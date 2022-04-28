Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And Southern California: April 29 - May 1
Explore ArtNight Pasadena. Shop for a tiny house. Attend the Latino Comics Expo. Ride the 626’s golden streets.
Friday, April 29; 6 p.m. doors
Florence + The Machine
Los Angeles Theatre
615 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Florence + The Machine are on tour to celebrate the release of Florence Welch’s forthcoming fifth album Dance Fever, out May 13. Tickets for this week’s intimate venue are scarce but the band returns to the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 14.
COST: Start at $280; MORE INFO
Friday, April 29; 6 - 10 p.m.
ArtNight Pasadena
Various locations in Pasadena
Pasadena’s cultural institutions open their doors to the public for a free night of art, history, storytelling, music and performance. Participating organizations include Alkebu-lan Cultural Center, Armory Center, MUSE/IQUE, Norton Simon Museum, Parson’s Nose Theater and Red Hen Press. Free shuttles and food trucks are available throughout the night.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Friday, April 29 - Monday, May 2
City Nature Challenge
Various Locations
The Natural History Museum is asking citizen scientists and budding naturalists to take part in the City Nature Challenge, which happens simultaneously in hundreds of cities around the world. All you have to do is observe, snap and submit pictures of wild plants, animals and fungi using the free app iNaturalist. Identification of photographed species will be crowdsourced through the online community from May 3 to 8.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, April 29 - Sunday, May 1
Home, Garden & Tiny House Show
Anaheim Convention Center
800 West Katella Ave., Hall D, Anaheim
Looking to remodel your home? Or in search of a tiny home? The show features space-efficient tiny homes, homes on wheels, yoga retreats and granny units, plus ideas for landscaping, flooring, doors and windows. Watch demos while the kiddos can take home free Home Depot projects.
COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 30; 5 - 10 p.m.
NoHo Day (A Celebration Festival)
Various locations in North Hollywood
Cross the 101 freeway into NoHo Arts District for a celebration of theater, music, dance, art, shopping and dining. More than 50 restaurants, bars and businesses will be offering discounts and giveaways while local musicians and performers provide live entertainment throughout the district. Download the NoHo Card to take advantage of discounts and deals.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 30; 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
A Very Special Arts Festival Community Day
Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center
135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The Music Center’s 43rd festival celebrates children of all abilities, and for the first time opens the second day of the festival to the public. The community day features performances, art and dance workshops, magic shows and an art exhibition of student works inspired by the festival’s theme “The Arts Heal L.A.”
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 30; 8 p.m.
Selected Shorts: For Better or Worse - Tales of Marriage
Irvine Barclay Theatre
4242 Campus Dr., Irvine
The radio and podcast series brings short fiction to the stage performed live by Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me, Billions), Tate Donovan (Friends, The O.C, Damages) and Michaela Watkins (The Dropout, Casual). The stories about marriage are from established and emerging writers, filled with twists and turns — like marriage itself.
COST: $25 - $50; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 30 - Sunday, May 1; 6 p.m.
Lila Downs
The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA
5151 State University Dr., El Sereno
The Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winner returns to Cal State LA for two nights, performing hits and deep cuts from her catalog.
COST: Tickets start at $55; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 30 - Sunday, May 1
Latino Comics Expo
Museum of Latin American Art
628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach
The two-day event features talks, workshops, panels and a chalk art workshop for families. Shop from 45 vendors on site. Guests include Jorge Gutierrez (Book of Life, Maya and the Three), Xaime & Gilbert Hernandez (Love & Rockets), Kayden Phoenix, Isabel Quintero and Grasiela Rodriguez. Admission to the expo is included with MOLAA admission on Saturday and free admission on Sunday.
COST: FREE - $10; MORE INFO
Through Saturday, April 30
The Original Star Wars Trilogy
El Capitan Theatre
6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The theater celebrates Star Wars Day (May the 4th be with you) a little early, screening the OG series this weekend. Each film plays for one day: Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV) screens on Thursday; Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V) on Friday and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI) on Saturday. Showtimes are 10 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 4:40 p.m. and 8 p.m.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Saturday, April 30; 12 and 2 p.m.
Pace Live: Will Rawls
Pace Gallery
1201 S. La Brea Ave., Mid-Wilshire
The inaugural program at the new L.A. gallery is a 30-minute dance piece by choreographer Will Rawls, I make me [sic] (2016/2022). Including anecdotes and reconstructed performances, “I make me [sic] builds a portrait of Rawls' performance labor in other works, including a role as a zombie in the post-apocalyptic film I am Legend (2007).”
