kito

Japan House LA Gallery

Hollywood & Highland, Level 2

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The venue’s summer exhibition focuses on interconnectedness and healing. Japanese contemporary artist Kito's work includes 2,021 hula hoops transformed into a massive, unified art piece. This is his first U.S. exhibition. The artist has also built a second satellite installation at Westfield Century City, on view from June 16 through July 4.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Music Center's Dance at Dusk series welcomes The Paul Taylor Dance Company this weekend. (Paul B. Goode)

Wednesday, June 16 - Sunday, June 20; 7:30 p.m.

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Jerry Moss Plaza at the Music Center

35 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The modern dance company continues to perform the repertoire of its namesake founder along with pieces from emerging choreographers and masterworks of the past. There is limited in-person availability but the Sunday evening show will be livestreamed for free.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Laganja Estranja attends premiere of Netflix's "AJ And The Queen" season 1 at the Egyptian Theatre on January 09, 2020 in Hollywood. (Presley Ann/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Thursday, June 17; 9 p.m.

Proud Together

The Chapel at The Abbey

696 N Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood

The LGBTQ+ civil rights organization Equality California and Weedmaps hold an in-person event to celebrate Pride Month, featuring performances by Laganja Estranga (RuPaul's Drag Race), Gia Banks (House of Tisci, HBO Max's Legendary) and Miss Shu Mai. DJ Asha spins the tunes and hosts the night. Tickets include appetizers and cocktails by Tito's Handmade Vodka. 100% of proceeds benefit Equality California. 21+ event.

COST: Tickets $50; MORE INFO

Artist ands producer Zackary Drucker speaks at Swiping Right on Inclusivity with Tinder & GLAAD @SXSW 2017 at the Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Tinder/GLAAD / Getty Images North America)

Thursday, June 17; 4 p.m. PT

“I'm Already Liberated”: An Iconographic Talk with Zackary Drucker

Independent artist Drucker is best known for her work on Amazon’s Transparent and the docuseries This is Me. For this one-time live, illustrated lecture, held through the UCLA Film and Television Archive, Drucker’s talk will highlight film appearances by Jimmy/Jenifer Michaels, the star of Penelope Spheeris’ UCLA student film I Don’t Know (1970) and Hats Off to Hollywood (1972), and the primary subject of Pat Rocco’s 1970 documentary, Changes. She’ll also discuss the restoration of the rarely seen 1994 documentary Trans by Sophie Constantinou, who joins Drucker for the lecture and screenings.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 17 - Saturday, June 19

Trans Pride L.A. (TPLA)

The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s virtual celebration of the Trans, Gender Non-Conforming, Intersex, Non-Binary (TGI/ENBY+) community expands to three days with online workshops, panel discussions, a Big Queer Convo and the highly anticipated VarieTy Show.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Artist John Ziqiang Wu participates in the third installment of the Armory Center's Active Voice conversation series. (Courtesy of John Ziqiang Wu)

Thursday, June 17; 7:30 p.m. PT

Active Voice Part 3: Home Studio, Teaching Art, and Learning During the Pandemic

The Armory Center for the Arts presents a conversation (via Zoom) between artist John Ziqiang Wu and Heber Rodriguez as they discuss how Wu’s practice changed during the pandemic. Wu's 2020 Armory exhibition reflected on the “collapsing of domestic, artistic and educational space,” which became evermore relevant after his in-person show was shortened because of the COVID quarantine.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wild Up plays the music of composer Julius Eastman at Segerstrom Center. (Ron Hammond)

Thursday, June 17; 8 p.m.

Wild Up Plays Julius Eastman

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

The classical music ensemble performs on the Argyros Plaza for an album launch concert of Julius Eastman Vol. 1 Femenine. The new recording features the work of the late composer and pianist Julius Eastman.

COST: Pods start at $50; MORE INFO

Ongoing

Science of SpongeBob

The Natural History Museum and Nickelodeon launched an educational initiative based on the science in the animated SpongeBob SquarePants series. Audiences can learn about marine biology, paleontology, ichthyology and mammalogy through videos, activities and live programs with NHM scientists and educators. Online programs this week include Dive into the Science of SpongeBob: All About Pearl on Tuesday, June 15 at 11 a.m. On Thursday at 11 a.m., tune into Swimmin' With the Fishes.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

Tuca & Bertie Season 2

The critically acclaimed, adult animated series from cartoonist Lisa Hanawalt featured the vocal talents of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong along with Steven Yeun, Nicole Byer, Reggie Watts and John Early. Sadly, Netflix canceled the adventures of the two bird ladies after one season but Adult Swim rescued the show. The 10-episode second season airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m.

Roadside Taco in Studio City has its grand opening on Tuesday, June 15. (Courtesy Roadside Taco)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.

Cocktail bar the Roger Room on La Cienega reopens on Tuesday, June 15 and is now taking reservations for tables.

In Highland Park, Teresa Montaño has reopened Otoño, Wednesday through Sunday evenings.

In Brentwood, the former Tavern has reopened as the second A.O.C. outpost. In the past year-and-a-half, Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne have closed Lucques, the Tavern and the Larder at Maple Drive. Then, they quietly revamped the Tavern (11648 San Vicente Blvd.) and this past weekend, they reopened it as A.O.C. Brentwood. Look for Goin's seasonal, Cali-centric small plates, Tuesdays through Sundays at dinner. The A.O.C. location on Third Street remains open.

Roadside Taco , a new taco and cocktail spot with a sprawling patio in Studio City, has its grand opening on Tuesday, June 15 from 5 to 11 p.m. The restaurant teams with Off The Menu to offer Angelenos three free tacos. Choose from turkey, carne asada, al pastor, chicken and cauliflower al pastor. Off The Menu members will also receive a complimentary Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

, a new taco and cocktail spot with a sprawling patio in Studio City, has its grand opening on Tuesday, June 15 from 5 to 11 p.m. The restaurant teams with Off The Menu to offer Angelenos three free tacos. Choose from turkey, carne asada, al pastor, chicken and cauliflower al pastor. Off The Menu members will also receive a complimentary Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. On June 17, Holbox and Pez Cantina team up for a five-course, prix fixe Mariscos & Mezcal Dinner from 7 to 10 p.m. Buy tickets here.

Before it opens in mid-July, Imari in Brentwood offers a selection of three sashimi bento boxes, available in limited quantities Wednesday through Saturday evenings. The forthcoming restaurant from Philip Camino (The Hudson, Fellow, Earthbar) is scheduled to open in mid-July.

A new outpost of Washington D.C.-based, fast casual chain Falafel Inc. recently opened in Westwood (933 Broxton Ave.).

In West Hollywood, The Henry has reopened with a spruced-up interior and updated food and cocktail menus. While there’s a focus on a new raw seafood bar selection under the direction of executive chef Steven Tadeo, the Henry also offers lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, happy hour and a coffee bar.