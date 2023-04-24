Armenian Genocide 108th Anniversary Commemorated With Events Throughout The Day
Today is the 108th anniversary of the start of Armenian genocide. Los Angeles and Glendale Unified School Districts are closed, and commemorative events are being held throughout L.A. County, which is home to the largest Armenian population in the United States.
"We are here on an assignment that we inherited from our ancestors,” said Peter Haig, a board member of the United Armenian Council of Los Angeles. “To familiarize the whole world about our bad chapter in history.”
Between 1915 and 1923, 1.5 million Armenians were killed at the hands of the Ottoman Turkish Empire. Turkey claims those who died were caught up in a civil war.
Haig said that while over 25 countries, including the U.S., have recognized the genocide, the most important one — Turkey — has still yet to do so.
"There's an unfinished business here regarding the Armenian genocide,” he said. “Genocide that took place over a hundred years ago that is still unpunished."
Their message is especially important, said Haig, amid the ongoing blockade of Artsakh in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Artouin Hartounian with United Young Armenians said Azerbaijan's blockade is causing food and medicine shortages, and separating Armenian families.
"This is something that is affecting not only the 120,000 Armenians living there,” he said, “but also their relatives who have been basically cut off from Artsakh."
Here are some of the events happening today:
10 a.m.: United Young Armenians will hold the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Rally for Justice at Western and Hollywood Blvds.
12 p.m.: The Armenian Genocide Committee will host a rally in front of the Turkish Consulate.
6 p.m.: United Young Armenians will hold the Rally to End the Blockade of Artsakh at the Consulate of Azerbaijan on Wilshire Blvd.
7 p.m.: The city of Glendale will host its 22nd annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration at the Alex Theatre. This year's theme is "The Armenian Experience Through the Lens."
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
In the 1950s and ‘60s, the city evicted the mostly Black and Latino working-class residents of Section 14 and destroyed their homes. Now, survivors and their descendants seek reparations.
-
Port officials say "resuming cargo operations at America’s busiest port complex is critical to maintaining confidence of our customers and supply chain stakeholders."
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
A new exhibition in downtown L.A., Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure, takes an inside look at the man and his work. That’s aided by access to the artist’s personal life — made possible because it’s presented by Basquiat’s estate, run by his sisters Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat.
-
It’s going to be warm this weekend, so take advantage of both the higher temps and the recent rain.