An Ancient Species Faces Major Threats: Bark Beetles And Us

If you’ve ever traveled to Death Valley National Park, the bristlecone pine woodlands are a sight to see.

The oldest known tree species in the world grows to about 15 to 30 feet but the contorted trees with their tightly packed pine needles are facing major threats – bark beetles and us.

Bark beetles are the size of a grain of rice and though they look anything but menacing, hordes of them become an aggressive tree-killer.

And our changing climate conditions are accelerating the rate at which bark beetles feast on the bristlecones, specifically in the Great Basin (that’s areas in the mountain ranges in eastern California, Nevada and Utah), according to recent research from scientists part of the USDA Forest Service.

“The bristle cones are normally extremely resilient, but the drought and climate change have stressed the trees to the point where they are not resilient to the bark beetles, and the bark beetles are killing them,” said Abigail Wines, a Death Valley National Park Ranger and Park Management Analyst.

Wines says about 70% of the bristlecone pines in Death Valley have been wiped out so far.



How bristlecones battle bark beetles

Bristlecones like to grow in habitats at the border of environmental extremes, like the ones in Death Valley National Park where the highest peaks are covered in frost during the winter. The park is also the hottest place on Earth and the driest place in North America. Bristlecones living in these spaces make them also susceptible to drastic changes in climate.

The Great Basin bristlecones are scientifically important because of their longevity. Methesula is considered one of the most ancient living trees since its rings were counted back in 1957 – it’s currently more than 4,000 years old.

When bark beetles attack, they emit what’s called aggregation pheromones that signal to other beetles that a tree is available. But once the tree is done for – once the bark has been stripped through – beetles emit another pheromone, called an anti-aggregation pheromone, that says “kitchen closed.”

Female beetles lay their eggs inside other types of pine trees and once hatched their babies eat away at the tree. That’s not the case with the bristlecones. Thanks to the trees’ internal moisture pressure – that process pushes out the bark beetles, thus making it an unsuitable place to produce their offspring. For those that do, their offspring die very young and rarely make it to adulthood.

(So bark beetles have to use a different host tree, like other smaller pine trees, to produce their brood nearby that could later eat away at the bristlecones.)

But Bristlecones can defend themselves from the beetle.

But over the last five years, researchers have been seeing that the mortality rates of bristlecones are increasing at the hands of the bark beetles.

Connie Millar, a forest ecologist, saw it firsthand at Telescope Peak in Death Valley National Park five years ago.

“I was absolutely shocked at what I found, which was a large percentage of trees that were dead, " said Millar. From old growth bristlecone pine which can live up to the multi-millennial age to the younger ones that are just a few hundred years old, these trees were being killed off one by one.

This prompted Millar to call up Barbara Bentz, a research entomologist with the USDA Forest Service. For the next two summers Bentz led a group of researchers in a study of the health of bristlecones in Death Valley NPS and the Great Basin.

What they found pointed to climate change's significant role.

Brown needles on a bristlecones is another sign that bark beetles have damaged the tree. This bristlecone stands on Telescope Peak in Death Valley National Park. (Courtesy of National Park Service)

The problem – human caused climate change

It’s no secret that human actions meant to fuel our society – burning coal, oil, gas, or even flying private jets – are contributing to the climate emergency. That means hotter, drier climates, worse wildfires, major climate swings, and even disappearing coasts.

“Recent increases in growing degree days with no associated increase in precipitation is causing temperature-amplified tree drought stress, while warming temperatures positively influence bark beetle population growth,” according to the study.

Bark beetles evolve to adapt to harsh climates especially in mountainous environments. In a nutshell – human caused climate changes are making it easier for bark beetles to thrive.

When bristlecones retain moisture, that pressure is used to push out bark beetles. But with prolonged droughts, the roots are not getting much water and there’s a lot of evaporation happening on the leaves.

“It's kind of like not being able to resist a cold because your immune system somehow has been weakened,” said Millar.

Even though the past winter storms helped restore natural reservoirs and dampen the ground, most of California still remains in “moderate to severe drought."

Millar points out that with anthropogenic climate change, not only are we going to have colder winters, but that also means hotter summers and even more droughts.

“It's concerning when a living thing that can live 3,000 to 5,000 years is having a mass die off anywhere,” said Wines. “That's a warning sign.”

How can we save the bristlecones?

“There aren’t a lot of interventions other than cleaning up our act with the climate,” said Millar.

One mitigation measure that’s been studied is the use of the anti-aggregation pheromone, by spraying it on trees. This method only works on a few individual trees however.

Another way we can help is to be a citizen scientist. If you’re hiking up to see the bristlecones in Death Valley and see a dying tree, report it to a ranger. Here's what to look out for — stripped bark, large holes and less pine needles.

Or, we can just be patient and let nature do its thing. Millar says there’s no doubt that the trees that have survived heavy mortality events like bark beetles have already developed genetic resistance.

She says newer trees will contain genes that are resistant to bark beetles under drier and warmer climates. Sure, it’ll take a couple hundred years for the new trees to grow, but that’s how evolution works.