Arts and Entertainment

Artist Unveils Tapestry Designed To Represent LA's Diverse Cultures

By  Julia Paskin
Published May 23, 2022 3:06 PM
A Filipina woman wearing a black dress stands next to a quilt smiling. The quilt is in the shape of L.A. County, with dozens of different fabrics stitched together. The photo is taken in a library, and stacks of book are in the background.
Artist Diane Williams stands with her tapestry at the Rowland Heights Library.
(Courtesy TaskForce PR)
A new tapestry in Rowland Heights sends a message of cultural solidarity in response to the increase in hate attacks against Asians and Asian Americans.

Created by local Filipino-American artist Diane Williams, the patchwork piece is in the shape of L.A. County and is made up of fabrics with cultural significance embroidered with flowers.

"They are actually national flowers of different cultures who live here in Los Angeles County," said Williams. "It's also grounded by this wooden structure that is reminiscent of a traditional Navajo standing loom."

The project is part of the county's anti-hate crime program, LA vs. Hate.

"My idea is that all of these cultures are actually interwoven together," said Williams, "and it's really what makes Los Angeles County resilient."

Williams' tapestry is on display at the Rowland Heights Library through the summer.

