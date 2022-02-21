The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Feb. 21 - 24

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Laugh along to the comedy of Atsuko Okatsuka. Catch Nic Cage in Mandy at the drive-in. Listen to stories about love and heartache. Attend one of three Bad Bunny shows — if you can score tickets.

With COVID-19 variants still out there, in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.



Monday, Feb. 21: 8 p.m.

Assassins

David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center of the Arts

120 Judge John Aiso St., downtown L.A.

The nation’s longest-running Asian American theater, East West Players (EWP), has returned to in-person performances with this darkly comic musical about nine people who took their aim at U.S. presidents. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman, the EWP production is directed by Snehal Desai, with musical direction by Marc Macalintal. Assassins runs through March 20.

COST: Pay-What-You-Can on 2/21, other performances $50 to $75; MORE INFO

Atsuko Okatsuka and Friends brighten up Monday night with a night of comedy. (Courtesy Atsuko Okatsuka )

Monday, Feb. 21: 8:30 p.m.

Atsuko and Friends

Largo at the Coronet

366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove

Join Atsuko Okatsuka, comedian and creator of the viral “drop challenge” on TikTok and Instagram, for a night of laughs. She’s joined by friends Nicole Byer, Taylor Tomlinson and Daniel Webb .

COST: $35; MORE INFO

"The Awakening" is an immersive experience created by artist and international muralist NYCHOS, presented by Mirus Gallery, in downtown L.A. (Courtesy of the artist)

Tuesday, Feb. 22 - Sunday, May 1

NYCHOS: The Awakening

Mirus Gallery

1922 E. 7th Pl., downtown L.A.

The gallery presents an exhibition of immersive art, created by interdisciplinary artist and muralist NYCHOS. The Awakening combines fine art and technology to take attendees on a journey of rebirth. The event is timed and ticketed.

COST: Tickets start at $22.22; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Feb. 22: 7 p.m.

Virtual Film Discussion: The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Virtual

Join in the Los Angeles Public Library’s virtual film discussion on this month’s pick, The Last Black Man in San Francisco. In the 2019 film directed by Joe Talbot, a young Black man attempts to move back to his childhood home in gentrified San Francisco. Watch the film for free on Kanopy or Hoopla using an L.A. Public Library card. RSVP for Zoom link for the discussion.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Tuesday, Feb. 22: 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles StorySLAM: LOVE HURTS

Los Globos

3040 West Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake

Listen to five-minute stories about love, heartache, and love that hurts so good. Brian Finkelstein hosts the evening. The venue is 21+.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Feb. 23: 7:30 p.m.

Mandy

Drive-In At Tustin’s Mess Hall Market

1705 Flight Way, Tustin

The Frida Cinema presents Panos Cosmatos’ horror film, Mandy, starring Nic Cage. Bring your own snacks, or get there early to take advantage of Mess Hall Market’s restaurants, which will be open until 8 p.m.

COST: $30 per car; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Feb. 23: 8 p.m.

Better Half Comedy

Bar Bandini

2150 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park

Kara Klenk and Jared Logan host the night of comedy. This week's lineup features Dana Gould, Debra DiGiovanni, Hadiyah Robinson, Devon Walker, and Danny Palumbo. This show is 21+. Donations accepted — and they go directly to the comics.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Wednesdays through March 16

2022 Directors Close-Up: Spirit Awards Edition 2.0

Hybrid

Film Independent’s Directors Close-Up series gives film fans a chance to hear from indie directors and their collaborators on the art and craft of directing through a series of in-depth conversations. This week’s online program "The Spirit of Cassavetes: Making a Low Budget Movie" features a panel with Clint Bentley (Jockey), Talia Lugacy (This is Not a War Story), Alexandre Rockwell (Sweet Thing), Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby), and Dash Shaw (Cryptozoo).

COST: $25 - $35 per session; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Feb. 23 - Sunday, Feb. 27

Oaxacalifornia: The Return

Virtual

LACMA’s I Am… film series presents work by award-winning and emerging Latin American and BIPOC filmmakers who “approach their subjects through the eye of the ‘other’ with curiosity, empathy, and respect.” This week, watch Oaxacalifornia: The Return, a portrait of three generations of a family with Mexican roots. The film by director Trisha Ziff revisits the Mejía family 25 years after they were first filmed making a journey to Mexico. The screening is followed by a conservation with Ziff and Veronica Mejía.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Feb. 24 - Saturday, Feb. 26

Bad Bunny: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo

Crypto.com Arena

1111 S. Figueroa St., Downtown L.A.

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

The Puerto Rican reggaeton singer and rapper plays three nights in L.A., starting on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. Bad Bunny tickets are scarce and prices are hot.

