Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

What It's Like To Be On The Receiving End Of Anti-Asian Hate

By LAist Staff
Published Mar 25, 2021 1:50 PM
6054dce069a7c600091a073f-eight.jpg
People hold signs during the "We Are Not Silent" rally against anti-Asian hate in response to recent anti-Asian crime in Seattle, Washington on March 13, 2021. (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
LAist only exists with your help.
Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Dakota Kim was having a pleasant day with a friend at the Huntington Botanical Gardens recently when a fellow visitor told them to "go back to China." In the Chinese Garden, no less.

As anti-Asian hate has spiked during the pandemic, Kim has become intimately familiar with incidents like these. It wasn't the first she's experienced, she writes, and it likely won't be the last.

READ THE ESSAY:

SOME RESOURCES IF YOU EXPERIENCE HATE:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

READ MORE:

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.