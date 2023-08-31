Actor’s Union Extends Health Insurance For Some Members

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

SAG-AFTRA announced an extension of health coverage until the end of the year for some members who would otherwise lose their eligibility after productions shutdown due to the ongoing strike.

Who qualifies? SAG-AFTRA members must have earned $22,000 in covered work from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. They faced losing eligibility Oct. 1.

How do actors normally qualify? Residual payments count toward the $26,000 per year that striking SAG-AFTRA members must earn to qualify for health insurance offered by the union — another reason increasing residual payments, especially from streamers like Netflix, are a high priority for striking members who are on the margins.

Is the coverage good? Plan premiums from SAG-AFTRA are $125 per month for union members, who also enjoy low deductibles. But it’s hard to first gain and then sustain.

