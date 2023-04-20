Support for LAist comes from
Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Charge To Be Dropped In 'Rust' Shooting, Lawyers Say

By  Mike Roe
Published Apr 20, 2023 2:23 PM
A man with patchy light-tone skin and a five o'clock shadow of facial hair, wearing a suit with purple pocket square, against a light purple background.
File: Alec Baldwin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 6, 2023 in New York City.
(John Lamparski
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

Alec Baldwin’s attorneys have said that the involuntary manslaughter criminal charge against Baldwin for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is being dropped by prosecutors in New Mexico, the Associated Press reports. He was one of three people charged in the shooting, alongside the film’s armorer and an assistant director — Baldwin was both a star and producer of the film.

Why it matters: Baldwin shot and killed Hutchins with a prop gun during rehearsal while shooting the low-budget movie Rust in Santa Fe back in 2021. The shooting raised concerns about safety on sets — it happened on a production that was behind schedule and used non-union staff working with firearms. The film could reportedly resume filming this week, according to the AP.

The backstory: The gun was thought to be loaded with blanks, but it was later found to have been loaded with live rounds. The crew appeared to have violated multiple aspects of basic firearm safety protocols. The charges initially filed against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had maximum sentences of 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. Assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement for a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

