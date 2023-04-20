Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Charge To Be Dropped In 'Rust' Shooting, Lawyers Say

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Topline:

Alec Baldwin’s attorneys have said that the involuntary manslaughter criminal charge against Baldwin for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is being dropped by prosecutors in New Mexico, the Associated Press reports. He was one of three people charged in the shooting, alongside the film’s armorer and an assistant director — Baldwin was both a star and producer of the film.



Why it matters: Baldwin shot and killed Hutchins with a prop gun during rehearsal while shooting the low-budget movie Rust in Santa Fe back in 2021. The shooting raised concerns about safety on sets — it happened on a production that was behind schedule and used non-union staff working with firearms. The film could reportedly resume filming this week, according to the AP.

The backstory: The gun was thought to be loaded with blanks, but it was later found to have been loaded with live rounds. The crew appeared to have violated multiple aspects of basic firearm safety protocols. The charges initially filed against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had maximum sentences of 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. Assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement for a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.