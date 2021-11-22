The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Thanksgiving Week: Nov. 22 - 25

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

View costumes and designs from the House of Gucci. Help unhoused Angelenos on Thanksgiving morning. Run a turkey trot for the Midnight Mission. Watch the Troubies’ latest holiday show, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Motown.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure of vaccine/testing requirements.



Monday, Nov. 22; 8:30 p.m.

You Made It Weird Live with Pete Holmes and Aimee Mann

Largo at the Coronet

366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove

Pete Holmes brings his podcast to Largo to chat with the singer-songwriter about secrets and weirdness.

COST: $35 (two-for-one special); MORE INFO

Monday, Nov. 22; 5 p.m. PST

Adoptee Open Mic Night

Virtual

Jake Kroeger of the Comedy Bureau and designer Charlotte Carbone host a night of comedy, poetry and storytelling by adoptees. Presented by AACH & Adoption Mosaic. Zoom link will be sent upon RSVP.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Nov. 23 - Friday, Dec. 3

House of Gucci exhibit

FIDM Museum

919 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Inspired by the family behind the Italian fashion empire, the film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider who married into the Gucci family. Her ambition triggered a spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge and, ultimately, murder. The FIDM exhibition includes photos, film footage and costumes curated by costume designer Janty Yates for the cast, which features Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Nov 23; 7 p.m.

Disney’s Encanto Opening Night Event

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The latest Disney pic follows the Madrigal family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in the magical land of Encanto. Every child in the family has been given a gift... except Mirabel. But it’s up to her to save her family and Encanto. The opening night event includes reserved seats, a 64 oz. popcorn tub, a bottled beverage, an Encanto-themed credential and an LE 2000 Pin.

COST: $50; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Nov. 23 - Friday, Dec. 24

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Motown

Garry Marshall Theatre

4252 West Riverside Dr., Burbank

The Troubadour Theater Company debuts its latest holiday musical parody. The Rankin and Bass claymation classic gets a makeover from the Troubies who travel to the land of Smokey Miracles and Supreme Temptations.

COST: $65 - $75; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 24; 4 p.m.

Brownies & Lemonade

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1279 Spring St., downtown L.A.

Why sit in traffic the day before Thanksgiving when you can enjoy games, drinks and music from a secret lineup? The B&L team partners with Homeboy Industries to create a pop-up bakery that includes fresh baked goods. Proceeds will go toward providing Thanksgiving meals to formerly incarcerated and gang-impacted individuals. The show is 18+.

COST: $50; MORE INFO

The Polar Express Train Ride begins at the Southern California Railway Museum in Perris on Nov. 24. (Courtesy of the Polar Express Train Ride)

Wednesday, Nov. 24 - Friday, Dec. 31

The Polar Express Train Ride

Southern California Railway Museum

2201 A St., Perris

After last year’s hiatus, the immersive family-oriented experience returns. Based on the Warner Bros. movie, guests take a one-hour round-trip journey to the North Pole to meet Santa. They’re met along the way by a cast of characters who bring the story alive. On board the train, travelers get their golden tickets punched and are served hot chocolate and shortbread cookies. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas.

COST: $44 - $70; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Nov. 25; 7:30 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Watch the Thanksgiving-themed film starring Steve Martin and John Candy as two travelers who try... and try... and try... to get home for the holidays. They’re polar opposites stuck with each other for the adventure.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 25; 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Gobble Gobble Give

Tradecraft Farms Offices

830 Traction Ave., downtown L.A.

Blessed Sacrament Church

6657 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

Santa Monica Airport

3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

Moongoat Coffee

1985 Placentia Ave, Costa Mesa

Over 24 years, Gobble Gobble Give has delivered 800,000 meals along with clothing and toiletries to homeless people on Thanksgiving morning. If you’re interested in participating, volunteers are encouraged to make or buy a dish and bring it to one of the sites (listed above) to help assemble plates and hygiene kits. Volunteers are also needed to deliver to selected charity and street encampments. Socks and supplies for hygiene kits are also needed. Monetary donations can be accepted through the organization’s website.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The 9th Annual Turkey Trot Los Angeles takes place on Thanksgiving morning with proceeds benefitting The Midnight Mission. (Roberto Leon Photography)

Thursday, Nov. 25; 8 a.m.

9th Annual Turkey Trot Los Angeles

City Hall (and virtual option)

200 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

Run or walk a 5K or 10K before diving into that third slice of pumpkin pie. There’s also a half-mile Widdle Wobble for kids. Proceeds from the annual race, which is being held virtually and in-person this year, will go to the Midnight Mission. Race organizers are hoping to raise $100,000. Runners are asked to dress for the occasion, so you’ll be surrounded by a lot of turkeys who’ll run aroud Grand Park, Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Broad Museum and MoCA.

COST: $28 - $72; MORE INFO

The ice rink opens at the Pasea Hotel and Spa in Huntington Beach on Nov. 22. (Cecily Breeding)

Thursday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Jan. 2

Oceanfront Ice Rink

Paséa Hotel & Spa21080 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

Skate and chill where the ice meets the sand. The experience offers a variety of themed nights and upgraded options throughout the rink’s run.

COST: Skates and skating start at $30; MORE INFO

Thursday, Nov. 25; 10 a.m.

Turkey Day Hike

Terranea Resort

100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes

Take a guided coastal hike with a nature expert through the expansive property before your Thanksgiving meal. Reservations required.

COST: $50, $25 (children 4-10); MORE INFO

Kidspace Children’s Museum holds its First Annual Winter Frolic with a number of kid-centric activities. (Jamie Pham)

Through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Winter Frolic

Kidspace Children's Museum

480 N. Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena

The first holiday frolic lets the little ones explore, create and celebrate the holidays with their families and friends. Take part in the no-ice sock skating rink, which is perfect for beginning skaters who can slide and spin without blades. Play in the Kidspace Interpretive Arroyo Stream. Create cool stuff with “ice blocks.”