COST: Starting at $197; MORE INFO

Thursday, Feb. 24: 12 - 1 p.m.

Evoke LA: Lord, Don’t Move That Mountain

Virtual

The Evoke LA series, a collaboration between ALOUD and KPCC/LAist that’s inspired by the Los Angeles Public Library archives, continues with a program centered on the sheet music for “Lord, Don’t Move That Mountain.” Singer Maiya Sykes reinterprets the composition, written by pioneering L.A.-based African American gospel music composer and publisher Doris Akers with gospel legend Mahalia Jackson, through a performance. Sykes is joined by historian Tyree Boyd-Pates, curator Josh Kun, and KPCC/LAist host Austin Cross for a discussion on the evolution of gospel music across the history of Black Los Angeles.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

TV / Streaming Pick

Law & Order

Dun-dun… the original Law & Order series from producer Dick Wolf returns to the airwaves after a 12-year hiatus. Sam Waterston reprises his role as DA Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson picks up his badge and gun as Det. Kevin Bernard. New additions to the team include Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, and Jeffrey Donovan. Law & Order’s 21st season premiere airs on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

Yardbird Los Angeles now serves a rosemary herb crusted prime rib on Sunday nights. (Courtesy of Yardbird)

Dine and Drink Deals

National Margarita Day is Tuesday, and Providence celebrates in style by offering a $100 margarita, served tableside. Beverage Director Kim Stodel uses the small-batch Casa Dragones Joven, aged Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire, organic lime juice, agave, and salt to finish.

celebrates in style by offering a $100 margarita, served tableside. Beverage Director Kim Stodel uses the small-batch Casa Dragones Joven, aged Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire, organic lime juice, agave, and salt to finish. Descanso Restaurant in Costa Mesa offers more affordable deals for National Margarita Day, with drink specials from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and food specials from 5 to 9 p.m. Order $2 tacos and $3 quesadillas in the Plancha Room, perfect for pairing with $6 margaritas such as the refreshing Cucumber + Sal and Mango43 margaritas, or the spicy Bad Hombre and Olvera Street margaritas.

Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak Los Angeles launches a new monthly wine dinner series on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The first installment features two Australian purveyors: Penfolds wine and Westholme Australian Wagyu. Chef Dennis Bernardo has curated a five-course tasting menu (with beef in every course except for dessert) that includes tenderloin carpaccio, oxtail ravioli, braised beef cheek, and a Wagyu duo of flat iron and short rib. $175 per person .

on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The first installment features two Australian purveyors: Penfolds wine and Westholme Australian Wagyu. Chef Dennis Bernardo has curated a five-course tasting menu (with beef in every course except for dessert) that includes tenderloin carpaccio, oxtail ravioli, braised beef cheek, and a Wagyu duo of flat iron and short rib. . Beginning on National Margarita Day, Trejo’s Tacos Hollywood offers a week-long special Watermelon-Jalapeño Margarita made with Lobos 1707 tequila. To kick-off the collab, Trejo’s hosts a ticketed “After Hours” event on Tuesday from 9 to midnight at its Hollywood cantina with live music and Lobos 1707 tastings out of a Tuk Tuk. Tickets are $20 .

on Tuesday from 9 to midnight at its Hollywood cantina with live music and Lobos 1707 tastings out of a Tuk Tuk. . UNCOOL opens in West Hollywood on Monday, bringing smashburgers, chicken, and cocktails to its new neighborhood. On Saturday, UNCOOL celebrates its opening with a $5 UN-happy meal featuring a cocktail, burger, and fries, offered to all guests 21+ years of age who follow @we.are.uncool .

opens in West Hollywood on Monday, bringing smashburgers, chicken, and cocktails to its new neighborhood. On Saturday, UNCOOL celebrates its opening with a $5 UN-happy meal featuring a cocktail, burger, and fries, offered to all guests 21+ years of age who follow . On Thursday, Abernethy’s reopens its doors and its emerging chefs showcase. Chef Ryan Costanza (Freedman’s, Post & Beam) makes his Abernethy’s debut with a Mediterranean Island menu that includes Sea Urchin Carbonara, Whole Grilled Maitake. and Catalan lobster.