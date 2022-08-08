Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 8 - 11

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Catch a synchronized swimming show. Watch a secret comedy show. Attend a conversation with Seth Meyers and Elvis Mitchell. Savor the music of the Big Easy at Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown.



Monday, Aug. 8; 7 p.m.

Aqualillies Summer Watershow at Hotel Figueroa

Hotel Figueroa

939 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

The hotel holds its annual summer watershow featuring the Aqualillies in honor of the late silver-screen star Esther Williams' birthday, who inspired the company and the art form of synchronized swimming. Sip on cocktails around the pool during the show, as 10% percent of bar proceeds will benefit the Artistic Swimming AWD nonprofit. Seating is available on a first-come basis.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, Aug. 8; 7 p.m.

KCET Cinema Series: Mack & Rita

Virtual

Pete Hammond hosts a virtual screening of Mack & Rita, starring Elizabeth Lail and Diane Keaton. Directed by Katie Aselton, the film focuses on a young influencer who wanders off at a bachelorette party and wakes up as 70-year-old Aunt Rita. Aselton joins for a Q&A immediately following the screening.

COST: $10; MORE INFO



Monday, Aug. 8; 7 p.m.

The Secret Show: August Edition

The Blind Barber (Highland Park)

5715 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park

Jono Zalay and Logan Guntzelman host the comedy show (held on the second Monday of the month) with a lineup that includes Laura Kightlinger, Johnny Pemberton, Kiry Shabazz and Ali Macofsky. To get on the list, email barbershowHP@gmail.com .

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 9; 7:30 p.m.

Next Slide Please: A PowerPoint Comedy Show

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

This New York-based comedy show invites comedians to make PowerPoint presentations about whatever they want (i.e., best public parks to do mushrooms, a passionate defense of Jessica Alba’s film Honey etc.). Participating PowerPointers are Demi Adejuyigbe, Danielle Weisberg, Isabella Roland, Carmen Christoper, Lizzie Logan and Sarah Dooley.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Aug. 9; 7:30 p.m.

Summer Night Cinema: Wattstax

The Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

The museum and the UCLA Film & Television Archive screen the 1973 documentary directed by Mel Stuart. Wattstax captures the highlights of the seven-hour concert at the LA Memorial Coliseum in 1972 with performances by Stax Records artists including Isaac Hayes, Rufus Thomas and The Staples Singers in front of 100,000+ people. Galleries will remain open until the film starts.

COST: FREE on a first-come, first-served basis; MORE INFO

Elvis Mitchell sits down with Seth Meyers this week in Hollywood. Meyers is seen here at the Storytellers event during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 13, 2022 in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival / Getty Images North America)

Wednesday, Aug. 10; 5 p.m.

A Conversation with Seth Meyers and Elvis Mitchell

Linwood Dunn Theater

1313 Vine St., Hollywood

KCRW and NBC host a chat between comedian, author and late night TV host Seth Meyers and film critic and host of The Treatment Elvis Mitchell. A pre-show reception starts at 5 p.m. All guests must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Aug. 10; 7 p.m.

Pop Cultured

Flappers Comedy Club Burbank

102 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

The pop culture-comedy game show returns with three comedians competing in improvised games to be crowned the Pop Cultured champion. Hosted and judged by comedian Jimmy Pardo, this week’s contestants are Andy Daly, Martha Kelly and Olivia DeLaurentis. A virtual option is also available.

COST: $10 - $25; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Aug. 10; 8 p.m.

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Listen and dance to music from the Big Easy, from brass to the blues to bounce, with live music from Trombone Shorty, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk and The Soul Rebels.

COST: $12- $133; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 11; 8 p.m.

Poetic Justice

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo

1310 E. Franklin Ave., El Segundo

Watch the 1993 John Singleton film starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. The ticket bundle purchase to the film includes admission to the Tupac Shakur Wake Me When I'm Free exhibit at The Canvas @ LA LIVE.

COST: Ticket start at $45; MORE INFO



Thursday, Aug. 11; 8:30 p.m.

Fred Armisen and Friends

Largo at the Coronet

366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove

Armisen brings along a few pals for a night of comedy, variety, music and surprises.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

Thursday, Aug. 11 - Saturday, Aug. 20

Hollyshorts Film Festival

TCL Chinese Theatre

6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The Oscar-qualifying film festival returns in-person and virtual screenings. Offering nearly 400 films, the festival features work from 161 female directors and 101 BIPOC directors. The three top prize-winning films will be eligible for nomination at the 2023 Oscars.

COST: Day passes start at $55; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Aug. 28

UN/DN LAQR Pop-Up Studio

8282 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove

Machine Gun Kelly’s nail polish brand holds its first retail pop-up. Make appointments at the Nail Art Bar and choose from a menu of pre-set looks, shop the range of colors and select merch items. The space also features a Confession Booth, an art gallery and a VR Experience. The pop-up is closed on Mondays.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

I am Groot

The little toddler tree returns in a collection of five original shorts, with new characters joining in the Baby Groot adventures. Written and directed by Kirsten Lepore, Vin Diesel returns to voice the titular character. The shorts drop on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Disney+.

The Pie Hole's Arts District location hosts a pop-up on Monday with Rochelle Tyler of Selah Bakery, maker of plant-based cookies. (Image: Courtesy of Selah Bakery)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

