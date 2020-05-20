These SoCal Cities Are Moving Toward Al Fresco Dining Options
The Long Beach City Council moved forward last night with a plan to open some of its streets for al fresco eating -- one of the first cities in Los Angeles County to do so. Pasadena, Sierra Madre and Palm Springs and are considering similar options.
Sierra Madre City Manager Gabe Engeland told us:
"What we're hearing is people are much more comfortable eating outside as opposed to being inside with COVID, and being outside, from all the information we're seeing, is safer. As long as you're still social distancing, practicing good hygiene."
