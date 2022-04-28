Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And Southern California: April 29 - May 1

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Explore ArtNight Pasadena. Shop for a tiny house. Attend the Latino Comics Expo. Ride the 626’s golden streets.



Friday, April 29; 6 p.m. doors

Florence + The Machine

Los Angeles Theatre

615 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Florence + The Machine are on tour to celebrate the release of Florence Welch’s forthcoming fifth album Dance Fever, out May 13. Tickets for this week’s intimate venue are scarce but the band returns to the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 14.

COST: Start at $280; MORE INFO

Friday, April 29; 6 - 10 p.m.

ArtNight Pasadena

Various locations in Pasadena

Pasadena’s cultural institutions open their doors to the public for a free night of art, history, storytelling, music and performance. Participating organizations include Alkebu-lan Cultural Center, Armory Center, MUSE/IQUE, Norton Simon Museum, Parson’s Nose Theater and Red Hen Press. Free shuttles and food trucks are available throughout the night.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

It's time to document the creatures and nature around us, through the City Nature Challenge 2022. (© matiascabezas, (CC-BY-4.0) )

Friday, April 29 - Monday, May 2

City Nature Challenge

Various Locations

The Natural History Museum is asking citizen scientists and budding naturalists to take part in the City Nature Challenge, which happens simultaneously in hundreds of cities around the world. All you have to do is observe, snap and submit pictures of wild plants, animals and fungi using the free app iNaturalist . Identification of photographed species will be crowdsourced through the online community from May 3 to 8.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Anaheim Home, Garden & Tiny House Show takes place this weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center. (Anaheim Home & Garden Show via Facebook)

Friday, April 29 - Sunday, May 1

Home, Garden & Tiny House Show

Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Ave., Hall D, Anaheim

Looking to remodel your home? Or in search of a tiny home? The show features space-efficient tiny homes, homes on wheels, yoga retreats and granny units, plus ideas for landscaping, flooring, doors and windows. Watch demos while the kiddos can take home free Home Depot projects.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 30; 5 - 10 p.m.

NoHo Day (A Celebration Festival)

Various locations in North Hollywood

Cross the 101 freeway into NoHo Arts District for a celebration of theater, music, dance, art, shopping and dining. More than 50 restaurants, bars and businesses will be offering discounts and giveaways while local musicians and performers provide live entertainment throughout the district. Download the NoHo Card to take advantage of discounts and deals.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 30; 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

A Very Special Arts Festival Community Day

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Music Center’s 43rd festival celebrates children of all abilities, and for the first time opens the second day of the festival to the public. The community day features performances, art and dance workshops, magic shows and an art exhibition of student works inspired by the festival’s theme “The Arts Heal L.A.”

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 30; 8 p.m.

Selected Shorts: For Better or Worse - Tales of Marriage

Irvine Barclay Theatre

4242 Campus Dr., Irvine

The radio and podcast series brings short fiction to the stage performed live by Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me, Billions), Tate Donovan (Friends, The O.C, Damages) and Michaela Watkins (The Dropout, Casual). The stories about marriage are from established and emerging writers, filled with twists and turns — like marriage itself.

COST: $25 - $50; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 30 - Sunday, May 1; 6 p.m.

Lila Downs

The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA

5151 State University Dr., El Sereno

The Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winner returns to Cal State LA for two nights, performing hits and deep cuts from her catalog.

COST: Tickets start at $55; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 30 - Sunday, May 1

Latino Comics Expo

Museum of Latin American Art

628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

The two-day event features talks, workshops, panels and a chalk art workshop for families. Shop from 45 vendors on site. Guests include Jorge Gutierrez (Book of Life, Maya and the Three), Xaime & Gilbert Hernandez (Love & Rockets), Kayden Phoenix, Isabel Quintero and Grasiela Rodriguez. Admission to the expo is included with MOLAA admission on Saturday and free admission on Sunday.

COST: FREE - $10; MORE INFO

'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V)' screens at the El Capitan Theatre this weekend in an early celebration of May the Fourth. (©2022 & TM Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved)

Through Saturday, April 30

The Original Star Wars Trilogy

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The theater celebrates Star Wars Day (May the 4th be with you) a little early, screening the OG series this weekend. Each film plays for one day: Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV) screens on Thursday; Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V) on Friday and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI) on Saturday. Showtimes are 10 a.m., 1:20 p.m., 4:40 p.m. and 8 p.m.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Will Rawls presents 'I make me [sic] 2016/2022' at Pace Gallery, the gallery's new performance program. (Will Rawls, I make me [sic], 2016/2022 © Charles Roussel )

Saturday, April 30; 12 and 2 p.m.

Pace Live: Will Rawls

Pace Gallery

1201 S. La Brea Ave., Mid-Wilshire

The inaugural program at the new L.A. gallery is a 30-minute dance piece by choreographer Will Rawls, I make me [sic] (2016/2022). Including anecdotes and reconstructed performances, “I make me [sic] builds a portrait of Rawls' performance labor in other works, including a role as a zombie in the post-apocalyptic film I am Legend (2007).”

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Brains On! LIVE - Your Brain is Magic stops at the Aratani Theatre this weekend. (KPCC/LAist)

Sunday, May 1; 2 p.m.

Brains On! LIVE - Your Brain is Magic

Aratani Theatre

244 South San Pedro St., downtown L.A.

The popular kids' podcast is on the road and stops in L.A. as part of KPCC’s Public Radio Palooza. Hosts Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez and Sanden Totten present an all-new science-themed show that features magic tricks, dance moves, out-of-body experiences, mystery sounds and even a game show.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, May 8

Netflix is a Joke: The Festival

Various Venues

The staggeringly massive festival of comedy is happening now all throughout the city. Among this weekend’s lineup is The Goddamn Comedy Jam with Josh Adam Meyers Outdoors at the Hollywood Palladium (April 29), Felipe Esparza’s second show at the Orpheum Theatre (April 29), two shows with Pete Davidson: The Best Friends at the Fonda Theatre (April 30), Atsuko Okatsuka at Dynasty Typewriter (April 30), Sarah Cooper at The Bourbon Room (April 30) and Princess with Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum at the Belasco (April 30 and May 1).

COST: Prices vary; MORE INFO

626 Golden Streets returns to the San Gabriel Valley on Sunday. (Courtesy of Active San Gabriel Valley Facebook)

Outdoor Pick

626 Golden Streets

Walk, ride, skate and scoot the streets of the 626 as Golden Streets returns to the San Gabriel Valley on Sunday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ride from Mission Street in South Pasadena to Mission Drive in San Gabriel. Or don’t. It isn’t a race, so the speed and miles are up to you. Activity hubs along the way feature live music, entertainment, games, vendors, exhibitors (and bathrooms).

Viewing Pick

Shining Girls

Elizabeth Moss executive produces, directs an episode and stars in this adaption of Lauren Beukes’ 2013 thriller. The series’ eight episodes focuses on Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a reporter who links her brutal attack to a recent murder. She teams with a veteran reporter to try and understand her shifting realities — and the past. The ensemble cast includes Amy Brenneman, Philippa Soo and Jamie Bell. The first episode premieres on Friday, April 29 on Apple TV+ .

VOWburger, the plant-based casual eatery, recently opened at Rodeo 39 Public Market in Stanton. (Courtesy of VOWburger)

Dine and Drink Deals

