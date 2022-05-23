Artist Unveils Tapestry Designed To Represent LA's Diverse Cultures

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

A new tapestry in Rowland Heights sends a message of cultural solidarity in response to the increase in hate attacks against Asians and Asian Americans.

Created by local Filipino-American artist Diane Williams, the patchwork piece is in the shape of L.A. County and is made up of fabrics with cultural significance embroidered with flowers.

"They are actually national flowers of different cultures who live here in Los Angeles County," said Williams. "It's also grounded by this wooden structure that is reminiscent of a traditional Navajo standing loom."

The project is part of the county's anti-hate crime program, LA vs. Hate.

"My idea is that all of these cultures are actually interwoven together," said Williams, "and it's really what makes Los Angeles County resilient."

Williams' tapestry is on display at the Rowland Heights Library through the summer.