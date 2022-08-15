Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 15 - 18
Spend a night with an American Badass. Play Pride Bingo. Shop at a Burning Man-themed market. Listen to American Stories and music.
Monday, Aug. 15; 7:30 p.m.
American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective (Michael Madsen In Person)
New Beverly Cinema
7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax
Watch the Dominique Milano documentary that covers the live and 40+ year career of actor Michael Madsen through interviews with colleagues, friends, family and Madsen himself. There’s a 9 p.m. Q&A with Madsen, Milano, Virginia Madsen, Costas Mandylor and Angie Everhart.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 16; 8 p.m.
It's Funny Now
The Crow
2525 Michigan Avenue, #Unit F4, Santa Monica
Attend a new comedy storytelling night, featuring pro storytellers and three lottery spots for audience members who have a funny story to share (7 minutes or shorter).
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 16; 7 p.m.
Hoodie Allen
The Echoplex
1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park
The Google exec-turned-rapper enters a pop-punk phase with his latest music. Check him out at the Echoplex, with support from Lølø and Belaganas.
COST: $29.50; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 18; 6 p.m.
ADG7
Skirball Cultural Center
2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood
The 25th anniversary season of the Skirball’s Sunset Concert series welcomes South Korean ensemble ADG7. The evening begins with museum gallery access and a set from Dublab DJ Boba Bear, followed by an opening performance by Korean American drumming group Woori Sori featuring Skirball exhibiting artist Aram Han Sifuentes. Limited walk-up tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
COST: FREE, but parking is $15 - $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 18; 7:30 p.m.
Pride Bingo
The Green at The Americana at Brand
889 Americana Way, Glendale
Play bingo under the stars at this event in partnership with LA Pride. Join ‘Bingo Boy’ (Jeffrey Bowman) for 10 rounds of bingo, festive photo opportunities, live entertainment and a chance to win special prizes from retailers and restaurants at The Americana at Brand. In addition to 10 rounds of bingo, the night also includes bites and sips from Trattoria Amici.
COST: $45; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 18; 7 - 11 p.m.
In Dust We Trust Night Market
Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles
8440 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood
Skybar hosts a Burning Man-themed night market poolside for desert essentials including vintage clothing, hats, faux furs, jewelry, pasties, goggles and more! Enjoy cocktail specials, a beauty bar, tarot readings and DJ sets by Hint of Lavender. Must be 21+ to attend.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 18; 6 p.m.
Must Love Dogs and Comedy
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace
12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista
The New York-based, dog-friendly comedy show brings a slate of performers to the Annenberg PetSpace, raising funds to support animal rescue. The night’s lineup includes comedians Danielle Perez, Mateen Steward, Robby Hoffman, Theresa Bateman, host Jolie Dudley and guests. Complimentary beer and wine for humans will be sponsored by Three Weavers Brewing Company and Rescue Rose. Get your grub on from participating food trucks that will be available on-site.
COST: $25 - $100; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 18; 8 p.m.
Get Out
Benton Museum Of Art at Pomona College
120 West Bonita Ave., Claremont
The museum’s summer film series continues this month with Jordan Peele’s horror-thriller. Bring blankets, chairs and snacks to watch the film outdoors, with short discussions following the film. The galleries are open late until 10 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 18; 6 p.m.
(Text)Tiles: Threads of History
Virtual
The Armory Center for the Arts presents a Zoom discussion with quilt historian and UCLA professor Patricia Turner and fashion designers from House of Aama as they explore storytelling in textile design.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 18; 8 p.m.
American Stories
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
Joseph Young leads the LA Phil in a program that includes Carlos Simon’s Portrait of a Queen, which uses the orchestra and spoken word to trace Black history in America. Davóne Tines performs boldly re-imagined American classics and the evening closes with Copland’s score for Billy the Kid. Debbie Allen narrates the evening.
COST: $1- $130; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 18; 7 p.m.
Tiki Ha Ha
The Bamboo Club
3522 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
The monthly show features a roster of rising comedians, hosted by Christian Senrud on the restaurant’s outdoor patio on the Eastside of Long Beach. The August lineup features Gabby Lamb, Harper Rose, Omid Singh, Adam Sepulveda and Christopher Wonder performing his blend of magic and comedy.
COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers
Hulu debuts a new limited docuseries from Antoine Fuqua about the Showtime Lakers as well as the early 21st century highs and lows for the hometown franchise. The 10-part series features exclusive interviews with the Buss family (Jeanie is one of the exec producers), players, coaches and front office executives. The first two episodes drop on Monday, Aug. 15 with weekly episode installments to follow.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Baked Dessert Bar, which specializes in Filipino-inspired gourmet cupcakes, cakes, cheesecakes and macarons, is now open at The District at Tustin Legacy. Indulge in treats including ube cakes, donuts and brownies, Keto cookies, crème brulee cupcakes and Halo Halo shakes. This is Baked Dessert Bar’s first location in OC, with other locations in Rancho Cucamonga and Chino Hills.
- LOAM at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A. holds a Golden Hour Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. offering specials on burgers, cocktails and oysters.
- KazuNori opened a Studio City location last week (11288 Ventura Blvd.), marking Nozawa's hand roll eatery’s first foray in the Valley.
- BOA Steakhouse teams with O’Shaughnessy Winery for a six-course tasting menu experience ($200) on Tuesday, Aug. 16 (Sunset location) and Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Santa Monica. Dishes such as: scallop crudo, Chilean sea bass, Australian wagyu tartare, seared duck breast, braised short rib and dessert. Reservations required.
- Chef Michael Beckman’s seasonal, French-inspired restaurant Workshop Kitchen & Bar has officially opened at 127 S. La Brea in the Fairfax district. Beckman is the executive chef and owner of the Palm Springs location of Workshop and cocktail bar Truss & Twine.