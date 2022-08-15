Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 15 - 18

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Spend a night with an American Badass. Play Pride Bingo. Shop at a Burning Man-themed market. Listen to American Stories and music.



Monday, Aug. 15; 7:30 p.m.

American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective (Michael Madsen In Person)

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

Watch the Dominique Milano documentary that covers the live and 40+ year career of actor Michael Madsen through interviews with colleagues, friends, family and Madsen himself. There’s a 9 p.m. Q&A with Madsen, Milano, Virginia Madsen, Costas Mandylor and Angie Everhart.

COST: $12; MORE INFO



Tuesday, Aug. 16; 8 p.m.

It's Funny Now

The Crow

2525 Michigan Avenue, #Unit F4, Santa Monica

Attend a new comedy storytelling night, featuring pro storytellers and three lottery spots for audience members who have a funny story to share (7 minutes or shorter).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 16; 7 p.m.

Hoodie Allen

The Echoplex

1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park

The Google exec-turned-rapper enters a pop-punk phase with his latest music. Check him out at the Echoplex, with support from Lølø and Belaganas.

COST: $29.50; MORE INFO

THe South Korean group ADG7 performs at the Skirball Sunset Concert series this week. (Courtesy of the Skirball Cultural Center)

Thursday, Aug. 18; 6 p.m.

ADG7

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

The 25th anniversary season of the Skirball’s Sunset Concert series welcomes South Korean ensemble ADG7. The evening begins with museum gallery access and a set from Dublab DJ Boba Bear, followed by an opening performance by Korean American drumming group Woori Sori featuring Skirball exhibiting artist Aram Han Sifuentes. Limited walk-up tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: FREE, but parking is $15 - $20; MORE INFO



Thursday, Aug. 18; 7:30 p.m.

Pride Bingo

The Green at The Americana at Brand

889 Americana Way, Glendale

Play bingo under the stars at this event in partnership with LA Pride. Join ‘Bingo Boy’ (Jeffrey Bowman) for 10 rounds of bingo, festive photo opportunities, live entertainment and a chance to win special prizes from retailers and restaurants at The Americana at Brand. In addition to 10 rounds of bingo, the night also includes bites and sips from Trattoria Amici.

COST: $45; MORE INFO

Skybar at the Mondrian holds a Burning Man-themed shopping event called In Dust We Trust. (Courtesy of Mondrian Los Angeles )

Thursday, Aug. 18; 7 - 11 p.m.

In Dust We Trust Night Market

Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles

8440 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

Skybar hosts a Burning Man-themed night market poolside for desert essentials including vintage clothing, hats, faux furs, jewelry, pasties, goggles and more! Enjoy cocktail specials, a beauty bar, tarot readings and DJ sets by Hint of Lavender. Must be 21+ to attend.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Thursday, Aug. 18; 6 p.m.

Must Love Dogs and Comedy

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista

The New York-based, dog-friendly comedy show brings a slate of performers to the Annenberg PetSpace, raising funds to support animal rescue. The night’s lineup includes comedians Danielle Perez, Mateen Steward, Robby Hoffman, Theresa Bateman, host Jolie Dudley and guests. Complimentary beer and wine for humans will be sponsored by Three Weavers Brewing Company and Rescue Rose. Get your grub on from participating food trucks that will be available on-site.

COST: $25 - $100; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 18; 8 p.m.

Get Out

Benton Museum Of Art at Pomona College

120 West Bonita Ave., Claremont

The museum’s summer film series continues this month with Jordan Peele’s horror-thriller. Bring blankets, chairs and snacks to watch the film outdoors, with short discussions following the film. The galleries are open late until 10 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Armory Center for the Arts presents a virtual discussion with quilt historian Patricia Turner and fashion designers from House of Aama as they explore storytelling in textile design. (Courtesy of the Armory Center)

Thursday, Aug. 18; 6 p.m.

(Text)Tiles: Threads of History

Virtual

The Armory Center for the Arts presents a Zoom discussion with quilt historian and UCLA professor Patricia Turner and fashion designers from House of Aama as they explore storytelling in textile design.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 18; 8 p.m.

American Stories

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Joseph Young leads the LA Phil in a program that includes Carlos Simon’s Portrait of a Queen, which uses the orchestra and spoken word to trace Black history in America. Davóne Tines performs boldly re-imagined American classics and the evening closes with Copland’s score for Billy the Kid. Debbie Allen narrates the evening.

COST: $1- $130; MORE INFO



Thursday, Aug. 18; 7 p.m.

Tiki Ha Ha

The Bamboo Club

3522 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

The monthly show features a roster of rising comedians, hosted by Christian Senrud on the restaurant’s outdoor patio on the Eastside of Long Beach. The August lineup features Gabby Lamb, Harper Rose, Omid Singh, Adam Sepulveda and Christopher Wonder performing his blend of magic and comedy.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers

Hulu debuts a new limited docuseries from Antoine Fuqua about the Showtime Lakers as well as the early 21st century highs and lows for the hometown franchise. The 10-part series features exclusive interviews with the Buss family (Jeanie is one of the exec producers), players, coaches and front office executives. The first two episodes drop on Monday, Aug. 15 with weekly episode installments to follow.

Baked Dessert Bar, the Filipino-inspired bakery, is now open at The District at Tustin Legacy. (Courtesy of Baked Dessert Bar)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

