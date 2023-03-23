Support for LAist comes from
News

71 Freeway In Pomona Will Be Closed for Pothole Repairs Starting This Weekend

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Mar 23, 2023 8:08 AM
Topline:

Several large potholes created during the latest storm on a stretch of state route 71 in Pomona caused damage to multiple cars earlier this week. That portion of state route 71 in Pomona will be closed for repairs starting this weekend.

Caltrans District 7 originally closed down all lanes on SR 71 in both directions at Holt Ave/Valley Blvd on Tuesday after large potholes were causing traffic disruptions. Maintenance took place during the rain yesterday allowing Caltrans to reopen a portion of the freeway.

Now, Caltrans is schedulding several nights of freeway closures to repair the remaining potholes. Below is the full list of scheduled freeway closures starting Friday.

Friday, March 24, from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

  • Northbound full freeway closure from Peyton Drive to Valley Boulevard/Holt Avenue
  • The Northbound Chino Avenue, Garey Avenue, Rancho Road and Mission Boulevard on-ramps will be closed, along with the Westbound SR-60 connector to the Northbound SR-71

Saturday, March 25, from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m.

  • Southbound full freeway closure from Valley Boulevard/Holt Avenue off-ramp to Mission Boulevard on-ramp
  • The Southbound Valley Boulevard/Holt Avenue and Mission Boulevard on-ramps will be closed, along with the Southbound SR-57 connector and Eastbound I-10 connector

Monday, March 27, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • Southbound full freeway closure from Valley Boulevard/Holt Avenue off-ramp to Mission Boulevard on-ramp
  • The Southbound Valley Boulevard /Holt Avenue and Mission Boulevard on-ramps will be closed, along with the Southbound SR-57 connector and Eastbound I-10 connector

Tuesday, March 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Northbound full freeway closure from Peyton Drive to Valley Boulevard/Holt Avenue
  • The Northbound Chino Avenue, Garey Avenue Rio Rancho Road and Mission Boulevard on-ramps will be closed, along with the Westbound SR-60 connector
