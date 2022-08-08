Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 8 - 11
Catch a synchronized swimming show. Watch a secret comedy show. Attend a conversation with Seth Meyers and Elvis Mitchell. Savor the music of the Big Easy at Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown.
Monday, Aug. 8; 7 p.m.
Aqualillies Summer Watershow at Hotel Figueroa
Hotel Figueroa
939 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
The hotel holds its annual summer watershow featuring the Aqualillies in honor of the late silver-screen star Esther Williams' birthday, who inspired the company and the art form of synchronized swimming. Sip on cocktails around the pool during the show, as 10% percent of bar proceeds will benefit the Artistic Swimming AWD nonprofit. Seating is available on a first-come basis.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 8; 7 p.m.
KCET Cinema Series: Mack & Rita
Virtual
Pete Hammond hosts a virtual screening of Mack & Rita, starring Elizabeth Lail and Diane Keaton. Directed by Katie Aselton, the film focuses on a young influencer who wanders off at a bachelorette party and wakes up as 70-year-old Aunt Rita. Aselton joins for a Q&A immediately following the screening.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Monday, Aug. 8; 7 p.m.
The Secret Show: August Edition
The Blind Barber (Highland Park)
5715 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park
Jono Zalay and Logan Guntzelman host the comedy show (held on the second Monday of the month) with a lineup that includes Laura Kightlinger, Johnny Pemberton, Kiry Shabazz and Ali Macofsky. To get on the list, email barbershowHP@gmail.com.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 9; 7:30 p.m.
Next Slide Please: A PowerPoint Comedy Show
Dynasty Typewriter
2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake
This New York-based comedy show invites comedians to make PowerPoint presentations about whatever they want (i.e., best public parks to do mushrooms, a passionate defense of Jessica Alba’s film Honey etc.). Participating PowerPointers are Demi Adejuyigbe, Danielle Weisberg, Isabella Roland, Carmen Christoper, Lizzie Logan and Sarah Dooley.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Aug. 9; 7:30 p.m.
Summer Night Cinema: Wattstax
The Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
The museum and the UCLA Film & Television Archive screen the 1973 documentary directed by Mel Stuart. Wattstax captures the highlights of the seven-hour concert at the LA Memorial Coliseum in 1972 with performances by Stax Records artists including Isaac Hayes, Rufus Thomas and The Staples Singers in front of 100,000+ people. Galleries will remain open until the film starts.
COST: FREE on a first-come, first-served basis; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 10; 5 p.m.
A Conversation with Seth Meyers and Elvis Mitchell
Linwood Dunn Theater
1313 Vine St., Hollywood
KCRW and NBC host a chat between comedian, author and late night TV host Seth Meyers and film critic and host of The Treatment Elvis Mitchell. A pre-show reception starts at 5 p.m. All guests must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 10; 7 p.m.
Pop Cultured
Flappers Comedy Club Burbank
102 E. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank
The pop culture-comedy game show returns with three comedians competing in improvised games to be crowned the Pop Cultured champion. Hosted and judged by comedian Jimmy Pardo, this week’s contestants are Andy Daly, Martha Kelly and Olivia DeLaurentis. A virtual option is also available.
COST: $10 - $25; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Aug. 10; 8 p.m.
Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
Listen and dance to music from the Big Easy, from brass to the blues to bounce, with live music from Trombone Shorty, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler, George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk and The Soul Rebels.
COST: $12- $133; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 11; 8 p.m.
Poetic Justice
Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo
1310 E. Franklin Ave., El Segundo
Watch the 1993 John Singleton film starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. The ticket bundle purchase to the film includes admission to the Tupac Shakur Wake Me When I'm Free exhibit at The Canvas @ LA LIVE.
COST: Ticket start at $45; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 11; 8:30 p.m.
Fred Armisen and Friends
Largo at the Coronet
366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove
Armisen brings along a few pals for a night of comedy, variety, music and surprises.
COST: $35; MORE INFO
Thursday, Aug. 11 - Saturday, Aug. 20
Hollyshorts Film Festival
TCL Chinese Theatre
6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The Oscar-qualifying film festival returns in-person and virtual screenings. Offering nearly 400 films, the festival features work from 161 female directors and 101 BIPOC directors. The three top prize-winning films will be eligible for nomination at the 2023 Oscars.
COST: Day passes start at $55; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Aug. 28
UN/DN LAQR Pop-Up Studio
8282 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove
Machine Gun Kelly’s nail polish brand holds its first retail pop-up. Make appointments at the Nail Art Bar and choose from a menu of pre-set looks, shop the range of colors and select merch items. The space also features a Confession Booth, an art gallery and a VR Experience. The pop-up is closed on Mondays.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
I am Groot
The little toddler tree returns in a collection of five original shorts, with new characters joining in the Baby Groot adventures. Written and directed by Kirsten Lepore, Vin Diesel returns to voice the titular character. The shorts drop on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Disney+.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- To commemorate Black Business Month, The Pie Hole in the Arts District hosts a pop-up on Monday, Aug. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. featuring the Black-owned Selah Bakery. Fans can meet Rochelle Tyler, founder of the bakery, and indulge in a variety of plant-based cookie magic flavors including strawberry & cream, matcha & white chocolate, peach cobbler and banana pudding.
- On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Executive Chef Geter Atienza debuts his new modern Filipino menu at Abernethy’s restaurant at The Music Center, which is known for its emerging chefs' showcase.
- The Tasting Kitchen in Venice holds a ticketed wine pairing dinner ($210) in collaboration with Biite: Friuli Italian Wine Dinner. The evening features a four-course tasting menu experience from Executive Chef Travis Passerotti paired with wines from Friuli Italian Wines. Reservations required.
- Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-award winning 100% Halal eatery in Fullerton, launched a late summer happy hour through the end of September. Their alcohol-free craft mocktails will be offered at buy one get one 50% Mondays through Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- La Monarca Bakery has added new burritos to its menu, offering five options on homemade flour tortillas. Choose from chipotle beef machaca, chicken mole, soy chorizo, salsa verde and bean and cheese.