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Sunday, May 1; 2 p.m.
Brains On! LIVE - Your Brain is Magic
Aratani Theatre
244 South San Pedro St., downtown L.A.
The popular kids' podcast is on the road and stops in L.A. as part of KPCC’s Public Radio Palooza. Hosts Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez and Sanden Totten present an all-new science-themed show that features magic tricks, dance moves, out-of-body experiences, mystery sounds and even a game show.
COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, May 8
Netflix is a Joke: The Festival
Various Venues
The staggeringly massive festival of comedy is happening now all throughout the city. Among this weekend’s lineup is The Goddamn Comedy Jam with Josh Adam Meyers Outdoors at the Hollywood Palladium (April 29), Felipe Esparza’s second show at the Orpheum Theatre (April 29), two shows with Pete Davidson: The Best Friends at the Fonda Theatre (April 30), Atsuko Okatsuka at Dynasty Typewriter (April 30), Sarah Cooper at The Bourbon Room (April 30) and Princess with Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum at the Belasco (April 30 and May 1).
COST: Prices vary; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
626 Golden Streets
Walk, ride, skate and scoot the streets of the 626 as Golden Streets returns to the San Gabriel Valley on Sunday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ride from Mission Street in South Pasadena to Mission Drive in San Gabriel. Or don’t. It isn’t a race, so the speed and miles are up to you. Activity hubs along the way feature live music, entertainment, games, vendors, exhibitors (and bathrooms).
Viewing Pick
Shining Girls
Elizabeth Moss executive produces, directs an episode and stars in this adaption of Lauren Beukes’ 2013 thriller. The series’ eight episodes focuses on Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a reporter who links her brutal attack to a recent murder. She teams with a veteran reporter to try and understand her shifting realities — and the past. The ensemble cast includes Amy Brenneman, Philippa Soo and Jamie Bell. The first episode premieres on Friday, April 29 on Apple TV+.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- A pair of events to kick off AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) month:
- Host “Island Style,” a luau-style dinner on Sunday, May 1 at The Pool at The Hollywood Roosevelt. Dishes from chef Lord Maynard of Kuya Lord and lucenachon/Filipino porchetta, pancit, lumpia longganisa, ube desserts from Café 86; and “The World Famous Rock Toast” from Brique. Tickets: $65.
- Gong Cha’s seven LA and OC locations are celebrating National Bubble Tea Day on Saturday (April 30) by offering free boba pearls in any drink all day long. The first 50 customers in each location will get a bubble tea key chain with the purchase of any two drinks.
- People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) holds its inaugural food fundraiser, Taste of Home, at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood on Saturday (April 30) from 4 to 7 pm. Vendors include Broad Street Oyster Co., Caboco, Hotville Chicken, Saucy Chick Rotisserie, Loft & Bear Vodka and Modern Times beer. Guests can help put together hygiene kits for those experiencing homelessness throughout the event. Tickets: $45 - $150 (VIP).
- LA Cha Cha Chá and LA Barra host a pop up with Mexico City's famed bar Licorería Limantour on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Limantour bar manager Eduardo Nava Mendoza will be behind LA Barra’s bar, creating cocktails with seasonal produce as well as Limantour classics like the Margarita Al Pastor - made with fresh pineapple juice, coriander and green chili.
- VOWburger, the plant-based casual eatery, recently opened at Rodeo 39 Public Market in Stanton — marking its first Orange County location. In addition to the VOWburger, other popular items include the VOWchickn, VOWegg sandwich and VOWbreakfast burrito.
- Billy’s at the Beach holds its second annual “Get Lei’d at Billy’s” event that follows the Hawaiian tradition of Lei Day on May 1. Despite the name, it sounds like a fun deal: From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, diners will receive a fresh floral lei, a Mai Tai and Billy’s Beach Burger for $40 per person.
- Starting Friday, April 29 and for the next four weeks, NORMS’ donates $1 from the sale of cotton candy blue lemonade directly to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
- Smoke City Char Bar in the Arts District launched a Sundown Happy Hour last week, offering Mondays to Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Happy hour bites include street tacos, dollar wings and discounts on drinks.
- Button Mash in Echo Park has reopened. Sort of. But not exactly. The restaurant and barcade is now open Tuesdays through Sundays, but Tacos 1986 is taking over the kitchen and menu offering tacos, quesadillas, mulitas and vampiros.