COST: $12.95 - $15.95 admission (sock skating $5 extra); MORE INFO

'A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special' finds the Shlorpians trying to understand the traditions of the Earth holiday — Christmas. ( Photo courtesy of Hulu)

TV/Streaming Pick

Solar Opposites

Hulu’s adult animated series, co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty), returns with a holiday episode. The irreverent series follows the story of the Shlorpian family who crash land on earth after their planet explodes. They’re trying to figure out suburban life, debating whether Earth is better or worse than their home planet. They’re also waiting for their small supercomputer named Pupa to consume and terraform Earth. A Very Solar Opposites Special shows the Shlorpians trying to decide: is Christmas about mass commercialism or spirituality? The episode debuts on Hulu on Nov. 22.

Huckleberry’s Hanukkah takeout menu features items including brioche donut holes. (Lindsey Huttrer)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant and bar happenings in SoCal.



The original Bottega Louie location, located at 7th and Grand in downtown L.A., finally reopens after shuttering during the early days of the pandemic. The restaurant will open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, and the patisserie/cafe opens at 8 a.m. for pastries, coffee and their famed macarons.

location, located at 7th and Grand in downtown L.A., finally reopens after shuttering during the early days of the pandemic. The restaurant will open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, and the patisserie/cafe opens at 8 a.m. for pastries, coffee and their famed macarons. Billy’s at the Beach in Newport Beach holds a Thanksgiving Eve Late Night Luau on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 9 p.m. - close. Enjoy Kalua pork sliders, coconut shrimp, short rib tacos and mai tais.

in Newport Beach holds a Thanksgiving Eve Late Night Luau on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 9 p.m. - close. Enjoy Kalua pork sliders, coconut shrimp, short rib tacos and mai tais. Long Beach tiki bar The Bamboo Club recently launched a late-night Yakitori menu featuring beef, seafood, chicken and veggies char-grilled on skewers, available 10 p.m. - 1 a.m., Thursday - Saturday.

recently launched a late-night Yakitori menu featuring beef, seafood, chicken and veggies char-grilled on skewers, available 10 p.m. - 1 a.m., Thursday - Saturday. Papi Tacos & Churros is now open in Santa Monica (313 Wilshire Blvd.) Home to the famed red tacos dipped in consomé and churros made from scratch. We’ll keep an eye out as the Jefferson Blvd. location is scheduled to reopen soon, too. (h/t LA Taco )

is now open in Santa Monica (313 Wilshire Blvd.) Home to the famed red tacos dipped in consomé and churros made from scratch. We’ll keep an eye out as the Jefferson Blvd. location is scheduled to reopen soon, too. (h/t ) Chef Laurent Quenioux has joined the team of gorgeous DTLA cocktail bar The Wolves , revamping kitchen operations to offer upscale dining options. The menu now includes smoked duck wings, ratatouille and poutine. (h/t Eater LA )

, revamping kitchen operations to offer upscale dining options. The menu now includes smoked duck wings, ratatouille and poutine. (h/t ) Tartine launched a West Adams location last week (5335 W Adams Blvd.), open daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. The small store is focused on breads and pastries, along with a few tartines, sandwiches and salads.

location last week (5335 W Adams Blvd.), open daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. The small store is focused on breads and pastries, along with a few tartines, sandwiches and salads. Caldo Verde at Downtown L.A. Proper offers a pre-fixe Thanksgiving menu featuring Suzanne Goin’s take on holiday favorites, such as herb-roasted organic turkey, stuffing and wild mushroom persillade; sweet potatoes with sherry and roasted shallots and other sides; plus an assortment of desserts. The meal is $95/person (12 and older) and $45/child (under 12).

offers a pre-fixe Thanksgiving menu featuring Suzanne Goin’s take on holiday favorites, such as herb-roasted organic turkey, stuffing and wild mushroom persillade; sweet potatoes with sherry and roasted shallots and other sides; plus an assortment of desserts. The meal is $95/person (12 and older) and $45/child (under 12). Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak is offering three-course Thanksgiving dinners ($94). Entrees include roasted heritage turkey, bone-in dry aged striploin, braised short rib, rib eye roast as well as salmon or Maine lobster pot pie. In addition to seasonal sides, dessert options include an ube Basque cheesecake, a pumpkin spice candy bar or pecan dandy cinnamon roll.

is offering three-course Thanksgiving dinners ($94). Entrees include roasted heritage turkey, bone-in dry aged striploin, braised short rib, rib eye roast as well as salmon or Maine lobster pot pie. In addition to seasonal sides, dessert options include an ube Basque cheesecake, a pumpkin spice candy bar or pecan dandy cinnamon roll. From 3 to 11 p.m. Loam at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A. offers a three-course Thanksgiving pre-fixe menu ($80 per person) with mains such as confit and smoked turkey with sage stuffing or the pumpkin risotto. Don’t forget to save room for dessert, an upside down cake.

in downtown L.A. offers a three-course Thanksgiving pre-fixe menu ($80 per person) with mains such as confit and smoked turkey with sage stuffing or the pumpkin risotto. Don’t forget to save room for dessert, an upside down cake. With Hanukkah just around the corner, Huckleberry in Santa Monica is taking orders. The café’s heat-and-serve menu features Scottish salmon, brisket, potato pancakes, matzo ball soup, apple noodle kugel and dreidel decorating kits. Orders for the first night of Hanukkah on Nov. 28 must be placed by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.