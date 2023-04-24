Armenian Genocide 108th Anniversary Commemorated With Events Throughout The Day

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Today is the 108th anniversary of the start of Armenian genocide. Los Angeles and Glendale Unified School Districts are closed, and commemorative events are being held throughout L.A. County, which is home to the largest Armenian population in the United States.

"We are here on an assignment that we inherited from our ancestors,” said Peter Haig, a board member of the United Armenian Council of Los Angeles. “To familiarize the whole world about our bad chapter in history.”

Between 1915 and 1923, 1.5 million Armenians were killed at the hands of the Ottoman Turkish Empire. Turkey claims those who died were caught up in a civil war.

Haig said that while over 25 countries, including the U.S., have recognized the genocide, the most important one — Turkey — has still yet to do so.

"There's an unfinished business here regarding the Armenian genocide,” he said. “Genocide that took place over a hundred years ago that is still unpunished."

Their message is especially important, said Haig, amid the ongoing blockade of Artsakh in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Artouin Hartounian with United Young Armenians said Azerbaijan's blockade is causing food and medicine shortages, and separating Armenian families.

"This is something that is affecting not only the 120,000 Armenians living there,” he said, “but also their relatives who have been basically cut off from Artsakh."

Here are some of the events happening today:

10 a.m.: United Young Armenians will hold the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Rally for Justice at Western and Hollywood Blvds.

12 p.m.: The Armenian Genocide Committee will host a rally in front of the Turkish Consulate.

6 p.m.: United Young Armenians will hold the Rally to End the Blockade of Artsakh at the Consulate of Azerbaijan on Wilshire Blvd.

7 p.m.: The city of Glendale will host its 22nd annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration at the Alex Theatre. This year's theme is "The Armenian Experience Through the Lens."